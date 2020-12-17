NFL records against the spread, over-under

49°F
December 17, 2020 - 11:07 am
 
Washington Football Team running back J.D. McKissic (41) during an NFL football game against th ...
Washington Football Team running back J.D. McKissic (41) during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Records against the spread and the number of times the game went over, under for the NFL season.

AFC EAST ATS O/U
Miami 10-3 5-8
Buffalo 8-5 8-4-1
New England 6-7 4-9
New York Jets 4-9 6-7
— —
AFC NORTH ATS O/U
Pittsburgh 8-5 4-7-2
Baltimore 7-6 6-7
Cincinnati 7-6 5-7-1
Cleveland 5-8 8-5
— —
AFC SOUTH ATS O/U
Indianapolis 8-5 8-5
Jacksonville 6-7 6-7
Tennessee 6-7 9-3-1
Houston 4-9 6-7
— —
AFC WEST ATS O/U
Denver 8-5 6-7
Las Vegas 7-6 9-3-1
Kansas City 6-7 6-7
Los Angeles Chargers 6-7 7-6
— —
NFC EAST ATS O/U
New York Giants 8-5 3-10
Washington 8-5 5-8
Philadelphia 5-8 5-8
Dallas 3-10 7-6
— —
NFC NORTH ATS O/U
Green Bay 8-5 7-6
Chicago 6-7 5-8
Detroit 6-7 8-5
Minnesota 6-7 8-5
— —
NFC SOUTH ATS O/U
Carolina 7-6 7-6
New Orleans 7-6 8-5
Tampa Bay 7-6 7-6
Atlanta 5-8 5-8
— —
NFC WEST ATS O/U
Los Angeles Rams 8-5 4-9
Seattle 7-6 6-7
Arizona 6-7 4-9
San Francisco 5-8 6-7
