Betting

NFL Week 12 betting review

By Todd Dewey Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 27, 2017 - 11:11 am
 

NFL results, line moves and point-spread highlights from Week 12.

Matchup Open/Close Score Point-spread highlights
Browns at Bengals Bengals -8/-7.5 (39) Bengals 30-16 Joe Mixon’s 11-yard TD run with 2:57 left gave Cincinnati the cover
Bears at Eagles Eagles -11/-13.5 (43) Eagles 31-3 Carson Wentz threw three TDs and the Bears were held to 140 yards
Dolphins at Patriots Patriots -15.5/-16.5 (49) Patriots 35-17 Patriots 35-17 Brandin Cooks caught Tom Brady’s fourth TD pass with 6:31 left for the cover
Bills at Chiefs Chiefs -9.5/-9 (46.5) Bills 16-10 Tyrod Taylor threw a TD and the Chiefs were held to 236 yards
Buccaneers at Falcons Falcons -8.5/-10 (47) Falcons 34-20 Tevin Coleman’s 14-yard TD run with 1:53 left gave Atlanta the cover
Panthers at Jets Panthers -4.5/-6 (39.5) Panthers 35-27 Graham Gano’s 45-yard FG with 21 seconds left lifted Carolina to the cover
Titans at Colts Titans -4.5/-3 (46.5) Titans 20-16 DeMarco Murray’s 1-yard TD run with 5:59 left gave the Titans the win and cover
Seahawks at 49ers Seahawks -7/-6.5 (45) Seahawks 24-13 Russell Wilson threw for two TDs and ran for a score
Saints at Rams Rams -2/-2.5 (54) Rams 26-20 Jared Goff threw for 354 yards and two TDs and the Rams never trailed
Jaguars at Cardinals Jaguars -4/-6.5 (36.5) Cardinals 27-24 Phil Dawson kicked a 57-yard FG with one second left
Broncos at Raiders Raiders -5.5/-4 (41) Raiders 21-14 Derek Carr threw two TDs, one following Oakland’s first INT of the season
Packers at Steelers Steelers -14/-14 (43) Steelers 31-28 Chris Boswell kicked a 53-yard FG with no time left
