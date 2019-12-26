47°F
NFL records against the spread, over-under

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 26, 2019 - 10:12 am
 

Records against the spread and the number of times the game went over, under through Week 16 of the NFL season.

AFC EAST ATS O/U
Buffalo 9-4-2 4-11
New England 8-6-1 6-9
Miami 8-7 8-7
New York Jets 6-9 7-8
— —
AFC NORTH ATS O/U
Baltimore 9-6 8-7
Pittsburgh 9-6 3-12
Cleveland 5-9-1 7-8
Cincinnati 5-10 6-9
— —
AFC SOUTH ATS O/U
Indianapolis 7-6-2 8-7
Tennessee 7-7-1 9-6
Houston 7-7-1 6-9
Jacksonville 6-9 7-8
— —
AFC WEST ATS O/U
Kansas City 10-5 7-8
Denver 9-6 7-8
Oakland 7-8 7-8
Los Angeles Chargers 4-9-2 6-9
— —
NFC EAST ATS O/U
Dallas 8-7 9-6
New York Giants 7-8 9-6
Washington 6-9 7-8
Philadelphia 6-9 7-8
— —
NFC NORTH ATS O/U
Green Bay 10-5 6-9
Minnesota 8-7 8-7
Detroit 5-10 10-5
Chicago 4-11 5-10
— —
NFC SOUTH ATS O/U
New Orleans 10-5 8-7
Atlanta 7-8 6-9
Carolina 6-8-1 10-5
Tampa Bay 5-8-2 11-4
— —
NFC WEST ATS O/U
Los Angeles Rams 10-5 6-9
Arizona 9-5-1 8-7
San Francisco 8-6-1 8-7
Seattle 7-7-1 8-7
THE LATEST