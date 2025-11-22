NFL Week 12 betting breakdown: Predictions for every game

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) takes his helmet off as he walks off the field after losing to the Dallas Cowboys in a ”Monday Night Football" NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Shemar James (50) reacts after the team sacked Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) during the first half of a ”Monday Night Football" NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

NFL BETTING BREAKDOWN

Scott Pritchard, PritchardsPicks.com, @pritchardwins

Browns (2-8) at Raiders (2-8)

Time: 1:05 p.m., CBS

Line/total: Raiders -4, 36

Analysis: The Browns have the NFL’s best pass defense and are second in yards allowed. They will turn the offense over to rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who will make his first NFL start with Dillon Gabriel out with a concussion. Sanders replaced Gabriel last week and completed 4 of 16 passes for 47 yards and one interception. The Raiders have scored a total of 23 points in their past two games and average 15.5 per game. Quarterback Geno Smith has thrown more interceptions (13) than touchdowns (12).

Pick: Raiders 23, Browns 10

Vikings (4-6) at Packers (6-3-1)

Time: 10 a.m., Fox

Line/total: Packers -6½, 41½

Analysis: The Vikings are limping into Lambeau Field with a struggling rookie quarterback in J.J. McCarthy, whose best performances have been on the road. But facing the Green Bay defense, which has been impeccable at home (allowing 15 points per game) and features a ferocious pass rusher in Micah Parsons, will be a different challenge. The Packers should be able to rely on quarterback Jordan Love to put up sufficient points.

Pick: Packers 24, Vikings 14

Colts (8-2) at Chiefs (5-5)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/total: Chiefs -3½, 50

Analysis: It’s a tale of two seasons for these AFC contenders. The Colts have been an offensive juggernaut, leading the league in Expected Points Added per play, a new advanced metric. Much of this comes from Jonathan Taylor, who is running with an aggressive, punishing style. The Chiefs are in desperation mode at 5-5, a record that is the result of excessive turnovers and offensive inconsistency. The Colts’ passing defense has been exploitable (bottom eight), and the Chiefs should have plenty of chances to strike.

Pick: Chiefs 31, Colts 24

Patriots (9-2) at Bengals (3-7)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/total: Patriots -7, 51

Analysis: The Patriots are riding an eight-game winning streak behind the MVP-level play of quarterback Drake Maye, who leads the league in completion percentage and passing yards. The Bengals have been a mess on defense, ranking last in yards and points allowed (33.4 per game). Cincinnati will be without top wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, suspended for one game for spitting on a player in last week’s game.

Pick: Patriots 30, Bengals 27

Steelers (6-4) at Bears (7-3)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/total: Bears -2½, 46

Analysis: The Bears have been a pleasant surprise, winning seven of their past eight games as NFC North leaders. Chicago quarterback Caleb Williams has struggled with completion percentage (bottom four), but he has been clutch in the fourth quarter, co-leading the league with five comeback victories. The Steelers have the better defense, but their offense will likely struggle to keep pace with the Bears. And if the past is any indication, the Steelers are 1-14 at Soldier Field.

Pick: Bears 24, Steelers 21

Jets (2-8) at Ravens (5-5)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/total: Ravens -13½, 44½

Analysis: The Jets were a dumpster fire until their past five games, which have been competitive with them winning twice. The Ravens are squarely in the playoff hunt. Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson has risen to the top of the league with a 115.5 passer rating, and the rushing attack is fourth-best at 142 yards per game. The Jets are the first team since 1965 to have only one takeaway through the first 10 games of a season.

Pick: Ravens 27, Jets 17

Giants (2-9) at Lions (6-4)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/total: Lions -12½, 50

Analysis: The Lions are still in position to make a playoff push. They will be facing a Giants team that is in complete disarray. New York fired coach Brian Daboll and its offense and defense have been among the worst in the league. The Lions’ top-five offense should have an easy time with the Giants’ injury-riddled defense.

Pick: Lions 30, Giants 21

Seahawks (7-3) at Titans (1-9)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/total: Seahawks -13, 40

Analysis: The Seahawks’ second-rated scoring offense should feast on the Titans third-worst scoring defense. The Titans have lost five consecutive games and have the worst offense in the league measured by yards and points per game. Rookie quarterback Cam Ward has been a turnover machine, and the offensive line has given up 41 sacks. Not a good recipe against a Seahawks defense that is one of the best at getting to the quarterback.

Pick: Seahawks 24, Titans 13

Jaguars (6-4) at Cardinals (3-7)

Time: 1:05 p.m.

Line/total: Jaguars -2½, 47½

Analysis: The Jaguars showcased a strong running game last week in a decisive win over the Chargers. The Cardinals have lost seven of their past eight games, primarily because of an ineffective offense. The matchup that will probably decide this game is Arizona quarterback Jacoby Brissett against the Jaguars’ 26th-ranked passing defense. Expect Jacksonville to counter this weakness by implementing ball control with a heavy lean on its running game.

Pick: Jaguars 27, Cardinals 20

Eagles (8-2) at Cowboys (4-5-1)

Time: 1:25 p.m., Fox

Line/total: Eagles -3, 47½

Analysis: The Eagles are fresh off physical prime-time wins over the Packers and Lions, while the Cowboys manhandled the Raiders on “Monday Night Football.” Dallas’ offense seems to have found its way with the Dak Prescott-George Pickens connection. And the Cowboys’ defense showed signs of improvement against the Raiders.

Pick: Cowboys 24, Eagles 23

Falcons (3-7) at Saints (2-8)

Time: 1:25 p.m.

Line/total: Saints -2½, 40½

Analysis: The Falcons are turning back to veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins after Michael Penix Jr. suffered a season-ending knee injury last week. Atlanta’s offense should be able to find success with running back Bijan Robinson and the return of Cousins. The Falcons’ stout sixth-ranked pass defense should stymie the Saints’ pass attack and force turnovers.

Pick: Falcons 23, Saints 10

Buccaneers (6-4) at Rams (8-2)

Time: 5:20 p.m., NBC

Line/total: Rams -7, 49½

Analysis: The Rams are riding a five-game winning streak behind the elite play of quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Puka Nacua. The Buccaneers are looking much more mediocre after losing three of their past four games. The Rams’ sixth-ranked passing and scoring offense should find little resistance from the Bucs’ porous passing and scoring defense. Los Angeles also features the NFL’s No. 2 scoring defense.

Pick: Rams 30, Buccaneers 20

Panthers (6-5) at 49ers (7-4)

Time: 5:15 p.m. Monday, ESPN

Line/total: 49ers -7½, 50

Analysis: The Panthers will face their former star running back, Christian McCaffrey. The 49ers’ second-ranked passing offense should have a big day against an average Carolina defense. But the Panthers have a dynamic rookie receiver in Tetairoa McMillan, who is capable of causing problems for the Niners’ injury-riddled defense.

Pick: 49ers 27, Panthers 23