Betting

NFL records against the spread, over-under

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 24, 2020 - 8:49 am
 

Records against the spread and the number of times the game went over, under for the NFL season.

AFC EAST ATS O/U
Miami 1-1 1-1
Buffalo 1-1 2-0
New England 1-1 1-1
New York Jets 0-2 2-0
— —
AFC NORTH ATS O/U
Baltimore 2-0 0-2
Cincinnati 1-1 1-1
Pittsburgh 1-1 1-1
Cleveland 0-2 1-1
— —
AFC SOUTH ATS O/U
Jacksonville 2-0 2-0
Indianapolis 1-1 1-1
Houston 0-2 1-1
Tennessee 0-2 1-1
— —
AFC WEST ATS O/U
Las Vegas 2-0 2-0
Los Angeles Chargers 2-0 0-2
Denver 2-0 1-1
Kansas City 1-1 1-1
— —
NFC EAST ATS O/U
New York Giants 1-1 0-2
Washington 1-1 1-1
Dallas 0-2 1-1
Philadelphia 0-2 2-0
— —
NFC NORTH ATS O/U
Green Bay 2-0 2-0
Chicago 1-1 1-1
Detroit 0-2 2-0
Minnesota 0-2 1-1
— —
NFC SOUTH ATS O/U
Atlanta 1-1 2-0
New Orleans 1-1 2-0
Tampa Bay 1-1 2-0
Carolina 0-2 2-0
— —
NFC WEST ATS O/U
Arizona 2-0 0-2
Los Angeles Rams 2-0 1-1
Seattle 2-0 2-0
San Francisco 1-1 1-1
