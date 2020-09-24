NFL records against the spread, over-under
Arizona covered for the second straight week and was one of three NFC West teams to move to 2-0 against the spread.
Records against the spread and the number of times the game went over, under for the NFL season.
|AFC EAST
|ATS
|O/U
|Miami
|1-1
|1-1
|Buffalo
|1-1
|2-0
|New England
|1-1
|1-1
|New York Jets
|0-2
|2-0
|— —
|AFC NORTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Baltimore
|2-0
|0-2
|Cincinnati
|1-1
|1-1
|Pittsburgh
|1-1
|1-1
|Cleveland
|0-2
|1-1
|— —
|AFC SOUTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Jacksonville
|2-0
|2-0
|Indianapolis
|1-1
|1-1
|Houston
|0-2
|1-1
|Tennessee
|0-2
|1-1
|— —
|AFC WEST
|ATS
|O/U
|Las Vegas
|2-0
|2-0
|Los Angeles Chargers
|2-0
|0-2
|Denver
|2-0
|1-1
|Kansas City
|1-1
|1-1
|— —
|NFC EAST
|ATS
|O/U
|New York Giants
|1-1
|0-2
|Washington
|1-1
|1-1
|Dallas
|0-2
|1-1
|Philadelphia
|0-2
|2-0
|— —
|NFC NORTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Green Bay
|2-0
|2-0
|Chicago
|1-1
|1-1
|Detroit
|0-2
|2-0
|Minnesota
|0-2
|1-1
|— —
|NFC SOUTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Atlanta
|1-1
|2-0
|New Orleans
|1-1
|2-0
|Tampa Bay
|1-1
|2-0
|Carolina
|0-2
|2-0
|— —
|NFC WEST
|ATS
|O/U
|Arizona
|2-0
|0-2
|Los Angeles Rams
|2-0
|1-1
|Seattle
|2-0
|2-0
|San Francisco
|1-1
|1-1