NFL preseason betting: Best, worst 2025 quarterback rotations

WagerTalk handicapper Ralph Michaels reveals his picks for the NFL’s best and worst quarterback rotations before the preseason gets underway Thursday.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) throws a pass during a practice at the team's NFL football training camp, Saturday, July 26, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) looks to pass during a practice at the team's NFL football training camp Saturday, July 26, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco, left, throws in front of quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) during a practice at the team's NFL football training camp Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

The Browns have the NFL’s most notable quarterback competition entering the preseason, which kicks off Thursday with the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game between the Chargers and Lions.

It generally pays in the preseason to bet on teams with quarterback competitions and/or quality quarterback rotations. But WagerTalk.com handicapper Ralph Michaels, a Cleveland native, considers the Browns’ rotation of 40-year-old Joe Flacco, fourth-year journeyman Kenny Pickett and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders one of the league’s worst.

“Four quarterbacks — no one was on the team last year — and two rookies,” said Michaels (@CalSportsLV). “On paper right now, it’s one of the worst quarterback rotations I’ve seen in the last few years.”

Michaels and Westgate SuperBook oddsmaker Ed Salmons see the competition as a three-man race.

“It’s pretty obvious there’s three guys in competition for the job right now and one of them isn’t Shedeur Sanders,” Salmons said.

Top four

Michaels ranked his best and worst preseason quarterback rotations.

His top four (in no order) are the Cardinals, Bills, Lions and Commanders.

“Arizona only has three quarterbacks. That’s always an edge,” he said. “Fewer quarterbacks mean more practice snaps and more reps with the players that you see on the field.

“Kyler Murray is likely not going to play, so you have Jacoby Brissett and Clayton Tune. It’s Brissett’s first year here but he has 53 career starts, and Tune is in his third season here.”

Michaels noted that Buffalo is the only team that returns all four quarterbacks from last year’s preseason squad in Josh Allen, Mitchell Trubisky, Mike White and Shane Buechele.

Detroit features Jared Goff, Hendon Hooker and Kyle Allen.

“Goff’s likely not to see action, but there’s another team with only three quarterbacks,” Michaels said. “Hooker is here for his second year and Allen is in his first year here, but you’re talking about a quarterback with 19 career starts who is going to be your third quarterback against crappy defenses. A big edge.”

Three of the Commanders’ four quarterbacks were with the team last preseason in Jayden Daniels, Marcus Mariota and Sam Hartman.

“The new addition is Josh Johnson, a guy with 45 career games played and nine career starts,” Michaels said.

Bottom four

Joining the Browns in Michaels’ bottom four are the Cowboys, Giants and Seahawks.

“(Dak) Prescott’s not going to see action for Dallas so you have two new guys in Joe Milton and Will Grier who have three career games total played and only two career starts,” he said.

Michaels doesn’t expect New York veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston to see much action in the preseason, leaving rookie Jaxson Dart and returnee Tommy DeVito to carry the load.

“You’re going to have Jaxson Dart, I’m going to guess, getting a lot of time,” Michaels said. “That’s tough on a rookie going against 1s early.”

The Seahawks have three quarterbacks in Sam Darnold, Drew Lock and rookie Jalen Milroe.

“You have Sam Darnold, I’m not sure how much he’s going to play, so that leaves Jalen Milroe, a third-round draft pick, and Drew Lock as your third quarterback,” Michaels said. “He’s not very mobile.”

Geno Smith is locked in as the Raiders starter after the team acquired him from Seattle for a 2025 third-round draft pick, then extended his contract by two years and $75 million. Aidan O’Connell, who started 17 games his first two seasons, is Smith’s backup. Rookie Cam Miller, a sixth-round draft pick, is likely the third-stringer.

Here are the preseason quarterback rotations for all 32 NFL teams:

AFC West

Broncos: Bo Nix, Jarrett Stidham, Sam Ehlinger

Chargers: Justin Herbert, Taylor Heinicke, Trey Lance, DJ Uiagalelei

Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes, Gardner Minshew, Bailey Zappe, Chris Oladokun

Raiders: Geno Smith, Aidan O’Connell, Cam Miller

AFC North

Bengals: Joe Burrow, Jake Browning, Desmond Ridder, Payton Thorne

Browns: Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders

Ravens: Lamar Jackson, Cooper Rush, Devin Leary

Steelers: Aaron Rodgers, Mason Rudolph, Will Howard, Skylar Thompson

AFC South

Colts: Anthony Richardson, Daniel Jones, Riley Leonard, Jason Bean

Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, Nick Mullens, John Wolford, Seth Henigan

Texans: C.J. Stroud, Davis Mills, Graham Mertz, Kedon Slovis

Titans: Cam Ward, Brandon Allen, Tim Boyle

AFC East

Bills: Josh Allen, Mitchell Trubisky, Mike White, Shane Buechele

Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, Zach Wilson, Quinn Ewers

Jets: Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor, Adrian Martinez, Brady Cook

Patriots: Drake Maye, Joshua Dobbs, Ben Wooldridge

NFC West

Cardinals: Kyler Murray, Jacoby Brissett, Clayton Tune

49ers: Brock Purdy, Mac Jones, Kurtis Rourke, Tanner Mordecai

Rams: Matthew Stafford, Jimmy Garoppolo, Stetson Bennett, Dresser Winn

Seahawks: Sam Darnold, Jalen Milroe, Drew Lock

NFC North

Bears: Caleb Williams, Tyson Bagent, Case Keenum, Austin Reed

Lions: Jared Goff, Hendon Hooker, Kyle Allen

Packers: Jordan Love, Malik Willis, Sean Clifford, Taylor Elgersma

Vikings: J.J. McCarthy, Sam Howell, Brett Rypien, Max Brosmer

NFC South

Buccaneers: Baker Mayfield, Kyle Trask, Michael Pratt, Connor Bazelak

Falcons: Michael Penix Jr., Kirk Cousins, Easton Stick, Emory Jones

Panthers: Bryce Young, Andy Dalton, Jack Plummer

Saints: Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener, Hunter Dekkers

NFC East

Commanders: Jayden Daniels, Marcus Mariota, Josh Johnson, Sam Hartman

Cowboys: Dak Prescott, Joe Milton III, Will Grier

Eagles: Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Kyle McCord

Giants: Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, Jaxson Dart, Tommy DeVito

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.