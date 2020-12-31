43°F
NFL records against the spread, over-under

December 31, 2020 - 8:27 am
 
New York Jets tight end Chris Herndon (89) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Records against the spread and the number of times the game went over, under for the NFL season.

AFC EAST ATS O/U
Miami 11-4 6-9
Buffalo 10-5 9-5-1
New England 6-9 4-11
New York Jets 6-9 6-9
— —
AFC NORTH ATS O/U
Baltimore 9-6 7-8
Cincinnati 9-6 7-7-1
Pittsburgh 9-6 6-7-2
Cleveland 6-9 8-7
— —
AFC SOUTH ATS O/U
Indianapolis 8-7 9-6
Tennessee 7-8 11-3-1
Jacksonville 6-9 8-7
Houston 5-10 7-8
— —
AFC WEST ATS O/U
Denver 8-7 7-8
Las Vegas 8-7 11-3-1
Los Angeles Chargers 8-7 8-7
Kansas City 7-8 7-8
— —
NFC EAST ATS O/U
Washington 9-6 5-10
New York Giants 8-7 3-12
Dallas 5-10 9-6
Philadelphia 5-10 7-8
— —
NFC NORTH ATS O/U
Green Bay 9-6 8-7
Chicago 8-7 7-8
Minnesota 6-9 10-5
Detroit 6-9 9-6
— —
NFC SOUTH ATS O/U
Carolina 9-6 7-8
New Orleans 8-7 10-5
Tampa Bay 8-7 8-7
Atlanta 7-8 6-9
— —
NFC WEST ATS O/U
Los Angeles Rams 8-7 4-11
Seattle 8-7 6-9
Arizona 7-8 5-10
San Francisco 6-9 7-8
