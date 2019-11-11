NFL Week 10 betting review chart

Opening and closing lines and point-spread highlights from every NFL Sunday game.

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and teammates celebrate after they defeated the Buffalo Bills in an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

NFL Week 10 betting review

Final score; Open/Close (Total); Point-spread highlight

Titans 35, Chiefs 32; Chiefs -3½/-5½ (49); Ryan Tannehill throws 23-yard TD to Adam Humphries with 23 seconds left

Browns 19, Bills 16; Browns -2½/-2½ (42); Steven Hauschka misses 53-yard FG try with 22 seconds left

Buccaneers 30, Cardinals 27; Bucs -5½/-5 (51½); Kyler Murray throws third TD pass to Christian Kirk to put Arizona up 27-23 midway through fourth quarter

Jets 34, Giants 27; Giants +1½/-3 (43); Jets score game’s final 13 points, including Le’Veon Bell 1-yard TD run early in fourth quarter

Falcons 26, Saints 9; Saints -13/-13½ (51½); Matt Ryan throws two TDs and Falcons sack Drew Brees six times

Ravens 49, Bengals 13; Ravens -10/-10½ (44½); Lamar Jackson puts on show with three TD passes and spectacular 47-yard scoring run

Packers 24, Panthers 16; Packers -7/-5 (49); Green Bay stops Christian McCaffrey short of goal line as time expires

Bears 20, Lions 13; Bears -3½/-6½ (38); Detroit turns ball over on downs at Chicago 25 as time expires

Dolphins 16, Colts 12; Colts -15½/-11 (44½); Ryan Fitzpatrick scores on 11-yard run in first half and Miami makes late stop for second straight win

Steelers 17, Rams 12; Rams -3½/-4½ (43½); Pittsburgh returns two fumbles for TDs

