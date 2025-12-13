NFL Week 15 betting breakdown: Predictions for every game

NFL BETTING BREAKDOWN

Scott Pritchard, PritchardsPicks.com, @pritchardwins

Raiders (2-11) at Eagles (8-5)

* Time: 10 a.m., Fox

* Line/total: Eagles -11½, 38½

* Analysis: The Eagles are clinging to a 1½-game lead over the Cowboys in the NFC East. This is not a game they can afford to lose after their recent shaky play on both sides of the ball and inability to win close games. The Raiders are expected to start backup quarterback Kenny Pickett due to Geno Smith’s (right) throwing shoulder injury, which gives coach Pete Carroll a chance to experiment with the offense. Pickett played well in last week’s loss to Denver, and a solid Raiders defense could keep them hanging around well into the fourth quarter.

* Pick: Eagles 24, Raiders 14

Commanders (3-10) at Giants (2-11)

* Time: 10 a.m.

* Line/total: Giants -2½, 46

* Analysis: With both teams eliminated from playoff contention, the question might be which team wants to lose more to improve their draft standing? At least coach Dan Quinn gets a pass for this disastrous season after the Commanders’ playoff run last season, and the slew of key injuries this year. Fundamentals say Washington’s fourth-ranked rush offense will run roughshod over the Giants’ second-worst run defense, allowing backup quarterback Marcus Mariota to claim a long-awaited win for the Commanders, who may hear louder cheers in an empty stadium than the hometown Giants.

* Pick: Commanders 24, Giants 23

Browns (3-10) at Bears (9-4)

* Time: 10 a.m.

* Line/total: Bears -8, 39

* Analysis: Browns defensive end Myles Garrett will be looking to add to his sack rampage of 16 over the last seven games. At the same time, Cleveland rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders will attempt to maintain ball control against the Bears, who lead the league in takeaways. But in the end, Chicago’s second-ranked run offense hammers a mediocre Browns run defense into submission, providing a narrow Bears win.

* Pick: Bears 20, Browns 17

Ravens (6-7) at Bengals (4-9)

* Time: 10 a.m.

* Line/total: Ravens -3, 51

* Analysis: Both teams still have a path to the playoffs, but the Ravens third-ranked rushing offense will be looking to extinguish the faint hopes of Bengals, who rank last in the league in run defense. The weather will be so cold, 13 degrees, that Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow may not be able to feel his hands, which probably derails the Bengals’ solid pass offense, resulting in an easy Ravens win and cover.

Pick: Ravens 30, Bengals 20

Cardinals (3-10) at Texans (8-5)

* Time: 10 a.m.

* Line/total: Texans -9½, 42½

* Analysis: The home team has won the last six meetings. The Cardinals have a league-leading 20 players on injured status. But Arizona quarterback Jacoby Brissett is having a remarkable year, leading the league’s seventh-ranked passing offense while topping 300 passing yards in three of the last four games. But the Texans have the NFL’s top-rated defense, not allowing 200 yards passing since Week 3. What happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object?

* Pick: Texans 24, Cardinals 16

Bills (9-4) at Patriots (11-2)

* Time: 10 a.m.

* Line/total: Bills -1, 49½

* Analysis: No matter how good the Patriots have been during their 10-game win streak, the key question for this game is how do they stop the juggernaut Bills’ second-ranked offense. New England’s sixth-ranked defense might have confidence in its ability, but on the other side of the ball, a pass-reliant offense will have to face Buffalo’s No. 2-ranked pass defense, which means just one thing: This is a bad matchup for the Patriots.

* Pick: Bills 27, Patriots 21

Jets (3-10) at Jaguars (9-4)

* Time: 10 a.m.

* Line/total: Jaguars -13½, 41½

* Analysis: The Jets have gone an NFL-record 13 games without an interception. Worse than that, they haven’t beaten a team with a winning record this season, and will have to start third-string quarterback Brady Cook, an undrafted rookie from Missouri. The Jaguars have the NFL’s No. 1 rushing defense, which means all the pressure will be on poor, poor Brady. Don’t tell him, but the Jaguars have the second-most interceptions in the NFL.

