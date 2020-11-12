NFL records against the spread, over-under
The Steelers are the NFL’s last undefeated team at 8-0, and also are one of four teams who are 6-2 against the spread this season.
Records against the spread and the number of times the game went over, under for the NFL season.
|AFC EAST
|ATS
|O/U
|Miami
|6-2
|3-5
|Buffalo
|4-5
|6-2-1
|New England
|3-5
|4-4
|New York Jets
|2-7
|4-5
|AFC NORTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Cincinnati
|6-2
|5-3
|Pittsburgh
|6-2
|4-3-1
|Baltimore
|4-4
|3-5
|Cleveland
|3-5
|5-3
|AFC SOUTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Indianapolis
|4-4
|4-4
|Jacksonville
|3-5
|5-3
|Tennessee
|3-5
|5-2-1
|Houston
|1-7
|5-3
|AFC WEST
|ATS
|O/U
|Kansas City
|6-3
|4-5
|Las Vegas
|5-3
|6-1-1
|Los Angeles Chargers
|5-3
|5-3
|Denver
|5-3
|5-3
|NFC EAST
|ATS
|O/U
|New York Giants
|6-3
|3-6
|Washington
|4-4
|3-5
|Philadelphia
|3-5
|4-4
|Dallas
|1-8
|4-5
|NFC NORTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Green Bay
|6-2
|5-3
|Minnesota
|5-3
|6-2
|Chicago
|5-4
|3-6
|Detroit
|3-5
|5-3
|NFC SOUTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Carolina
|5-4
|4-5
|Atlanta
|4-5
|5-4
|Tampa Bay
|4-5
|5-4
|New Orleans
|3-5
|7-1
|NFC WEST
|ATS
|O/U
|Arizona
|5-3
|2-6
|Seattle
|5-3
|6-2
|Los Angeles Rams
|4-4
|2-6
|San Francisco
|4-5
|5-4