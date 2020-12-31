NFL records against the spread, over-under

The Jets have won two consecutive games on the field and now are 6-9 agaisnt the spread this season.

New York Jets tight end Chris Herndon (89) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Records against the spread and the number of times the game went over, under for the NFL season.