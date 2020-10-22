NFL records against the spread, over-under

75°F
Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 22, 2020 - 10:14 am
 

Records against the spread and the number of times the game went over, under for the NFL season.

AFC EAST ATS O/U
Miami 4-2 2-4
Buffalo 3-3 4-1-1
New England 2-3 2-3
New York Jets 0-6 3-3
— —
AFC NORTH ATS O/U
Pittsburgh 4-1 3-2
Cincinnati 4-2 3-3
Baltimore 3-3 2-4
Cleveland 3-3 4-2
— —
AFC SOUTH ATS O/U
Indianapolis 3-3 3-3
Tennessee 2-3 4-1
Jacksonville 2-4 4-2
Houston 1-5 4-2
— —
AFC WEST ATS O/U
Denver 4-1 2-3
Kansas City 4-1 2-4
Los Angeles Chargers 4-1 2-3
Las Vegas 3-2 4-0-1
— —
NFC EAST ATS O/U
New York Giants 3-3 2-4
Washington 3-3 3-3
Philadelphia 2-4 4-2
Dallas 0-6 4-2
— —
NFC NORTH ATS O/U
Green Bay 4-1 3-2
Chicago 4-2 2-4
Minnesota 3-3 4-2
Detroit 2-3 3-2
— —
NFC SOUTH ATS O/U
Carolina 3-3 2-4
Tampa Bay 3-3 3-3
New Orleans 2-3 5-0
Atlanta 2-4 4-2
— —
NFC WEST ATS O/U
Seattle 4-1 3-2
Arizona 4-2 0-6
Los Angeles Rams 3-3 2-4
San Francisco 3-3 3-3
