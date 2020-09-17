97°F
NFL records against the spread, over-under

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 17, 2020 - 11:47 am
 

Records against the spread and the number of times the game went over, under for the NFL season.

AFC EAST ATS O/U
New England 1-0 0-1
Buffalo 1-0 1-0
Miami 0-1 0-1
New York Jets 0-1 1-0
— —
AFC NORTH ATS O/U
Baltimore 1-0 0-1
Pittsburgh 1-0 0-1
Cleveland 0-1 0-1
Cincinnati 0-1 0-1
— —
AFC SOUTH ATS O/U
Jacksonville 1-0 1-0
Houston 0-1 1-0
Indianapolis 0-1 1-0
Tennessee 0-1 0-1
— —
AFC WEST ATS O/U
Kansas City 1-0 1-0
Las Vegas 1-0 1-0
Los Angeles Chargers 1-0 0-1
Denver 1-0 0-1
— —
NFC EAST ATS O/U
Washington 1-0 1-0
Dallas 0-1 0-1
New York Giants 0-1 0-1
Philadelphia 0-1 1-0
— —
NFC NORTH ATS O/U
Chicago 1-0 1-0
Green Bay 1-0 1-0
Minnesota 0-1 1-0
Detroit 0-1 1-0
— —
NFC SOUTH ATS O/U
New Orleans 1-0 1-0
Tampa Bay 0-1 1-0
Carolina 0-1 1-0
Atlanta 0-1 1-0
— —
NFC WEST ATS O/U
Seattle 1-0 1-0
Los Angeles Rams 1-0 0-1
Arizona 1-0 0-1
San Francisco 0-1 0-1
Chicago Bears free safety Tashaun Gipson (38) and cornerback Kyle Fuller (23) tackle Detroit Li ...
Was your bad beat as bad as these 5?
By / RJ

Leave it to the Detroit Lions to find a creative way to torture their backers, and sportsbook rules turned one easy winner into a refund.

Arkansas State quarterback Logan Bonner throws during the second half of an NCAA college footba ...
Bettor hits $10 parlay for $152K
By / RJ

A BetMGM bettor turned $10 into $152,341.28 after hitting an 11-team multi-sport parlay with nine college football picks, an NBA play and a baseball play.