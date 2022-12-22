NFL Week 16 betting trends: Take under in Raiders-Steelers

The Raiders are riding an 8-3 under run away from home, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are on an 8-2 under uptick at home.

New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) defends a pass intended for Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Saturday

Raiders at Pittsburgh (-2½, 38½): These teams will meet one day after the 50-year anniversary of Franco Harris’ “Immaculate Reception” and three days after the Steelers great died. The Raiders have won and covered four of their past five games. But they’re 3-5 against the spread on the road this season. They’ve covered their past three as underdogs. The Raiders are on an 8-3 under run on the road, and the Steelers are on an 8-2 under uptick at home. Pittsburgh has covered six of its past nine. Edge: Under.

Seattle at Kansas City (-10, 49): The Seahawks are 1-4 straight up and 0-5 ATS in their past five. The Chiefs are on an 0-3 spread skid in December and a 5-10 ATS slide overall. Kansas City is on a 5-1 under run at home. Edge: Under.

New Orleans at Cleveland (-3, 32½): The Saints are 1-5 ATS on the road and on a 6-1 under surge. The Browns are 3-0 ATS at home and on a 4-0 under run. Edge: Under and Browns.

Detroit (-2½, 44) at Carolina: The Lions have won six of seven while going 7-0 ATS. Detroit coach Dan Campbell is on a 21-9 cover run. The Lions have a 9-5 over record. The Panthers cooled off against the Steelers last week after covering six of seven. Edge: Lions.

Atlanta at Baltimore (-7, 36½): The Falcons covered in last week’s 21-18 loss to the Saints and are on a 5-1 under run. The Ravens are 0-6-1 ATS at home. Baltimore is on a 12-4 under run. Edge: Under and Falcons.

Buffalo (-8½, 40½) at Chicago: The Bills are 6-8-1 ATS and on a 10-4 under run. The Bears snapped an 0-4 ATS skid and ended a seven-game over streak in last week’s 25-20 loss to the Eagles. Edge: Bills and over.

Houston at Tennessee (-3, 36): The Texans had covered three straight against the Titans before their 17-10 loss at Houston earlier this season. Houston has covered its past two games after a 1-6 ATS slide. The Titans are on an 0-3-1 ATS skid and a 15-6 under run. Edge: Under and Texans.

New York Giants at Minnesota (-4, 48): The Giants are 5-1 ATS on the road and 8-2 ATS as underdogs. New York is on a 19-10-1 under run, though it’s on a 3-1-1 over spurt. The Vikings are 11-3 straight up but 6-7-1 ATS. Minnesota is on a 4-0 over run. Edge: Giants.

Cincinnati (-3, 41½) at New England: The Bengals have won and covered six straight and are on a 19-3 ATS run overall. Cincinnati is on a 13-5-1 under surge. The Patriots have lost three of four while going 1-3 ATS. New England is on a 5-2 under run. Edge: Bengals and under.

Washington at San Francisco (-7, 38): Washington is on an 0-2 ATS skid overall but 3-0 ATS as an underdog. The Commanders are on a 9-2-1 under run. The Niners have won seven straight overall (6-1 ATS) and 10 of 11 at home (9-2 ATS). Edge: Niners and under.

Philadelphia at Dallas (-5½, 47): The Cowboys had won and covered three straight meetings with the Eagles until a 26-17 loss Oct. 16 at Philadelphia. The Eagles are 7-0 straight up on the road but 2-5 ATS. Philadelphia is on a 7-2 over run, and Dallas is on a 6-1 over surge. Edge: Eagles and over.

Sunday

Green Bay at Miami (-4, 49½): The Packers covered in Monday’s win over the Rams and are riding a 4-1 over run. Green Bay is 3-1 ATS as an underdog. The Dolphins have lost three straight (1-2 ATS), though they’re 4-2 ATS at home. Miami has a 5-1 under mark at home. Edge: Packers and under.

Denver (-2½, 36½) at Los Angeles Rams: The Broncos are on a 3-0 cover streak. Denver is on a 2-0 over surge but is riding a 23-6 under run overall. The Rams are on a 4-11 ATS slide overall and 3-7 ATS at home. Edge: Under and Broncos.

Tampa Bay (-7½, 40½) at Arizona: The Buccaneers are on a 1-10-1 ATS skid and have a 10-4 under mark. The Cardinals are 1-12 straight up in their past 13 home games. Edge: Under.

Monday

Los Angeles Chargers (-4½, 46) at Indianapolis: The Chargers are 5-2 ATS on the road and on a 5-1-1 under run overall. The Colts are on a 6-2 under surge. Edge: Under and Chargers.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends. Follow @thegoldsheet on Twitter.