NFL script tweet impacts Super Bowl betting market at BetMGM

A viral tweet predicting the final score of Super Bowl LVII impacted the betting markets for Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts passes during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

BetMGM reported Tuesday that the most bet correct score prop is Eagles 37, Chiefs 34, and the odds have fallen to 80-1 after opening at 250-1.

Most bet (tickets) Super Bowl correct score: Eagles 37-34 Chiefs Odds have moved from +25000 to +8000 at @BetMGM pic.twitter.com/TyIjjxWeyG — John Ewing 🦁 (@johnewing) February 7, 2023

The flood of tickets appears to be in response to a tweet from the account @FearKyrie that gained traction on social media over the weekend. The tweet included a photo of an alleged Pro Football Reference page with the caption “Nah someone just leaked the Super Bowl script.”

In the photo, the Eagles defeated Kansas City 37-34 after trailing 24-13 at halftime.

The @FearKyrie Twitter account is currently suspended.

Before last year’s Super Bowl, a photo-shopped meme from “The Simpsons” TV show predicted the Bengals would defeat the Rams 34-31, and bettors pounded that exact score at sportsbooks. The Rams won 23-20.

A number of former and current NFL players have joked in recent days about games being scripted, and apparently some bettors are putting their money down just in case.

“Currently, the Chiefs winning would be the best outcome for the sportsbook,” BetMGM sports trader Christian Cipollini said. “That could change, as a majority of action on the Super Bowl will come in this weekend.”

Boyd Gaming, South Point and Station Casinos moved their line for the game to Eagles -2 on Tuesday, while other sportsbooks such as BetMGM, Caesars, Circa Sports and the Westgate SuperBook held steady at Eagles -1½.

“That’s the one thing that’s really surprised me so far is that it’s been overwhelmingly one-sided action in favor of the Eagles,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “Over 75 percent of the tickets are on Philly so far.”

The total also ticked up to 51 at most sportsbooks after the number sat at 50 or 50½ the past several days.

BetMGM was the lone holdout at 50½.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.