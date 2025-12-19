NFL Week 16 predictions: Edge for Raiders-Texans, 15 other games

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll watches action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

CBS Sportsline handicapper Bruce Marshall provides NFL trends and predictions for Week 16 games for the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Sunday

Raiders at Texans (-14, 38): The Raiders have lost their last eight games and 12 of their last 13. They’re also on a 1-4 slide against the spread. The Texans have won six straight while going 5-1 ATS and are on a 4-1 under run. Edge: Texans and slight to under.

Saturday

Eagles (-7, 44½) at Commanders: NFC title rematch won by Eagles 55-23 last season. The home team won and covered all three meetings last season and is on a 4-0-1 ATS run in the series. The over is on a 5-1 run in the series, though the Eagles are on a 6-0 under streak. The Commanders snapped an eight-game losing streak with last week’s 29-21 win and cover over the Giants. Washington is on a 4-9 spread slide. Edge: Slight to Eagles.

Packers at Bears (-1½, 46½): Quick rematch from the Packers’ 28-21 win and cover at Lambeau Field on Dec. 7. Green Bay has won six straight at Soldier Field, though it’s on a 3-9 spread slide away from home overall. The Packers are also on an 8-3 over run. The Bears have won 10 of their last 12 overall. Edge: Slight to Packers and over.

Sunday

Chargers at Cowboys (-2, 49½): The Chargers have won and covered three straight and four of five and are on a 4-1 under run. The Cowboys have lost and failed to cover their last two games and are on a 3-0 over run. Edge: Chargers.

Chiefs (-3, 37½) at Titans: The Chiefs have lost five of their last six games while going 0-6 ATS and are on an 8-1 under run. The Titans are on a 3-1 ATS run at home and 4-2 ATS overall. Edge: Slight to Titans and under.

Bengals (-4, 47½) at Dolphins: The Bengals had covered three straight with Joe Burrow at quarterback until last week’s 24-0 loss to the Ravens. Cincinnati is on a 4-1 under run. The Dolphins had their four-game winning streak snapped by the Steelers on Monday and are on a 6-1 under run. Edge: Under.

Jets at Saints (-6½, 40½): The Saints have covered three straight and four of five and are on a 9-1 under run. The Jets have lost and failed to cover their last two. Edge: Saints and under.

Vikings (-2½, 43) at Giants: The Vikings have won and covered their last two and are on a 5-1 under run. The Giants have lost and failed to cover their last two and are on over runs of 4-0 and 8-1. Edge: Slight to Vikings.

Buccaneers (-3, 46) at Panthers: The Buccaneers have lost five of their last six while going 0-6 ATS. The Panthers are 4-2 ATS at home. Edge: Slight to Panthers.

Jaguars at Broncos (-3½, 47): The Jaguars have won and covered five straight, though they’re on a 4-5 spread downturn overall. The Broncos are riding an 11-game winning streak and are on a 3-0 over run. Edge: Slight to Broncos and over.

Falcons (-2½, 48½) at Cardinals: The Cardinals have lost six straight while going 1-5 ATS and are on a 5-1 over run. The Falcons are on a 6-1 over run and are 5-3 ATS on the road. Edge: Over and slight to Falcons.

Steelers at Lions (-7, 52): The Steelers have won and covered their last two. The Lions are on a 1-4 spread slide and over runs of 4-0 and 6-1. Edge: Over and slight to Steelers.

Patriots at Ravens (-3, 49): The Patriots had their 10-game winning streak snapped in last week’s 35-31 loss to the Bills. New England is 6-0 straight up and 5-1 ATS on the road, and it’s on a 6-2 over run overall. The Ravens snapped an 0-4 spread slide in last week’s win over the Bengals and are 1-6 ATS at home. Edge: Patriots and slight to over.

Monday

49ers (-5½, 46½) at Colts: The Niners have won and covered four straight and five of six. The Colts are on a 2-4 ATS skid. Edge: 49ers.