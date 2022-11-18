NFL Week 11 betting trends: Take Raiders, under vs. Broncos

The Raiders have really bullied the Denver Broncos lately, winning seven of the last eight meetings while going 6-2 ATS.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) audibles at the line of scrimmage behind center Andre James (68) and guard Alex Bars (64) as Denver Broncos linebacker Josey Jewell (47) defends during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders at Denver (-2½, 41½): The Raiders have really bullied the Broncos lately, winning seven of the last eight meetings while going 6-2 ATS. Though the Raiders are only 2-8 straight up in their last 10 games and 3-7 ATS, they beat Denver 32-23 in the first meeting. That was the only Broncos game to go over this season. Denver has an 8-1 under record this season and is on a 20-6 under run overall. Edge: Under and Raiders.

Washington (-3, 40½) at Houston: Washington is on a 4-0-1 spread streak and an 8-3 under run. The Texans are 1-7-1 straight up this season. Edge: Washington and under.

Philadelphia (-7, 45½) at Indianapolis: The Eagles are 8-1 straight up. But they’re on a 1-3 spread skid on the road and a 6-3 under run away from home. The Colts are 9-3 ATS as underdogs. Indianapolis also is on a 13-2 under streak. Edge: Under and Colts.

Cleveland at Buffalo (-7½, 49½): The Browns have a 6-2-1 over mark. The Bills are on an 0-3 spread skid and have a 7-2 under record. Edge: Under.

Chicago at Atlanta (-3, 49): The Bears have not had the same result ATS in consecutive weeks this season. They lost last week to the Lions. Chicago is on a 4-0 over run. The Falcons are on an 0-4 spread skid. Edge: Bears and over.

New York Jets at New England (-3½, 38): The Patriots have won 13 straight games over the Jets and have covered eight of the last 10 meetings. New York has won and covered five of its last six games, with the lone loss to New England. The Jets are on a 4-0 under run. Edge: Patriots and under.

Carolina at Baltimore (-13, 41½): The Panthers are 2-3 straight up and 3-2 ATS under coach Steve Wilks after going 3-16 straight up and ATS in their last 19 games under Matt Rhule. Carolina is on a 1-7 spread slide on the road. The Ravens have won three straight and covered their last two. Though they’re on an 0-3-1 ATS skid at home. Baltimore is on a 5-1 under uptick. Edge: Ravens and under.

Detroit at New York Giants (-3, 45): The Giants are 7-2 straight up and ATS this season. They also have a 7-2 under record and are riding an extended 30-10 under streak. Edge: Giants and under.

Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans (-3, 39): The Rams are on a 9-2 under run. LA has lost five of its last six games while going 1-4-1 ATS. The Saints are on a 3-7 ATS slide, with no straight-up wins or covers in their last three games. New Orleans has a 7-3 under mark this season and is on a 13-4 under streak overall. Edge: Under.

Dallas (-1½, 48½) at Minnesota: The Cowboys had won and covered six of seven games before last week’s loss at Green Bay. Dallas has won and covered games against the Vikings in each of the last two seasons. Minnesota is 8-1 straight up and riding a 7-1 over streak at home. Edge: Over.

Cincinnati (-4, 41) at Pittsburgh: The Steelers beat the Bengals 23-20 in overtime in the season opener at Cincinnati, which had won and covered the previous three meetings. Pittsburgh is on an 18-9 cover streak as an underdog and has covered three of its last four this season. The Steelers are also on an 8-3 under surge. The Bengals are riding ATS streaks of 6-1 and 14-3. They’re also on a 10-3 under run. Edge: Under and Bengals.

Kansas City (-5, 52) at Los Angeles Chargers: The road team has covered the last four meetings. The Chargers have covered four of the last five meetings, including a 27-24 loss in Week 2 at Kansas City. The last four meetings have gone over. LA is on an 0-3 ATS skid at home. The Chiefs are 3-1 straight up and ATS on the road. Edge: Chiefs and over.

Monday

San Francisco (-8, 43½) vs. Arizona (Mexico City): The teams split the season series the last two years. The last four meetings have gone under. The Cardinals are 11-3 straight up in their last 14 games away from home. Edge: Under.