43°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Betting

NFL Week 13 betting recap chart

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 1, 2019 - 5:42 pm
 

Week 13 betting review

Final score; Open/Close (Total); Point-spread highlight

Packers 31, Giants 13; Packers -7½/-6½ (43½); Aaron Rodgers throws two of his four TD passes in the fourth quarter

Redskins 29, Panthers 21; Panthers -9/-10½ (38½); Derrius Guice and Adrian Peterson combine for 228 yards rushing and three TDs as Washington erases 14-0 deficit

Ravens 20, 49ers 17; Ravens -4½/-5½ (45½); Justin Tucker kicks a 49-yard FG as time expires to cap a 6:28 drive

Titans 31, Colts 17; Titans +3½/-1 (41½); Tye Smith returns a blocked FG 63 yards for the tiebreaking TD with 5:02 remaining

Dolphins 37, Eagles 31; Eagles -7½/-10 (44½); Miami erases 14-point second-half deficit with three TDs in less than 13 minutes

Chiefs 40, Raiders 9; Chiefs -8½/-11 (49½); Patrick Mahomes throws for a TD and runs for a score and Derek Carr throws two INTs, including a pick-6

Buccaneers 28, Jaguars 11; Bucs +4½/-3 (46); Nick Foles ends his first three drives with turnovers that Tampa Bay turned into TDs

Bengals 22, Jets 6; Jets -3½/-2½ (43); Andy Dalton throws a TD pass and Joe Mixon rushes for a TD

Rams 34, Cardinals 7; Rams -3½/-2½ (47½); Jared Goff throws for 424 yards and two TDs

Broncos 23, Chargers 20; Chargers +1½/-4½ (38½); Brandon McManus kicks a 53-yard FG as time expires after a 37-yard pass interference call on L.A.

Steelers 20, Browns 13; Browns +3/-1 (40); Baker Mayfield throws an INT at midfield with 1:06 left

— Todd Dewey/Review-Journal

More Betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
THE LATEST
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) plays against Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end ...
2019 NFL betting breakdown — Week 13
By Scott Kellen Special to the / RJ

Handicapper Scott Kellen breaks down Week 13 of the NFL season.

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and quarterback Derek Carr (4) stand on the sideline afte ...
Chiefs’ inept defense gives Raiders hope in key AFC West game
By Brent Musburger Special to the / RJ

This game presents the biggest coaching challenge for Jon Gruden since he left the broadcasting booth. His team is young, and its confidence was badly shaken last weekend.

Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college footb ...
Look for Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin to knock off Minnesota
By Christopher Smith Special to the / RJ

This matchup is tailor-made for Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor. His offensive line is fourth in power success rate and sixth in stuff rate.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Daniel Sorensen, right, intercepts a pass intended for Los An ...
NFL betting trends for Week 13
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

The Chiefs are 9-1 straight up in the last 10 games against Oakland and have won six straight against the Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley (10) runs the ball on his way to a touchdown against t ...
NFL betting trends for Thanksgiving
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

The Cowboys are 1-7 ATS in their last eight Thanksgiving games. The Bills are on an 8-3-1 spread run and are 6-0-2 in their last eight games as underdogs.

Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn reacts to a call during the second half of an NCAA college footba ...
2019 college football betting trends — Week 14
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Alabama hasn’t covered back-to-back games since midway through 2018 and is 6-8 ATS in its last 14 games. Auburn is 9-3 ATS in its past 12 games.