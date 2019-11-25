NFL Week 12 betting recap chart

Final scores, opening and closing lines and point-spread highlights from every NFL Sunday game.

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) rushes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

NFL Week 12 betting review

Final score; Open/Close (Total); Point-spread highlight

Browns 41, Dolphins 24; Browns -9/-10½ (46); Nick Chubb rushes for TD with 3:26 left to seal cover

Bills 20, Broncos 3; Bills -5½/-3½ (37); Brandon Allen goes 10 for 25 for 82 yards and INT and is sacked four times

Steelers 16, Bengals 10; Steelers -7/-6 (37); Tyler Boyd loses fumble at Pittsburgh 8 with 8:59 left and Chris Boswell kicks 26-yard FG with 3:18 to go

Bears 19, Giants 14; Bears -7/-6 (40½); Daniel Jones throws 23-yard TD pass to Golden Tate on fourth-and-18 with 4:10 remaining

Jets 34, Raiders 3; Raiders -3/-3½ (44½); Sam Darnold throws for two TDs and runs for another score

Saints 34, Panthers 31; Saints -6½/-9½ (46½); Carolina kicker Joey Slye misses 28-yard FG try with 1:56 left, andWil Lutz kicks 33-yard FG as time expires

Buccaneers 35, Falcons 22; Falcons -3/-3 (51); Jameis Winston throws for 313 yards and three TDs

Redskins 19, Lions 16; Lions -3½/-4 (39½); Dustin Hopkins kicks 39-yard FG with 16 seconds left after Jeff Driskel throws INT at midfield with 48 seconds remaining

Titans 42, Jaguars 20; Titans -2½/-4 (42); Tennessee explodes for four TDs over six offensive plays in third quarter

Patriots 13, Cowboys 9; Patriots -7/-5½ (44½); Brett Maher kicks 29-yard FG with 6:04 left

Seahawks 17, Eagles 9; Seahawks +3/-1 (46); Carson Wentz throws two INTs and loses two fumbles for injury-ravaged Philadelphia

More Betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting