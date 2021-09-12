84°F
Betting

NFL ticket counts at Station: Bettors all over NFC West team

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 12, 2021 - 8:07 am
 
Updated September 12, 2021 - 8:09 am
San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks Trey Lance, left, and Jimmy Garoppolo throw passes at NFL foot ...
San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks Trey Lance, left, and Jimmy Garoppolo throw passes at NFL football training camp in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, July 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

The first NFL Sunday of the 2021 regular season has finally arrived and bettors at Station Casinos sportsbooks are all over the 49ers.

San Francisco, which has been bet up to a 9-point road favorite over the Detroit Lions after the line opened at 7, has attracted 85 percent of the tickets, or wagers, on the game at Station, according to Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito.

“The highest ticket count is clearly San Francisco,” he said.

The betting public also is banking heavily on the Rams (80 percent), Packers (79 percent) and Chiefs (76 percent).

Here are the ticket counts at Station for every NFL Sunday and Monday game (home team in CAPS):

49ers (-9) 85 percent, LIONS 15 percent

RAMS (-8½) 80 percent, Bears 20 percent

Packers (-3½), 79 percent, Saints 21 percent

CHIEFS (-5½), 76 percent, Browns 24 percent

Seahawks (-3) 75 percent, COLTS 25 percent

TITANS (-3) 74 percent, Cardinals 26 percent

PANTHERS (-3½) 71 percent, Jets 29 percent

Broncos (-3) 68 percent, GIANTS 32 percent

BILLS (-6½) 64 percent, Steelers 36 percent

Vikings (-3) 64 percent, BENGALS 36 percent

PATRIOTS (-3½) 62 percent, Dolphins 38 percent

FALCONS (-3) 59 percent, Eagles 41 percent

Jaguars (-3) 59 percent, TEXANS 41 percent

Chargers (+2) 56 percent, WASHINGTON 44 percent

RAIDERS (+3½) 53 percent, Ravens 47 percent

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

