NFL Week 10 betting trends: Take Colts, under vs. Raiders

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) plays against the New England Patriots in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Indianapolis at Raiders (-4½, 41½): The Colts finished the Frank Reich era on an 8-3 run against the spread as underdogs and a 13-6 ATS streak away from home, though they’re 1-4 ATS on the road this season. Indianapolis also is on 13-1 under run. The Raiders are on a 2-9 spread slide as favorites. Edge: Under and Colts.

Seattle at Tampa Bay (-2½, 44½): Coach Pete Carroll has the Seahawks flying with four straight wins and covers. The Buccaneers broke a six-game spread skid last week against the Rams. Tampa Bay has a 7-2 under record this season. Edge: Seahawks and under.

Jacksonville at Kansas City (-9½, 51): The Jaguars broke a five-game losing streak, straight-up and ATS, in last week’s comeback win over the Raiders, but Jacksonville is still on a 1-8 spread slide away from home. The Chiefs are on an 0-5 ATS skid at home. Kansas City is on an 11-5 over run. Edge: Over.

Cleveland at Miami (-3½, 49): The Browns have notched back-to-back covers and are riding a 5-2 over run. The Dolphins are on an 0-5-1 spread slide. Miami is on a 12-7 under uptick. Edge: Browns.

New Orleans (-1, 40) at Pittsburgh: The Steelers are 3-3 ATS as underdogs this season and 18-9 ATS in that role since 2019. The Saints are 0-3 ATS on the road and on a 4-2 over surge. Edge: Steelers.

Detroit at Chicago (-3, 48½): Lions coach Dan Campbell has cooled down ATS, going 1-3-1 in his last five games after starting his tenure 14-6. He’s also just 5-19-1 straight-up in Detroit, but is coming off a rousing upset of the Packers. The Lions and Bears have split their season series ATS in each of the last three seasons. Edge: Lions.

Houston at New York Giants (-4½, 41): The Giants won and covered six of their first seven games this season before last week’s loss to Seattle. New York is on a 29-10 under streak. Edge: Under and Giants.

Minnesota at Buffalo (-3, 43): The Vikings are 7-1 straight-up, but they’re on an 0-4 ATS skid as underdogs and a 2-5-1 spread slide away from home. The Bills are riding a 7-3-2 cover streak in the regular season. Buffalo has a 7-1 under record this season. Edge: Bills and under.

Denver at Tennessee (-2½, 39): The Broncos have a 7-1 under mark this season and are on a 19-6 under streak overall. The Titans have a 6-2 under record this season and are on an 11-3 under run overall. Tennessee has won five of its last six games while going 6-0 ATS. Edge: Under and Titans.

Arizona at Los Angeles Rams (-3, 40): Los Angeles coach Sean McVay has owned the Cardinals, winning 11 of 12 meetings while going 10-2 ATS. But the Rams did lose to Arizona at home last season and are on a 1-6 spread slide at SoFi Stadium. The Cardinals have lost and failed to cover their last two road games after winning and covering nine of their previous 10 away from home. Los Angeles is on an 8-2 under streak. Edge: Under and Rams.

Dallas (-4½, 43½) at Green Bay: The Cowboys have won and covered six of their last seven games. Dallas is on a 14-6 under streak. The Packers are on a five-game losing streak and a 1-5 ATS slide. Edge: Cowboys and under.

Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco (-7, 45): The road team is 6-0-1 ATS in Chargers games this season. The Niners are riding a 12-4 under run. San Francisco has won and covered six of its last seven home games. Edge: Niners and under.

Monday

Washington at Philadelphia (-11, 43½): The Commanders are 3-2-1 ATS in the last six meetings and on a 4-0 cover run overall. Washington is on a 6-1 under uptick. The Eagles are on a 5-2 ATS streak. Edge: Under and Washington.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends. Follow @thegoldsheet on Twitter.