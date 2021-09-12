NFL ticket counts at Station: Bettors all over NFC West team
San Francisco has attracted 85 percent of the tickets, or wagers, at Station, where the Niners are 9-point road favorites over the Detroit Lions after the line opened at 7.
The first NFL Sunday of the 2021 regular season has finally arrived and bettors at Station Casinos sportsbooks are all over the 49ers.
San Francisco, which has been bet up to a 9-point road favorite over the Detroit Lions after the line opened at 7, has attracted 85 percent of the tickets, or wagers, on the game at Station, according to Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito.
“The highest ticket count is clearly San Francisco,” he said.
The betting public also is banking heavily on the Rams (80 percent), Packers (79 percent) and Chiefs (76 percent).
Here are the ticket counts at Station for every NFL Sunday and Monday game (home team in CAPS):
49ers (-9) 85 percent, LIONS 15 percent
RAMS (-8½) 80 percent, Bears 20 percent
Packers (-3½), 79 percent, Saints 21 percent
CHIEFS (-5½), 76 percent, Browns 24 percent
Seahawks (-3) 75 percent, COLTS 25 percent
TITANS (-3) 74 percent, Cardinals 26 percent
PANTHERS (-3½) 71 percent, Jets 29 percent
Broncos (-3) 68 percent, GIANTS 32 percent
BILLS (-6½) 64 percent, Steelers 36 percent
Vikings (-3) 64 percent, BENGALS 36 percent
PATRIOTS (-3½) 62 percent, Dolphins 38 percent
FALCONS (-3) 59 percent, Eagles 41 percent
Jaguars (-3) 59 percent, TEXANS 41 percent
Chargers (+2) 56 percent, WASHINGTON 44 percent
RAIDERS (+3½) 53 percent, Ravens 47 percent
