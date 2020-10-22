NFL records against the spread, over-under
The Packers failed to cover for the first time this season, and are one of five NFL teams that are 4-1 against the spread through six weeks.
Records against the spread and the number of times the game went over, under for the NFL season.
|AFC EAST
|ATS
|O/U
|Miami
|4-2
|2-4
|Buffalo
|3-3
|4-1-1
|New England
|2-3
|2-3
|New York Jets
|0-6
|3-3
|— —
|AFC NORTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Pittsburgh
|4-1
|3-2
|Cincinnati
|4-2
|3-3
|Baltimore
|3-3
|2-4
|Cleveland
|3-3
|4-2
|— —
|AFC SOUTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Indianapolis
|3-3
|3-3
|Tennessee
|2-3
|4-1
|Jacksonville
|2-4
|4-2
|Houston
|1-5
|4-2
|— —
|AFC WEST
|ATS
|O/U
|Denver
|4-1
|2-3
|Kansas City
|4-1
|2-4
|Los Angeles Chargers
|4-1
|2-3
|Las Vegas
|3-2
|4-0-1
|— —
|NFC EAST
|ATS
|O/U
|New York Giants
|3-3
|2-4
|Washington
|3-3
|3-3
|Philadelphia
|2-4
|4-2
|Dallas
|0-6
|4-2
|— —
|NFC NORTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Green Bay
|4-1
|3-2
|Chicago
|4-2
|2-4
|Minnesota
|3-3
|4-2
|Detroit
|2-3
|3-2
|— —
|NFC SOUTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Carolina
|3-3
|2-4
|Tampa Bay
|3-3
|3-3
|New Orleans
|2-3
|5-0
|Atlanta
|2-4
|4-2
|— —
|NFC WEST
|ATS
|O/U
|Seattle
|4-1
|3-2
|Arizona
|4-2
|0-6
|Los Angeles Rams
|3-3
|2-4
|San Francisco
|3-3
|3-3