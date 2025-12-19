NFL Week 16 predictions: Edge for Raiders-Texans, 15 other games
Sunday
Raiders at Texans (-14, 38): The Raiders have lost their last eight games and 12 of their last 13. They’re also on a 1-4 slide against the spread. The Texans have won six straight while going 5-1 ATS and are on a 4-1 under run. Edge: Texans and slight to under.
Saturday
Eagles (-7, 44½) at Commanders: NFC title rematch won by Eagles 55-23 last season. The home team won and covered all three meetings last season and is on a 4-0-1 ATS run in the series. The over is on a 5-1 run in the series, though the Eagles are on a 6-0 under streak. The Commanders snapped an eight-game losing streak with last week’s 29-21 win and cover over the Giants. Washington is on a 4-9 spread slide. Edge: Slight to Eagles.
Packers at Bears (-1½, 46½): Quick rematch from the Packers’ 28-21 win and cover at Lambeau Field on Dec. 7. Green Bay has won six straight at Soldier Field, though it’s on a 3-9 spread slide away from home overall. The Packers are also on an 8-3 over run. The Bears have won 10 of their last 12 overall. Edge: Slight to Packers and over.
Sunday
Chiefs (-3, 37½) at Titans: The Bills are 4-3 ATS on the road but only 5-7 as favorites. They’re also on a 5-2 under run on the road. The Browns have lost and failed to cover three straight. Edge: Slight to under and Bills.
Chargers at Cowboys (-2, 49½): The Chargers have won and covered three straight and four of five and are on a 4-1 under run. The Cowboys have lost and failed to cover their last two games and are on a 3-0 over run. Edge: Chargers.
Chiefs (-3, 37½) at Titans: The Chiefs have lost five of their last six games while going 0-6 ATS and are on an 8-1 under run. The Titans are on a 3-1 ATS run at home and 4-2 ATS overall. Edge: Slight to Titans and under.
Bengals (-4, 47½) at Dolphins: The Bengals had covered three straight with Joe Burrow at quarterback until last week’s 24-0 loss to the Ravens. Cincinnati is on a 4-1 under run. The Dolphins had their four-game winning streak snapped by the Steelers on Monday and are on a 6-1 under run. Edge: Under.
Jets at Saints (-6½, 40½): The Saints have covered three straight and four of five and are on a 9-1 under run. The Jets have lost and failed to cover their last two. Edge: Saints and under.
Vikings (-2½, 43) at Giants: The Vikings have won and covered their last two and are on a 5-1 under run. The Giants have lost and failed to cover their last two and are on over runs of 4-0 and 8-1. Edge: Slight to Vikings.
Buccaneers (-3, 46) at Panthers: The Buccaneers have lost five of their last six while going 0-6 ATS. The Panthers are 4-2 ATS at home. Edge: Slight to Panthers.
Jaguars at Broncos (-3½, 47): The Jaguars have won and covered five straight, though they’re on a 4-5 spread downturn overall. The Broncos are riding an 11-game winning streak and are on a 3-0 over run. Edge: Slight to Broncos and over.
Falcons (-2½, 48½) at Cardinals: The Cardinals have lost six straight while going 1-5 ATS and are on a 5-1 over run. The Falcons are on a 6-1 over run and are 5-3 ATS on the road. Edge: Over and slight to Falcons.
Steelers at Lions (-7, 52): The Steelers have won and covered their last two. The Lions are on a 1-4 spread slide and over runs of 4-0 and 6-1. Edge: Over and slight to Steelers.
Patriots at Ravens (-3, 49): The Patriots had their 10-game winning streak snapped in last week’s 35-31 loss to the Bills. New England is 6-0 straight up and 5-1 ATS on the road, and it’s on a 6-2 over run overall. The Ravens snapped an 0-4 spread slide in last week’s win over the Bengals and are 1-6 ATS at home. Edge: Patriots and slight to over.
Monday
49ers (-5½, 46½) at Colts: The Niners have won and covered four straight and five of six. The Colts are on a 2-4 ATS skid. Edge: 49ers.