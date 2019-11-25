51°F
Betting

NFL Week 12 betting recap chart

November 24, 2019
November 24, 2019 - 5:53 pm
 

NFL Week 12 betting review

Final score; Open/Close (Total); Point-spread highlight

Browns 41, Dolphins 24; Browns -9/-10½ (46); Nick Chubb rushes for TD with 3:26 left to seal cover

Bills 20, Broncos 3; Bills -5½/-3½ (37); Brandon Allen goes 10 for 25 for 82 yards and INT and is sacked four times

Steelers 16, Bengals 10; Steelers -7/-6 (37); Tyler Boyd loses fumble at Pittsburgh 8 with 8:59 left and Chris Boswell kicks 26-yard FG with 3:18 to go

Bears 19, Giants 14; Bears -7/-6 (40½); Daniel Jones throws 23-yard TD pass to Golden Tate on fourth-and-18 with 4:10 remaining

Jets 34, Raiders 3; Raiders -3/-3½ (44½); Sam Darnold throws for two TDs and runs for another score

Saints 34, Panthers 31; Saints -6½/-9½ (46½); Carolina kicker Joey Slye misses 28-yard FG try with 1:56 left, andWil Lutz kicks 33-yard FG as time expires

Buccaneers 35, Falcons 22; Falcons -3/-3 (51); Jameis Winston throws for 313 yards and three TDs

Redskins 19, Lions 16; Lions -3½/-4 (39½); Dustin Hopkins kicks 39-yard FG with 16 seconds left after Jeff Driskel throws INT at midfield with 48 seconds remaining

Titans 42, Jaguars 20; Titans -2½/-4 (42); Tennessee explodes for four TDs over six offensive plays in third quarter

Patriots 13, Cowboys 9; Patriots -7/-5½ (44½); Brett Maher kicks 29-yard FG with 6:04 left

Seahawks 17, Eagles 9; Seahawks +3/-1 (46); Carson Wentz throws two INTs and loses two fumbles for injury-ravaged Philadelphia

