82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Betting

NFL records against the spread, over-under

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 10, 2020 - 12:42 pm
 

Final records against the spread and the number of times the game went over, under for the NFL season.

AFC EAST ATS O/U
Buffalo 9-5-2 4-12
Miami 9-7 9-7
New England 8-7-1 7-9
New York Jets 7-9 7-9
— —
AFC NORTH ATS O/U
Baltimore 10-6 9-7
Pittsburgh 9-7 4-12
Cincinnati 6-10 7-9
Cleveland 5-10-1 8-8
— —
AFC SOUTH ATS O/U
Tennessee 8-7-1 10-6
Indianapolis 7-7-2 9-7
Houston 7-8-1 7-9
Jacksonville 7-9 8-8
— —
AFC WEST ATS O/U
Kansas City 10-5-1 8-8
Denver 9-7 7-9
Oakland 8-8 7-9
Los Angeles Chargers 4-9-3 7-9
— —
NFC EAST ATS O/U
Dallas 9-7 10-6
Philadelphia 7-9 8-8
New York Giants 7-9 10-6
Washington 6-10 8-8

— —
NFC NORTH ATS O/U
Green Bay 10-6 6-10
Minnesota 9-7 9-7
Detroit 6-10 10-6
Chicago 4-12 6-10
— —
NFC SOUTH ATS O/U
New Orleans 11-5 9-7
Atlanta 8-8 7-9
Carolina 6-9-1 11-5
Tampa Bay 5-9-2 12-4
— —
NFC WEST ATS O/U
Los Angeles Rams 10-5-1 7-9
Arizona 9-5-2 9-7
San Francisco 9-6-1 8-7-1
Seattle 7-8-1 8-7-1
MOST READ
1
NFR announces move from Las Vegas to Texas for 2020
NFR announces move from Las Vegas to Texas for 2020
2
Trump still planning Nevada visit after rallies canceled
Trump still planning Nevada visit after rallies canceled
3
Not so fast: Officials say Las Vegas restaurants can’t reopen bars
Not so fast: Officials say Las Vegas restaurants can’t reopen bars
4
$563K jackpot hits for Florida teacher on Strip
$563K jackpot hits for Florida teacher on Strip
5
Las Vegas police find missing woman’s body, seek suspect
Las Vegas police find missing woman’s body, seek suspect
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Phil Mickelson watches his tee shot on the 17th hole in the first round of the Northern Tr ...
Best bets for PGA Tour’s Safeway Open
By / RJ

Phil Mickelson, Si Woo Kim and Brendan Steele are the 20-1 co-favorites at the Westgate to win the event at the Silverado Country Club’s North Course in Napa, California.