NFL Week 12 betting trends — Seahawks, over vs. Raiders

The Raiders were 0-5 straight-up and 1-4 against the spread away from home this season before their annual win at Denver on Sunday.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll gestures during a news conference after a practice session in Munich, Germany, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Raiders at Seattle (-4, 47½): The Raiders were 0-5 straight-up and 1-4 against the spread away from home this season before their annual win at Denver on Sunday. The Raiders are on a 6-4-1 over run. The Seahawks have covered four of their last five games overall and four of their last five at home. Edge: Seahawks and over.

Tampa Bay (-3½, 41½) at Cleveland: The Buccaneers are 3-2 ATS away from home this season. Tampa Bay has an 8-2 under record, including all five away from home. The Browns are 2-3 ATS at home this season and on a 3-7 spread slide at home overall. Cleveland has a 7-2-1 over-under mark this season. Edge: Bucs.

Denver (-1, 36) at Carolina: The Broncos have won and covered the last three meetings, including Super Bowl 50. Denver has a 9-1 under record this season and are on a 21-6 under streak overall. The Panthers have a 7-4 under record this season. Edge: Under.

Houston at Miami (-14, 47): The Texans are on a 2-5-1 spread slide this season after covering their first two games. The Dolphins snapped an 0-5-1 ATS skid with their 39-17 win over the Browns on Nov. 13. Miami is on a 3-0 over run. Edge: Dolphins and over.

Chicago at New York Jets (-6, 38½): The Bears are on an 0-2 spread skid and a 5-0 over streak. Also “over” last five in 2022. The Jets have won and covered five of their last seven games. New York is on a 5-0 under streak. Edge: Jets.

Atlanta at Washington (-4, 41): Washington won and covered at Atlanta last season. The Commanders are on cover runs of 5-0-1 and 12-6-1. Washington is on a 16-7 under uptick. The Falcons are on a 1-4 ATS skid and a 5-3 under run. Edge: Washington and under.

Cincinnati (-2½, 43½) at Tennessee: The Bengals beat the Titans 19-16 in January in a divisional playoff game. Cincinnati is riding a 12-3 under streak and a 15-3 cover streak. But the Titans have won seven of their last eight games while going 8-0 ATS. Tennessee also is on a 12-4 under run. Edge: Under.

Baltimore (-3½, 43½) at Jacksonville: The Ravens have been much better ATS on the road this season, going 4-1, than they have at home, where they’re 1-5. Baltimore is on a 9-3 under run. The Jaguars are on under streaks of 4-0 and 5-1. Jacksonville is on a 1-6 spread slide. Edge: Ravens and under.

Los Angeles Chargers (-3, 48½) at Arizona: Arizona has lost nine of its last 10 home games while going 2-8 ATS. The Cardinals are on a 5-0 over streak. The Chargers are on a 5-0 cover run on the road. Edge: Chargers.

New Orleans at San Francisco (-9½, 42½): The Saints are 0-4 ATS on the road this season. The Niners are on a 6-2 spread streak at home. New Orleans is on a 3-1 under uptick. San Francisco is on a 13-5 under streak. Edge: Niners and under.

Los Angeles Rams at Kansas City (-15½, 42½): The Chiefs were on an 0-5 ATS skid at home before squeezing out a cover vs. the Jaguars. Kansas City has a 4-1 under record at home. The Chiefs have won 25 straight games in November and December. The Rams are on a 2-9-1 spread slide and an 8-4 under run. Edge: Under and Chiefs.

Green Bay at Philadelphia (-6½, 46½): The Packers are on a 2-6 spread skid. Green Bay is on a 4-1 under run on the road. The Eagles are on an 0-3 ATS skid overall but they’re 4-1 ATS at home this season. Philadelphia is on a 4-1 over uptick. Edge: Eagles.

Pittsburgh at Indianapolis (-2½, 39): The Steelers have covered three of their last five games. The Colts have a 9-2 under record this season and are on a 14-2 under run overall. Edge: Under.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends. Follow at thegoldsheet on Twitter.