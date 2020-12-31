NFL records against the spread, over-under
The Jets have won two consecutive games on the field and now are 6-9 agaisnt the spread this season.
Records against the spread and the number of times the game went over, under for the NFL season.
|AFC EAST
|ATS
|O/U
|Miami
|11-4
|6-9
|Buffalo
|10-5
|9-5-1
|New England
|6-9
|4-11
|New York Jets
|6-9
|6-9
|— —
|AFC NORTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Baltimore
|9-6
|7-8
|Cincinnati
|9-6
|7-7-1
|Pittsburgh
|9-6
|6-7-2
|Cleveland
|6-9
|8-7
|— —
|AFC SOUTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Indianapolis
|8-7
|9-6
|Tennessee
|7-8
|11-3-1
|Jacksonville
|6-9
|8-7
|Houston
|5-10
|7-8
|— —
|AFC WEST
|ATS
|O/U
|Denver
|8-7
|7-8
|Las Vegas
|8-7
|11-3-1
|Los Angeles Chargers
|8-7
|8-7
|Kansas City
|7-8
|7-8
|— —
|NFC EAST
|ATS
|O/U
|Washington
|9-6
|5-10
|New York Giants
|8-7
|3-12
|Dallas
|5-10
|9-6
|Philadelphia
|5-10
|7-8
|— —
|NFC NORTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Green Bay
|9-6
|8-7
|Chicago
|8-7
|7-8
|Minnesota
|6-9
|10-5
|Detroit
|6-9
|9-6
|— —
|NFC SOUTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Carolina
|9-6
|7-8
|New Orleans
|8-7
|10-5
|Tampa Bay
|8-7
|8-7
|Atlanta
|7-8
|6-9
|— —
|NFC WEST
|ATS
|O/U
|Los Angeles Rams
|8-7
|4-11
|Seattle
|8-7
|6-9
|Arizona
|7-8
|5-10
|San Francisco
|6-9
|7-8