NFL records against the spread, over-under
The entire AFC West, including the Las Vegas Raiders, covered in the NFL’s opening week.
Records against the spread and the number of times the game went over, under for the NFL season.
|AFC EAST
|ATS
|O/U
|New England
|1-0
|0-1
|Buffalo
|1-0
|1-0
|Miami
|0-1
|0-1
|New York Jets
|0-1
|1-0
|— —
|AFC NORTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Baltimore
|1-0
|0-1
|Pittsburgh
|1-0
|0-1
|Cleveland
|0-1
|0-1
|Cincinnati
|0-1
|0-1
|— —
|AFC SOUTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Jacksonville
|1-0
|1-0
|Houston
|0-1
|1-0
|Indianapolis
|0-1
|1-0
|Tennessee
|0-1
|0-1
|— —
|AFC WEST
|ATS
|O/U
|Kansas City
|1-0
|1-0
|Las Vegas
|1-0
|1-0
|Los Angeles Chargers
|1-0
|0-1
|Denver
|1-0
|0-1
|— —
|NFC EAST
|ATS
|O/U
|Washington
|1-0
|1-0
|Dallas
|0-1
|0-1
|New York Giants
|0-1
|0-1
|Philadelphia
|0-1
|1-0
|— —
|NFC NORTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Chicago
|1-0
|1-0
|Green Bay
|1-0
|1-0
|Minnesota
|0-1
|1-0
|Detroit
|0-1
|1-0
|— —
|NFC SOUTH
|ATS
|O/U
|New Orleans
|1-0
|1-0
|Tampa Bay
|0-1
|1-0
|Carolina
|0-1
|1-0
|Atlanta
|0-1
|1-0
|— —
|NFC WEST
|ATS
|O/U
|Seattle
|1-0
|1-0
|Los Angeles Rams
|1-0
|0-1
|Arizona
|1-0
|0-1
|San Francisco
|0-1
|0-1