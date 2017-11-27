NFL Week 12 betting review

NFL results, line moves and point-spread highlights from Week 12.
|Matchup
|Open/Close
|Score
|Point-spread highlights
|Browns at Bengals
|Bengals -8/-7.5 (39)
|Bengals 30-16
|Joe Mixon’s 11-yard TD run with 2:57 left gave Cincinnati the cover
|Bears at Eagles
|Eagles -11/-13.5 (43)
|Eagles 31-3
|Carson Wentz threw three TDs and the Bears were held to 140 yards
|Dolphins at Patriots
|Patriots -15.5/-16.5 (49)
|Patriots 35-17
|Patriots 35-17 Brandin Cooks caught Tom Brady’s fourth TD pass with 6:31 left for the cover
|Bills at Chiefs
|Chiefs -9.5/-9 (46.5)
|Bills 16-10
|Tyrod Taylor threw a TD and the Chiefs were held to 236 yards
|Buccaneers at Falcons
|Falcons -8.5/-10 (47)
|Falcons 34-20
|Tevin Coleman’s 14-yard TD run with 1:53 left gave Atlanta the cover
|Panthers at Jets
|Panthers -4.5/-6 (39.5)
|Panthers 35-27
|Graham Gano’s 45-yard FG with 21 seconds left lifted Carolina to the cover
|Titans at Colts
|Titans -4.5/-3 (46.5)
|Titans 20-16
|DeMarco Murray’s 1-yard TD run with 5:59 left gave the Titans the win and cover
|Seahawks at 49ers
|Seahawks -7/-6.5 (45)
|Seahawks 24-13
|Russell Wilson threw for two TDs and ran for a score
|Saints at Rams
|Rams -2/-2.5 (54)
|Rams 26-20
|Jared Goff threw for 354 yards and two TDs and the Rams never trailed
|Jaguars at Cardinals
|Jaguars -4/-6.5 (36.5)
|Cardinals 27-24
|Phil Dawson kicked a 57-yard FG with one second left
|Broncos at Raiders
|Raiders -5.5/-4 (41)
|Raiders 21-14
|Derek Carr threw two TDs, one following Oakland’s first INT of the season
|Packers at Steelers
|Steelers -14/-14 (43)
|Steelers 31-28
|Chris Boswell kicked a 53-yard FG with no time left