Betting

NFL records against the spread, over-under

December 24, 2020 - 8:49 am
 
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) celebrates his score against the New England Patr ...
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) celebrates his score against the New England Patriots during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Records against the spread and the number of times the game went over, under for the NFL season.

AFC EAST ATS O/U
Miami 11-3 5-9
Buffalo 9-5 9-4-1
New England 6-8 4-10
New York Jets 5-9 6-8
— —
AFC NORTH ATS O/U
Baltimore 8-6 7-7
Cincinnati 8-6 6-7-1
Pittsburgh 8-6 5-7-2
Cleveland 6-8 8-6
— —
AFC SOUTH ATS O/U
Indianapolis 8-6 8-6
Tennessee 7-7 10-3-1
Jacksonville 6-8 7-7
Houston 5-9 6-8
— —
AFC WEST ATS O/U
Denver 8-6 7-7
Kansas City 7-7 7-7
Las Vegas 7-7 10-3-1
Los Angeles Chargers 7-7 8-6
— —
NFC EAST ATS O/U
Washington 9-5 5-9
New York Giants 8-6 3-11
Philadelphia 5-9 6-8
Dallas 4-10 8-6
— —
NFC NORTH ATS O/U
Green Bay 8-6 7-7
Chicago 7-7 6-8
Detroit 6-8 9-5
Minnesota 6-8 9-5
— —
NFC SOUTH ATS O/U
Carolina 8-6 7-7
New Orleans 7-7 9-5
Tampa Bay 7-7 8-6
Atlanta 6-8 6-8
— —
NFC WEST ATS O/U
Los Angeles Rams 8-6 4-10
Arizona 7-7 5-9
Seattle 7-7 6-8
San Francisco 5-9 7-7
