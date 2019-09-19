NFL records against the spread, over-under
The Cardinals have yet to win a game on the field, but the team is perfect against the spread through two weeks.
Records against the spread and the number of times the game went over, under and pushed through Week 2 of the NFL Season.
|AFC EAST
|ATS
|O/U
|Buffalo
|2-0
|0-2
|New England
|2-0
|0-2
|Miami
|0-2
|1-1
|New York Jets
|0-2
|0-2
|— —
|AFC NORTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Baltimore
|1-1
|1-1
|Cincinnati
|1-1
|1-1
|Cleveland
|1-1
|1-1
|Pittsburgh
|0-2
|1-1
|— —
|AFC SOUTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Indianapolis
|1-0-1
|1-1
|Jacksonville
|1-1
|1-1
|Tennessee
|1-1
|1-1
|Houston
|1-1
|1-1
|— —
|AFC WEST
|ATS
|O/U
|Kansas City
|2-0
|1-1
|Denver
|1-1
|0-2
|Oakland
|1-1
|0-2
|Los Angeles Chargers
|0-1-1
|1-1
|— —
|NFC EAST
|ATS
|O/U
|Dallas
|2-0
|2-0
|Washington
|1-1
|2-0
|Philadelphia
|0-2
|1-1
|New York Giants
|0-2
|1-1
|— —
|NFC NORTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Green Bay
|2-0
|0-2
|Detroit
|1-1
|1-1
|Minnesota
|1-1
|0-2
|Chicago
|0-2
|0-2
|— —
|NFC SOUTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Atlanta
|1-1
|0-2
|Tampa Bay
|1-1
|0-2
|Carolina
|0-2
|1-1
|New Orleans
|0-2
|1-1
|— —
|NFC WEST
|ATS
|O/U
|Los Angeles Rams
|2-0
|1-1
|San Francisco
|2-0
|1-1
|Arizona
|2-0
|1-1
|Seattle
|1-1
|1-1