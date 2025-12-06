NFL Week 14 betting breakdown: Predictions for every game

NFL BETTING BREAKDOWN

Chip Chirimbes, GamblersWorld.net, @chipperwins

Broncos (10-2) at Raiders (2-10)

Time: 1:05 p.m., CBS

Line/total: Broncos -7½, 40½

Analysis: The Raiders rank 31st in the NFL in scoring, averaging 14.9 points. They have scored 10 points or fewer in five games, including a 10-7 loss to the Broncos. The only way this stays close is if Denver is distracted and maybe looking toward the Packers next week.

Pick: Broncos 20, Raiders 16

Commanders (3-9) at Vikings (4-8)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/total: Commanders -1½, 44

Analysis: Both clubs are on seasonlong losing streaks. The Vikings have lost four straight and six of seven, and the Commanders have dropped seven straight. Minnesota quarterback J.J. McCarthy is set to return, but is that good news or bad news? Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels is expected to make his first start since dislocating his left elbow Nov. 9.

Pick: Vikings 23, Commanders 20

Dolphins (5-7) at Jets (3-9)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/total: Dolphins -3, 41½

Analysis: Miami is riding a three-game winning streak and has won four of its past five. The Dolphins also have won five of the past six meetings with the Jets, including a 27-21 victory this season. Tyrod Taylor is now at quarterback for the Jets, who have won their past two at home. Weather might be a factor.

Pick: Jets 22, Dolphins 17

Titans (1-11) at Browns (3-9)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/total: Browns -4, 34

Analysis: Cleveland’s defense is the only true professional unit on the field. The Titans have lost seven in a row. The Browns have lost seven of nine, but they have opened quarterback Deshaun Watson’s 21-day practice window.

Pick: Browns 15, Titans 12

Steelers (6-6) at Ravens (6-6)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/total: Ravens -6, 43

Analysis: A must-win game for whom? In this year’s AFC and division races, a loss means little. At some point, one of these clubs should break away. The Steelers seem more likely to fall than to rise, and for the Ravens, since Week 1, there has been only one direction to go — up.

Pick: Ravens 27, Steelers 20

Seahawks (9-3) at Falcons (4-8)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/total: Seahawks -6½, 44½

Analysis: The Falcons have dropped six of seven, and both sides of the ball have shown nothing special. The Seahawks have emerged behind quarterback Sam Darnold. Seattle shut out the Vikings last week, and this could be a bit of a letdown spot for a quarterback who extracted his revenge against the team that let him go. Atlanta quarterback Kirk Cousins has enough experience to move the ball and keep this close against a tough defense.

Pick: Seahawks 23, Falcons 22

Colts (8-4) at Jaguars (8-4)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/total: Colts -1½, 46½

Analysis: Jacksonville has won three straight and will host a Colts team that has dropped its past two and three of four. The winner will take over first place in the AFC South, with the teams meeting again in Week 17.

Pick: Colts 27, Jaguars 21

Saints (2-10) at Buccaneers (7-5)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/total: Buccaneers -8½, 41½

Analysis: The Buccaneers won the first meeting 23-3 five weeks ago, and the Saints are not much better now. But New Orleans has not quit, while injury-riddled Tampa Bay is limping into every game. The Buccaneers have won the past three meetings and six of seven. A much-needed win over Arizona last week helped Tampa Bay, but it is still on an 0-4 spread slide.

Pick: Buccaneers 23, Saints 17

Bengals (4-8) at Bills (8-4)

Time: 10 a.m., Fox

Line/total: Bills -6, 53½

Analysis: Quarterback Joe Burrow is back and creating havoc after helping the Bengals take down the Ravens last week. Weather might be a factor, but Burrow and Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson are used to adverse conditions. There should be plenty of scoring opportunities.

Pick: Bills 37, Bengals 27

Bears (9-3) at Packers (8-3-1)

Time: 1:25 p.m., Fox

Line/total: Packers -6½, 44½

Analysis: The line seems a bit on the heavy side with the way the Bears looked in a win over the Eagles on Black Friday. Green Bay has won three straight, and that Thanksgiving Day win over the Lions was impressive. The Bears are the NFC’s No. 1 seed with five games left.

Pick: Packers 31, Bears 16

Rams (9-3) at Cardinals (3-9)

Time: 1:25 p.m.

Line/total: Rams -8½, 47½

Analysis: Jacoby Brissett is compiling impressive stats since taking over at quarterback but few wins. That said, the Rams might be looking ahead to a matchup with the Lions next week. The Cardinals might cause division chaos.

Pick: Cardinals 24, Rams 23

Texans (7-5) at Chiefs (6-6)

Time: 5:20 p.m., NBC

Line/total: Chiefs -3½, 41½

Analysis: The Texans ride into Kansas City with four straight wins and a defense as good as any in the NFL. The Chiefs have lost three of four while going 0-4 ATS. Houston has lost the past five meetings, including a 23-14 playoff loss in January at Arrowhead Stadium.

Pick: Chiefs 24, Texans 20

Eagles (8-4) at Chargers (8-4)

Time: 5:15 p.m. Monday, ABC, ESPN

Line/total: Eagles -2½, 41

Analysis: The Eagles were dominated by the Bears on Black Friday. They aren’t close to last year’s Super Bowl champions on offense or defense. Quarterback Jalen Hurts is coming under media fire and not handling it well. The Chargers have the NFL’s No. 3 total defense, allowing 275.3 yards per game.

Pick: Chargers 23, Eagles 20