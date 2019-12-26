NFL records against the spread, over-under
The Saints, Packers and Rams each improved to 10-5 against the spread this season, best among NFL teams.
Records against the spread and the number of times the game went over, under through Week 16 of the NFL season.
|AFC EAST
|ATS
|O/U
|Buffalo
|9-4-2
|4-11
|New England
|8-6-1
|6-9
|Miami
|8-7
|8-7
|New York Jets
|6-9
|7-8
|— —
|AFC NORTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Baltimore
|9-6
|8-7
|Pittsburgh
|9-6
|3-12
|Cleveland
|5-9-1
|7-8
|Cincinnati
|5-10
|6-9
|— —
|AFC SOUTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Indianapolis
|7-6-2
|8-7
|Tennessee
|7-7-1
|9-6
|Houston
|7-7-1
|6-9
|Jacksonville
|6-9
|7-8
|— —
|AFC WEST
|ATS
|O/U
|Kansas City
|10-5
|7-8
|Denver
|9-6
|7-8
|Oakland
|7-8
|7-8
|Los Angeles Chargers
|4-9-2
|6-9
|— —
|NFC EAST
|ATS
|O/U
|Dallas
|8-7
|9-6
|New York Giants
|7-8
|9-6
|Washington
|6-9
|7-8
|Philadelphia
|6-9
|7-8
|— —
|NFC NORTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Green Bay
|10-5
|6-9
|Minnesota
|8-7
|8-7
|Detroit
|5-10
|10-5
|Chicago
|4-11
|5-10
|— —
|NFC SOUTH
|ATS
|O/U
|New Orleans
|10-5
|8-7
|Atlanta
|7-8
|6-9
|Carolina
|6-8-1
|10-5
|Tampa Bay
|5-8-2
|11-4
|— —
|NFC WEST
|ATS
|O/U
|Los Angeles Rams
|10-5
|6-9
|Arizona
|9-5-1
|8-7
|San Francisco
|8-6-1
|8-7
|Seattle
|7-7-1
|8-7