NFL Week 13 betting breakdown: Predictions for every game

NFL BETTING BREAKDOWN

“Dr. Alan” Dumond, two-time top-five Westgate SuperContest finisher, Golden Nugget Ultimate Football Challenge runner-up.

Raiders (2-9) at Chargers (7-4)

Time: 1:25 p.m., CBS

Line/total: Chargers -9½, 40½

Analysis: The Raiders had high hopes that reuniting new coach Pete Carroll with quarterback Geno Smith and having Chip Kelly as their new offensive coordinator would make them playoff contenders. Instead, this combination has been a disaster, and Kelly was fired after last week’s loss to the Browns. On paper, this looks like an easy Los Angeles win. But Chargers have offensive line issues, and Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby could have a big impact and make Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert uncomfortable. The Raiders’ offensive coordinator change to Greg Olson should spark their lethargic offense.

Pick: Chargers 24, Raiders 20

Texans (6-5) at Colts (8-3)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/total: Colts -3½, 44

Analysis: This is a crucial AFC South matchup that pits strength against strength, as the Texans have the NFL’s No. 2 scoring defense and the Colts the No. 1 scoring offense. Indianapolis is off an overtime loss to the Chiefs, and Houston has won three straight games with backup quarterback Davis Mills. C.J. Stroud returns as the Texans’ starting quarterback.

Pick: Texans 23, Colts 20

Falcons (4-7) at Jets (2-9)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/total: Falcons -2½, 39½

Analysis: This is easily the least attractive matchup on Sunday’s NFL card, with Falcons veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins and Jets veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor squaring off. Atlanta beat the Saints on the road last week, but it’s hard to win back-to-back road games in the NFL.

Pick: Jets 20, Falcons 17

Rams (9-2) at Panthers (6-6)

Time: 10 a.m., Fox

Line/total: Rams -10½, 45

Analysis: The NFC-leading Rams are on a six-game winning streak after a blowout home win over the Buccaneers on “Sunday Night Football.” The much-improved Panthers return home off an ugly loss to the 49ers on “Monday Night Football.” It might seem folly to step in front of the Rams’ runaway train, but we’re not fans of laying double-digit points on the road in the NFL. The underdog Panthers will be motivated to make amends for their poor play last week.

Pick: Rams 24, Panthers 17

Jaguars (7-4) at Titans (1-10)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/total: Jaguars -6, 41½

Analysis: The Jaguars enter this AFC South matchup off an overtime win at the Cardinals and are in a horrible scheduling spot. Not only is this the second of back-to-back road games, but it’s also their fourth road game in five weeks. The lowly Titans are at home for the fourth straight week and have covered the past three weeks as underdogs. Tennessee rookie quarterback Cam Ward has improved, with no interceptions in his past three games. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has thrown five interceptions in his past three road starts.

Pick: Titans 20, Jaguars 17

Cardinals (3-8) at Buccaneers (6-5)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/total: Buccaneers -3½, 44½

Analysis: Both squads are on three-game losing streaks. Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett has taken over as the starter for injured Kyler Murray and played well. The best play in this game is to go over the total, as Tampa Bay has surrendered 106 points in the past three games, and Arizona has allowed 112.

Pick: Cardinals 27, Buccaneers 24

Saints (2-9) at Dolphins (4-7)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/total: Dolphins -5½, 41½

Analysis: After a rough start to the season, the Dolphins have won their past two and three of four. It’s been a tough season for the rebuilding Saints, who are 3-8 ATS. Miami will be well-rested and prepared coming off its bye.

Pick: Dolphins 24, Saints 13

49ers (8-4) at Browns (3-8)

Time: 10 a.m., CBS

Line/total: 49ers -5, 35½

Analysis: No matter what Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders does for the rest of his NFL career, he always will be remembered for breaking a 17-game losing streak of Cleveland quarterbacks making their first start. Now the question becomes what can he do for an encore. The 49ers have won three of their past four, but are coming off an ugly win over the Panthers in which Brock Purdy threw three interceptions in the first half. We expect Purdy to bounce back, even against the tough Browns defense.

Pick: 49ers 20, Browns 13

Vikings (4-7) at Seahawks (8-3)

Time: 1:05 p.m.

Line/total: Seahawks -12, 41

Analysis: This is the Sam Darnold revenge game. The Seahawks quarterback gets his first crack at his former team that parted ways with him after he led the Vikings to 14 wins last season. Minnesota has lost five of its past six games. Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy, Darnold’s replacement, is having an awful season and will miss the game with a concussion. Rookie Max Brosmer will make his first NFL start in his place.

Pick: Seahawks 27, Vikings 10

Bills (7-4) at Steelers (6-5)

Time: 1:25 p.m.

Line/total: Bills -3, 45½

Analysis: Both teams lost last week and are in desperate need of a win to bolster their playoff hopes. We are well aware of Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s stellar career spread record as a home underdog. But we simply trust Bills quarterback Josh Allen and coach Sean McDermott to get the win. Buffalo had extra rest after playing on “Thursday Night Football” and is the better team.

Pick: Bills 27, Steelers 20

Broncos (9-2) at Commanders (3-8)

Time: 5:20 p.m., NBC

Line/total: Broncos -5½, 43½

Analysis: This game features two squads streaking in opposite directions. The Broncos have won eight straight, and the Commanders have lost six in a row. Both teams are coming off their byes. At first glance, this game looks like it should be an easy Broncos win. But Washington played hard in its overtime loss to the Dolphins in Week 11 and will get star wideout Terry McLaurin back. Denver is on a 1-3 spread skid as a favorite.

Pick: Broncos 20, Commanders 17

Giants (2-10) at Patriots (10-2)

Time: 5:15 p.m. Monday, ESPN

Line/total: Patriots -7, 46½

Analysis: The Patriots are on a league-leading nine-game winning streak, and the Giants have dropped six straight. On paper, this looks like an easy New England win. But New York is on a 3-0 spread streak and has covered five of its past seven. The Patriots are on an 0-3 spread skid as favorites.

Pick: Patriots 27, Giants 24