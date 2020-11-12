64°F
NFL records against the spread, over-under

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 12, 2020 - 10:50 am
 
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron (85) scores a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys in ...
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron (85) scores a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys in an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Records against the spread and the number of times the game went over, under for the NFL season.

AFC EAST ATS O/U
Miami 6-2 3-5
Buffalo 4-5 6-2-1
New England 3-5 4-4
New York Jets 2-7 4-5
— —
AFC NORTH ATS O/U
Cincinnati 6-2 5-3
Pittsburgh 6-2 4-3-1
Baltimore 4-4 3-5
Cleveland 3-5 5-3
— —
AFC SOUTH ATS O/U
Indianapolis 4-4 4-4
Jacksonville 3-5 5-3
Tennessee 3-5 5-2-1
Houston 1-7 5-3
— —
AFC WEST ATS O/U
Kansas City 6-3 4-5
Las Vegas 5-3 6-1-1
Los Angeles Chargers 5-3 5-3
Denver 5-3 5-3
— —
NFC EAST ATS O/U
New York Giants 6-3 3-6
Washington 4-4 3-5
Philadelphia 3-5 4-4
Dallas 1-8 4-5
— —
NFC NORTH ATS O/U
Green Bay 6-2 5-3
Minnesota 5-3 6-2
Chicago 5-4 3-6
Detroit 3-5 5-3
— —
NFC SOUTH ATS O/U
Carolina 5-4 4-5
Atlanta 4-5 5-4
Tampa Bay 4-5 5-4
New Orleans 3-5 7-1
— —
NFC WEST ATS O/U
Arizona 5-3 2-6
Seattle 5-3 6-2
Los Angeles Rams 4-4 2-6
San Francisco 4-5 5-4
