NFL Week 10 betting review chart
Opening and closing lines and point-spread highlights from every NFL Sunday game.
Final score; Open/Close (Total); Point-spread highlight
Titans 35, Chiefs 32; Chiefs -3½/-5½ (49); Ryan Tannehill throws 23-yard TD to Adam Humphries with 23 seconds left
Browns 19, Bills 16; Browns -2½/-2½ (42); Steven Hauschka misses 53-yard FG try with 22 seconds left
Buccaneers 30, Cardinals 27; Bucs -5½/-5 (51½); Kyler Murray throws third TD pass to Christian Kirk to put Arizona up 27-23 midway through fourth quarter
Jets 34, Giants 27; Giants +1½/-3 (43); Jets score game’s final 13 points, including Le’Veon Bell 1-yard TD run early in fourth quarter
Falcons 26, Saints 9; Saints -13/-13½ (51½); Matt Ryan throws two TDs and Falcons sack Drew Brees six times
Ravens 49, Bengals 13; Ravens -10/-10½ (44½); Lamar Jackson puts on show with three TD passes and spectacular 47-yard scoring run
Packers 24, Panthers 16; Packers -7/-5 (49); Green Bay stops Christian McCaffrey short of goal line as time expires
Bears 20, Lions 13; Bears -3½/-6½ (38); Detroit turns ball over on downs at Chicago 25 as time expires
Dolphins 16, Colts 12; Colts -15½/-11 (44½); Ryan Fitzpatrick scores on 11-yard run in first half and Miami makes late stop for second straight win
Steelers 17, Rams 12; Rams -3½/-4½ (43½); Pittsburgh returns two fumbles for TDs
