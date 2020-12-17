NFL records against the spread, over-under
Washington has covered four consecutive games to improve to 8-5 against the spread this season.
Records against the spread and the number of times the game went over, under for the NFL season.
|AFC EAST
|ATS
|O/U
|Miami
|10-3
|5-8
|Buffalo
|8-5
|8-4-1
|New England
|6-7
|4-9
|New York Jets
|4-9
|6-7
|— —
|AFC NORTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Pittsburgh
|8-5
|4-7-2
|Baltimore
|7-6
|6-7
|Cincinnati
|7-6
|5-7-1
|Cleveland
|5-8
|8-5
|— —
|AFC SOUTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Indianapolis
|8-5
|8-5
|Jacksonville
|6-7
|6-7
|Tennessee
|6-7
|9-3-1
|Houston
|4-9
|6-7
|— —
|AFC WEST
|ATS
|O/U
|Denver
|8-5
|6-7
|Las Vegas
|7-6
|9-3-1
|Kansas City
|6-7
|6-7
|Los Angeles Chargers
|6-7
|7-6
|— —
|NFC EAST
|ATS
|O/U
|New York Giants
|8-5
|3-10
|Washington
|8-5
|5-8
|Philadelphia
|5-8
|5-8
|Dallas
|3-10
|7-6
|— —
|NFC NORTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Green Bay
|8-5
|7-6
|Chicago
|6-7
|5-8
|Detroit
|6-7
|8-5
|Minnesota
|6-7
|8-5
|— —
|NFC SOUTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Carolina
|7-6
|7-6
|New Orleans
|7-6
|8-5
|Tampa Bay
|7-6
|7-6
|Atlanta
|5-8
|5-8
|— —
|NFC WEST
|ATS
|O/U
|Los Angeles Rams
|8-5
|4-9
|Seattle
|7-6
|6-7
|Arizona
|6-7
|4-9
|San Francisco
|5-8
|6-7