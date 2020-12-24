NFL records against the spread, over-under
The Miami Dolphins have covered four consecutive games to improve to 11-3 against the spread this season.
Records against the spread and the number of times the game went over, under for the NFL season.
|AFC EAST
|ATS
|O/U
|Miami
|11-3
|5-9
|Buffalo
|9-5
|9-4-1
|New England
|6-8
|4-10
|New York Jets
|5-9
|6-8
|— —
|AFC NORTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Baltimore
|8-6
|7-7
|Cincinnati
|8-6
|6-7-1
|Pittsburgh
|8-6
|5-7-2
|Cleveland
|6-8
|8-6
|— —
|AFC SOUTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Indianapolis
|8-6
|8-6
|Tennessee
|7-7
|10-3-1
|Jacksonville
|6-8
|7-7
|Houston
|5-9
|6-8
|— —
|AFC WEST
|ATS
|O/U
|Denver
|8-6
|7-7
|Kansas City
|7-7
|7-7
|Las Vegas
|7-7
|10-3-1
|Los Angeles Chargers
|7-7
|8-6
|— —
|NFC EAST
|ATS
|O/U
|Washington
|9-5
|5-9
|New York Giants
|8-6
|3-11
|Philadelphia
|5-9
|6-8
|Dallas
|4-10
|8-6
|— —
|NFC NORTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Green Bay
|8-6
|7-7
|Chicago
|7-7
|6-8
|Detroit
|6-8
|9-5
|Minnesota
|6-8
|9-5
|— —
|NFC SOUTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Carolina
|8-6
|7-7
|New Orleans
|7-7
|9-5
|Tampa Bay
|7-7
|8-6
|Atlanta
|6-8
|6-8
|— —
|NFC WEST
|ATS
|O/U
|Los Angeles Rams
|8-6
|4-10
|Arizona
|7-7
|5-9
|Seattle
|7-7
|6-8
|San Francisco
|5-9
|7-7