* Pick: Jaguars 27, Jets 17

Chargers (9-4) at Chiefs (6-7)

* Time: 10 a.m., CBS

* Line/total: Chiefs -5½, 41

* Analysis: The Chiefs’ 10-year streak of making the playoffs is on the line, and losing this game would probably be the nail in the coffin. Meanwhile, the Chargers are heavy favorites to make the playoffs, and quarterback Justin Herbert is mending from his (left) nonthrowing hand injury that has impeded his passing ability of late. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes is coming off his worst game in the NFL with a passer rating under 20 in last week’s loss to the Texans. But Hall of Famers have the ability to bounce back after a bad outing, and this one will be no different.

* Pick: Chiefs 27, Chargers 17

Colts (8-5) at Seahawks (10-3)

* Time: 1:25 p.m.

* Line/total: Seahawks -13½, 43

* Analysis: In the game with the most interesting storylines of the week, the Colts have resorted to recalling their quarterback from 2020, now-44-year-old Philip Rivers, as they prepare to face a devastating Seahawks defense that ranks second in the league in scoring. Will Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, the league’s leading rusher, be able to make any inroads against a Seahawks defense that hasn’t allowed a 100-yard rusher in 22 straight games? This game can, should and will be closer than anyone expects.

* Pick: Seahawks 27, Colts 17

Titans (2-11) at 49ers (9-4)

* Time: 1:25 p.m.

* Line/total: 49ers -12, 44½

* Analysis: The Titans have lost their last 11 games following a win, which the Browns bequeathed them with last week. Tennessee must face a 49ers team that features a top-six pass offense that ranks second in the NFL in third-down conversions. This efficiency has kept the 49ers defense off the field and, as a result, it ranks eighth in scoring defense. While the Titans’ offense leaves plenty to be desired, their defense is rounding into shape, which should keep this a one-score game.

* Pick: 49ers 26, Titans 20

Packers (9-3-1) at Broncos (11-2)

* Time: 1:25 p.m., CBS

* Line/total: Packers -2, 42½

* Analysis: These two teams are virtually mirror images of each other, with top-five defenses and slightly above-average offenses. The home team has won 14 of the 15 meetings between the franchises. But Packers quarterback Jordan Love is running good with seven touchdown passes and one interception in the last two games with both his top wide receivers back in Christian Watson and Jayden Reed. The Broncos have won five one-score games in a row, but this week their luck finally runs out.

* Pick: Packers 27, Broncos 17

Panthers (7-6) at Saints (3-10)

* Time: 1:25 p.m.

* Line/total: Panthers -2½, 40½

* Analysis: The Panthers just took over the lead in the NFC South, and need this one to maintain their edge over the Buccaneers. Carolina quarterback Bryce Young has lost four of his last five games against the Saints. But on this occasion, the Panthers arrive with a top-10 rushing offense while New Orleans has a bottom-nine rushing defense that can be exploited.

* Pick: Panthers 24, Saints 13

Lions (8-5) at Rams (10-3)

* Time: 1:25 p.m., Fox

* Line/total: Rams -6, 55

* Analysis: This matchup always refreshes the shock, awe and rivalry created by the blockbuster quarterback swap in March 2021 when the Lions traded Matthew Stafford to the Rams for Jared Goff. The trade also gave Detroit draft picks, which were used wisely to add receiving talent, which has led to an annually contending team. Los Angeles won a Super Bowl behind NFL MVP candidate Stafford and with a refresh of their defense, which is third in scoring, this matchup should be decided well before the game ends.

* Pick: Rams 34, Lions 24

Vikings (5-8) at Cowboys (6-6-1)

* Time: 5:20 p.m., NBC

* Line/total: Cowboys -5½, 47½

* Analysis: The Cowboys need to win their final four games to make the playoffs, barring a total collapse by the Eagles. Their No. 1 passing offense faces the Vikings’ fourth-ranked pass defense. Dallas should likely have success offensively, but the wild card is how quickly improving Vikings rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy fares against the worst passing defense in the NFL.

* Pick: Cowboys 24, Vikings 20

Dolphins (6-7) at Steelers (7-6)

* Time: 5:15 p.m. Monday, ESPN, ESPN2

* Line/total: Steelers -3, 41½

* Analysis: Streaks collide in this one as the Dolphins have won four in a row overall, while the Steelers have won 23 straight home games on “Monday Night Football.” Even with running back De’Von Achane, who leads the NFL’s in yards per carry (5.8), the Dolphins have sputtered to a bottom-third ranking in points per game and third-down conversions. The Steelers are slightly above average in both categories, and are second in the league in takeaways (23), which should help decide this one against a Miami team with a negative turnover differential.

* Pick: Steelers 23, Dolphins 20