NFL Week 13 betting recap chart
Results, opening and closing lines, totals and point-spread highlights for every NFL Sunday game.
Week 13 betting review
Final score; Open/Close (Total); Point-spread highlight
Packers 31, Giants 13; Packers -7½/-6½ (43½); Aaron Rodgers throws two of his four TD passes in the fourth quarter
Redskins 29, Panthers 21; Panthers -9/-10½ (38½); Derrius Guice and Adrian Peterson combine for 228 yards rushing and three TDs as Washington erases 14-0 deficit
Ravens 20, 49ers 17; Ravens -4½/-5½ (45½); Justin Tucker kicks a 49-yard FG as time expires to cap a 6:28 drive
Titans 31, Colts 17; Titans +3½/-1 (41½); Tye Smith returns a blocked FG 63 yards for the tiebreaking TD with 5:02 remaining
Dolphins 37, Eagles 31; Eagles -7½/-10 (44½); Miami erases 14-point second-half deficit with three TDs in less than 13 minutes
Chiefs 40, Raiders 9; Chiefs -8½/-11 (49½); Patrick Mahomes throws for a TD and runs for a score and Derek Carr throws two INTs, including a pick-6
Buccaneers 28, Jaguars 11; Bucs +4½/-3 (46); Nick Foles ends his first three drives with turnovers that Tampa Bay turned into TDs
Bengals 22, Jets 6; Jets -3½/-2½ (43); Andy Dalton throws a TD pass and Joe Mixon rushes for a TD
Rams 34, Cardinals 7; Rams -3½/-2½ (47½); Jared Goff throws for 424 yards and two TDs
Broncos 23, Chargers 20; Chargers +1½/-4½ (38½); Brandon McManus kicks a 53-yard FG as time expires after a 37-yard pass interference call on L.A.
Steelers 20, Browns 13; Browns +3/-1 (40); Baker Mayfield throws an INT at midfield with 1:06 left
— Todd Dewey/Review-Journal
