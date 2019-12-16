51°F
NFL Week 15 betting review chart

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 15, 2019 - 5:27 pm
 

Week 15 betting review

Final score; Open/Close (Total); Point-spread highlight

Buccaneers 38, Lions 17; Bucs -4/-6 (46½); Sean Murphy-Bunting returns a David Blough INT 70 yards for a score to make it 31-17 with 5:12 left

Eagles 37, Redskins 27; Eagles -6/-6½ (39); Nigel Bradham returns a Dwayne Haskins fumble/attempted lateral 47 yards for a TD on game’s final play

Packers 21, Bears 13; Packers -7/-4½ (40½); Tramon Williams recovered a Bears fumble at the Green Bay 2 as Chicago’s last-second lateral falls short

Patriots 34, Bengals 13; Patriots -10½/-10½ (42); Tom Brady throws a TD and Stephon Gilmore returns an Andy Dalton INT 64 yards for a score in a 3:56 span in third quarter

Texans 24, Titans 21; Titans -1½/-3 (50); Carlos Hyde rushes for a tiebreaking 10-yard TD with 10:34 left and Ka’imi Fairbairn kicks a 29-yard FG with 3:26 left

Seahawks 30, Panthers 24; Seahawks -4½/-6 (49); Carolina scores two TDs in final 4:53, salvaging push on Kyle Allen’s 5-yard TD pass to Curtis Samuel with 3:14 left

Chiefs 23, Broncos 3; Chiefs -13/-9 (42½); Patrick Mahomes throws for 340 yards and two TDs in the snow

Giants 36, Dolphins 20; Giants -3½/-3½ (46½); Eli Manning throws two TDs and Saquon Barkley rushes for two scores

Jaguars 20, Raiders 16; Raiders -4½/-7 (47); Gardner Minshew throws two TDs in final 5:15, hitting Chris Conley for winning score with 31 seconds left

Cardinals 38, Browns 24; Browns -2½/-3 (49); Kenyan Drake rushes for four TDs

Falcons 29, 49ers 22; 49ers -11½/-10 (49½); Matt Ryan throws go-ahead 5-yard TD to Julio Jones with two seconds left and Atlanta recovers 49ers fumble/lateral in end zone with no time left to push game over the total

Cowboys 44, Rams 21; Rams +3½/-1 (48½); Dallas scores TDs on four straight first-half possessions to take a 28-7 halftime lead

Vikings 39, Chargers 10; Vikings -3/-1½ (45); Ifeadi Odenigbo returns a fumble, one of six Chargers turnovers, 56 yards for a TD

Todd Dewey/Review-Journal

