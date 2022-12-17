NFL Week 15 betting trends: Take Patriots, under vs. Raiders
The New England Patriots are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games and are on a 5-1 under run. The Raiders have gone under in five of their last seven games.
New England at Raiders (-1, 44½): The Patriots snapped a two-game losing streak against the spread in Monday’s win at Arizona and are on a 7-3 cover run overall. New England also is on a 5-1 under uptick and is 4-1-1 against the spread away from home this season. The Raiders are 3-2 ATS at home this season and are on a 5-2 under surge. Edge: Under and Patriots.
Indianapolis at Minnesota (-3½, 47½): The Colts are on a 2-5 spread slide and a 14-4 under run. The Vikings are 10-3 straight-up but only 6-6-1 ATS. Minnesota is on a 3-0 over streak. Edge: Under.
Baltimore at Cleveland (-3, 37½): The Ravens have covered the last three meetings at Cleveland. Baltimore is 5-2 straight-up and ATS on the road this season and is on an 8-2 under run. The Browns are on a 3-0 under streak. Edge: Ravens and under.
Miami at Buffalo (-7½, 43½): The Dolphins beat the Bills 21-19 in September in Florida. But trips to Buffalo have been historically harsh on Miami, which has lost nine of the last 10 meetings there while going 2-8 ATS. The Dolphins are on an 0-5-1 ATS slide away from home this season. The Bills have a 10-3 under mark this season. Edge: Bills and under.
Philadelphia (-9½, 49) at Chicago: The Eagles are 6-0 straight-up on the road this season, but only 2-4 ATS. Philadelphia is on a 7-1 over run. The Bears are on an 0-4 ATS skid and a 7-0 over streak. Edge: Over and Eagles.
Kansas City (-14, 49) at Houston: The Chiefs are on an 0-3 spread skid on the road and a 3-6 ATS slide overall. Kansas City is on a 9-5 under surge. The Texans are on ATS skids of 1-4 and 2-6. Houston is on a 4-1 under run. Edge: Under.
Pittsburgh at Carolina (-3, 37½): The Steelers are on a 10-5 under uptick. The Panthers have covered four straight and six of seven for interim coach Steve Wilks. Carolina also is on a 5-1 under run at home. Edge: Panthers and under.
Detroit (-1½, 43½) at New York Jets: The Lions have won five of their last six outright while going 6-0 ATS and are on a 20-9-1 cover run under coach Dan Campbell. Detroit also is on an 11-4 over uptick. The Jets have lost two straight for the first time this season and are on a 5-2 under run. Edge: Lions and over.
Dallas (-4, 47½) at Jacksonville: The Cowboys are on a 5-1 over surge and an 8-4 cover run. The Jaguars have won and covered three of their last five games and have gone over in their last three. Edge: Over.
Atlanta at New Orleans (-4, 43): The Saints have won five of the last six meetings and are on a 5-1 under run overall. The Falcons are on a 1-6 spread tailspin and a 5-1 under uptick. Edge: Under and Saints.
Arizona at Denver (-2, 36): The Broncos went over last week but still have an 11-2 under record this season and are on a 23-7 under run overall. Denver has covered two straight for the first time this season. The Cardinals are 3-2 ATS on the road this season and riding an 11-3 cover run on the road in the regular season overall. Edge: Under and Cardinals.
Tennessee at Los Angeles Chargers (-3, 46½): The Titans have lost and failed to cover their last three games after an 8-0 ATS streak. The Chargers are on a 4-1-1 under run. Edge: Titans and under.
Cincinnati (-3½, 45) at Tampa Bay: The Bengals have won and covered five straight this season and are on an 18-3 ATS run overall. Cincinnati is on a 13-4-1 under run. The Buccaneers have a 10-3 under record this season. Tom Brady is on a 1-9-1 ATS skid. Edge: Bengals and under.
New York Giants at Washington (-4½, 40): These teams played to a 20-20 draw two weeks ago at New York. The Giants are 1-4-1 straight-up in their last six games and on a 3-0-1 over run. Washington is 6-1-1 straight-up and ATS in its last eight games. The Commanders are on a 10-4-1 under run. Edge: Washington and under.
Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay (-7, 40): Aaron Rodgers is on a 7-0 cover streak against the Rams, who are on an 0-3-1 ATS skid away from home. Los Angeles has covered two straight but is on a 4-10-1 spread slide overall. The Rams are on a 10-5 under run. The Packers are 2-4 ATS at Lambeau Field this season and on a 4-0 over run overall. Edge: Packers.
Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends. Follow @thegoldsheet on Twitter.