86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Betting

NFL records against the spread, over-under

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 19, 2019 - 11:39 am
 

Records against the spread and the number of times the game went over, under and pushed through Week 2 of the NFL Season.

AFC EAST ATS O/U
Buffalo 2-0 0-2
New England 2-0 0-2
Miami 0-2 1-1
New York Jets 0-2 0-2
— —
AFC NORTH ATS O/U
Baltimore 1-1 1-1
Cincinnati 1-1 1-1
Cleveland 1-1 1-1
Pittsburgh 0-2 1-1
— —
AFC SOUTH ATS O/U
Indianapolis 1-0-1 1-1
Jacksonville 1-1 1-1
Tennessee 1-1 1-1
Houston 1-1 1-1
— —
AFC WEST ATS O/U
Kansas City 2-0 1-1
Denver 1-1 0-2
Oakland 1-1 0-2
Los Angeles Chargers 0-1-1 1-1
— —
NFC EAST ATS O/U
Dallas 2-0 2-0
Washington 1-1 2-0
Philadelphia 0-2 1-1
New York Giants 0-2 1-1
— —
NFC NORTH ATS O/U
Green Bay 2-0 0-2
Detroit 1-1 1-1
Minnesota 1-1 0-2
Chicago 0-2 0-2
— —
NFC SOUTH ATS O/U
Atlanta 1-1 0-2
Tampa Bay 1-1 0-2
Carolina 0-2 1-1
New Orleans 0-2 1-1
— —
NFC WEST ATS O/U
Los Angeles Rams 2-0 1-1
San Francisco 2-0 1-1
Arizona 2-0 1-1
Seattle 1-1 1-1
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
THE LATEST
Miami Dolphins fans shows his displeasure with the team during the first half at an NFL footbal ...
Worst team in Miami: Dolphins or Marlins?
By Steven Wine The Associated Press

The Dolphins look like the worst team in the NFL, and might even be the worst team in Miami.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) scores a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinal ...
2019 NFL betting breakdown: Week 2
By Eric Parkila Special to the / RJ

Eric Parkila breaks down Week 2 of the NFL season.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end ...
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge — Week 2
RJ

Hank Goldberg and Mark Franco each went 5-0 ATS in Week 1, Micah Roberts and Joe D’Amico finished 4-1, and Brent Musburger led a pack of four contestants at 3-2.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins, right, runs past Jacksonville Jaguars defensive ...
Chiefs could exploit injured Raiders secondary
By Brent Musburger Special to the / RJ

Kansas City scored 40 points in a victory at Jacksonville in Week 1, and the Raiders have serious injury concerns in their defensive backfield.