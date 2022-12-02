NFL Week 13 betting trends: Take Chargers over Raiders

The Los Angeles Chargers have won and covered three of the past four meetings with the Raiders, including a 24-19 victory in Week 1.

Los Angeles Chargers at Raiders (Pick, 50½): The Chargers have won and covered three of the past four meetings, including a 24-19 win in Week 1, and have covered the past two seasons at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders are riding a 4-0-1 over streak at home. Los Angeles saw its five-game cover streak on the road end in last week’s 25-24 win at Arizona as a 2½-point favorite. Edge: Chargers.

Tennessee at Philadelphia (-4½, 44½): The Titans had covered eight straight before last week’s loss to Cincinnati. Tennessee has covered its past five road games and is on a 7-1 under run. The Eagles snapped an 0-3 spread skid before covering in Sunday’s win over the Packers. Philadelphia is on a 5-1 over uptick. Edge: Titans.

Jacksonville (-1, 51½) at Detroit: The Jaguars have won and covered two of their past three. They’re 1-4 ATS on the road, but they’ve been in all of those games. Jacksonville is on a 5-2 under run. The Lions are on a 4-0-1 spread streak and 4-1 over run. Edge: Lions.

New York Jets at Minnesota (-3, 44½): The Jets won and covered their first four away games this season until losing at New England on a last-second punt return. New York went under in five straight before going over in Sunday’s 31-10 win over Chicago. The Jets are 5-3 ATS as underdogs. The Vikings are 2-3 ATS at home. Edge: Jets and under.

Denver at Baltimore (-8½, 39): The Broncos have a 10-1 under record this season and are on a 22-6 under run overall. The Ravens are riding a 4-0 under streak at home. They’re also 0-4-1 ATS in their past five home games. Denver is on a 1-4 spread skid. Edge: Under.

Pittsburgh (-1, 42) at Atlanta: The Steelers are 3-3 ATS away from home and 4-4-1 ATS as underdogs. Pittsburgh is on an 8-5 under uptick in the regular season. The Falcons are on a 1-5 spread skid. Edge: Steelers and under.

Washington (-2½, 40½) at New York Giants: The road team is 4-0-1 ATS in the past five meetings. Washington has won six of its past seven while going 6-0-1 ATS. The Commanders are on an 8-2 under run. The Giants are on a 6-2 ATS surge. New York is riding a 30-12 under run. Edge: Washington and under.

Green Bay (-4½, 43½) at Chicago: The Packers have won and covered the past seven meetings, though they’re on a 2-6 ATS skid overall. Green Bay is on a 3-0 over streak. The Bears are on a 1-4 spread slide. Chicago is on a 6-0 over streak. Edge: Packers and over.

Cleveland (-7, 47) at Houston: Cleveland is 1-3 ATS on the road and riding a 7-3-1 over run. The Texans have lost six straight while going 1-5 ATS. Edge: Browns and over.

Seattle (-7, 41) at Los Angeles Rams: The Rams have covered the past three meetings and six of seven. But they’re 2-8 ATS this season and on a 1-6 spread slide at home. The Seahawks have lost and failed to cover two straight. Edge: Seahawks.

Miami at San Francisco (-4, 46½): The Dolphins have won and covered their past two after an 0-5-1 spread skid. Miami is 0-3-1 ATS on the road. The Niners have won four straight while going 3-1 ATS. San Francisco has a 4-1 under mark at home. Edge: Niners.

Kansas City (-2, 53) at Cincinnati: The Bengals won and covered both meetings as underdogs last season, including the AFC title game. Cincinnati is on a 16-3 ATS uptick and an 11-4-1 under run. The Chiefs are 2-2 ATS on the road. Edge: Bengals and under.

Indianapolis at Dallas (-10½, 44½): The Colts are 2-4 ATS away from home and on a 14-3 under run. The Cowboys had covered four straight at home before the Giants rallied for a backdoor cover on Thanksgiving. Edge: Under and Cowboys.

New Orleans at Tampa Bay (-3½, 40½): The Saints had won and covered the past four regular-season meetings until the Bucs won 20-10 in Week 2. New Orleans is 0-5 ATS on the road this season and on a 4-1 under surge. Tampa Bay is 3-7-1 ATS and on a 9-2 under run. The under is 4-1 in the past five meetings. Edge: Under and Bucs.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends. Follow @thegoldsheet on Twitter.