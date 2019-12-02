NFL Week 13 betting recap chart

Results, opening and closing lines, totals and point-spread highlights for every NFL Sunday game.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to make a pass while New York Giants outside linebacker Alec Ogletree (47) looks to tackle Rodgers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Green Bay Packers won 31-13. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Week 13 betting review

Final score; Open/Close (Total); Point-spread highlight

Packers 31, Giants 13; Packers -7½/-6½ (43½); Aaron Rodgers throws two of his four TD passes in the fourth quarter

Redskins 29, Panthers 21; Panthers -9/-10½ (38½); Derrius Guice and Adrian Peterson combine for 228 yards rushing and three TDs as Washington erases 14-0 deficit

Ravens 20, 49ers 17; Ravens -4½/-5½ (45½); Justin Tucker kicks a 49-yard FG as time expires to cap a 6:28 drive

Titans 31, Colts 17; Titans +3½/-1 (41½); Tye Smith returns a blocked FG 63 yards for the tiebreaking TD with 5:02 remaining

Dolphins 37, Eagles 31; Eagles -7½/-10 (44½); Miami erases 14-point second-half deficit with three TDs in less than 13 minutes

Chiefs 40, Raiders 9; Chiefs -8½/-11 (49½); Patrick Mahomes throws for a TD and runs for a score and Derek Carr throws two INTs, including a pick-6

Buccaneers 28, Jaguars 11; Bucs +4½/-3 (46); Nick Foles ends his first three drives with turnovers that Tampa Bay turned into TDs

Bengals 22, Jets 6; Jets -3½/-2½ (43); Andy Dalton throws a TD pass and Joe Mixon rushes for a TD

Rams 34, Cardinals 7; Rams -3½/-2½ (47½); Jared Goff throws for 424 yards and two TDs

Broncos 23, Chargers 20; Chargers +1½/-4½ (38½); Brandon McManus kicks a 53-yard FG as time expires after a 37-yard pass interference call on L.A.

Steelers 20, Browns 13; Browns +3/-1 (40); Baker Mayfield throws an INT at midfield with 1:06 left

— Todd Dewey/Review-Journal

