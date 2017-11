NFL records against the spread, over-under

Las Vegas seen as NFL draft site by 2019, Super Bowl in 2024-25

Las Vegas could host the National Football draft selection event as soon as 2019 and a Super Bowl by 2024 or 2025, the president of the Oakland Raiders told the Las Vegas Stadium Authority on Thursday. Marc Badain also told board members that he and Stadium Authority Chairman Steve Hill would be flying to Houston on Tuesday for the second round of bidding for the planned 65,000-seat domed football stadium to host one or more FIFA World Cup soccer matches in 2026. The NFL commonly approves Super Bowl games to cities that have built new stadiums for their NFL teams.