Betting

NFL records against the spread, over-under

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 29, 2020 - 10:33 am
 

Records against the spread and the number of times the game went over, under for the NFL season.

AFC EAST ATS O/U
Miami 4-2 2-4
Buffalo 3-4 4-2-1
New England 2-4 2-4
New York Jets 1-6 3-4
— —
AFC NORTH ATS O/U
Pittsburgh 5-1 3-2-1
Cincinnati 5-2 4-3
Baltimore 3-3 2-4
Cleveland 3-4 5-2
— —
AFC SOUTH ATS O/U
Indianapolis 3-3 3-3
Tennessee 2-4 4-1-1
Jacksonville 2-5 4-3
Houston 1-6 4-3
— —
AFC WEST ATS O/U
Los Angeles Chargers 5-1 3-3
Kansas City 5-2 3-4
Denver 4-2 3-3
Las Vegas 3-3 5-0-1
— —
NFC EAST ATS O/U
New York Giants 4-3 2-5
Washington 4-3 3-4
Philadelphia 2-5 4-3
Dallas 0-7 4-3
— —
NFC NORTH ATS O/U
Green Bay 5-1 3-3
Chicago 4-3 2-5
Detroit 3-3 3-3
Minnesota 3-3 4-2
— —
NFC SOUTH ATS O/U
Carolina 4-3 3-4
Tampa Bay 4-3 4-3
New Orleans 2-4 6-0
Atlanta 2-5 4-3
— —
NFC WEST ATS O/U
Arizona 5-2 1-6
Seattle 4-2 4-2
Los Angeles Rams 4-3 2-5
San Francisco 4-3 3-4
