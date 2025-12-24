NFL Week 17 betting trends: 3 Christmas Day games scheduled

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) runs during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

CBS Sportsline handicapper Bruce Marshall provides NFL trends and predictions for Week 16 games for the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Thursday

Cowboys (-7, 51) at Commanders: The Cowboys rolled to a 44-22 win in the first meeting. Dallas has covered the past five meetings, and the over is on a 4-1 run in the series. The Cowboys are on over runs of 4-0 and 10-2. The Commanders have lost nine of 10 (2-8 against the spread) and are on an 8-4-1 over run. Edge: Cowboys and over.

Lions (-7½, 43) at Vikings: The Vikings upset the Lions 27-24 as 9½-point away underdogs in the first meeting, though Detroit is on a 9-1 ATS run in the series. The Lions have lost four of six overall (1-5 ATS). Detroit is on over runs of 5-0 and 7-1, and the over is on a 7-1 run in the series. Minnesota has won and covered three straight and is on a 6-1 under run. Edge: Slight to Lions.

Broncos (-13, 37) at Chiefs: The Broncos won and covered the first meeting 22-19 at home. Denver has won three of the past five meetings after losing 16 straight in the series. The Broncos are on a 7-1 spread streak in the series, but are 2-8 ATS as favorites this season. Denver is on a 4-0 over run. The Chiefs are on an 0-7 spread skid and a 9-1 under run. Edge: Broncos and slight to under.

Saturday

Texans at Chargers (-2, 39½): Rematch of wild-card playoff game won last season by the Texans 32-12. Houston has won seven straight (5-2 ATS) and is on an 11-5 under run. The Chargers have won and covered four straight and are on a 4-2 under run. Edge: Under.

Ravens at Packers (-3, 40½): The Ravens are on a 1-5 spread slide overall and an 0-4 spread skid as underdogs. The Packers are on a 4-9 ATS slide and an 8-4 over run. Edge: Slight to over.

Sunday

Giants at Raiders (Pick, 41): The Raiders have lost nine straight but are 4-4 ATS in their past eight. The Giants are also on a nine-game losing streak (4-5 ATS) and are on an 0-3 spread slide. New York is on an 8-2 over run. The Raiders are on over runs of 3-1 and 4-2. Edge: Over.

Cardinals at Bengals (-7, 53): The Cardinals have lost seven straight and are on a 1-6 spread slide. Arizona is on an 8-3 over run. The Bengals are on a 4-1 spread run and 5-2 over run at home. Edge: Bengals and over.

Steelers (-3, 33½) at Browns: The Steelers won and covered the first meeting 23-9, and the home team has won and covered the past eight meetings. Pittsburgh is on an 11-3 over run on the road in the regular season. The Browns are on a 3-3 ATS run and 6-3 over run. Edge: Slight to over and Browns.

Saints (-2½, 39½) at Titans: The Saints have won three straight and are on ATS runs of 4-0 and 5-1. They’re on a 10-1 under run. The Titans have won two of their past three outright and are on a 5-2 spread surge. Edge: Under and slight to Saints.

Jaguars (-6½, 48½) at Colts: The Jaguars are on a 10-2 ATS run in the series, cruising to a 36-19 win and cover at home in the first meeting. The over is on a 6-0 run in the series. Jacksonville has won and covered six straight overall and is on over runs of 3-0 and 6-2. The Colts are on a 2-5 spread slide. Edge: Jaguars and over.

Buccaneers (-5½, 45½) at Dolphins: The Buccaneers have lost six of seven while going 0-7 ATS. The Dolphins have lost and failed to cover their past two and are on a 6-2 under run. Edge: Slight to under.

Patriots (-13½, 43) at Jets: The Patriots won and covered the first meeting 27-14 and are on a 4-3 ATS run overall. New England is on over runs of 3-0 and 7-2. The Jets have lost and failed to cover their past three games and are on an 8-5 over run. Edge: Patriots and over.

Seahawks (-7, 42½) at Panthers: The Seahawks are on a 2-3 spread skid overall, but are 6-1 ATS on the road and are on a 9-5 over run. The Panthers are 9-3 ATS as underdogs and 5-2 ATS at home. Edge: Slight to Panthers and over.

Eagles at Bills (-1½, 44): The Eagles have won and covered two straight and are on a 5-0 ATS run as underdogs and a 6-1 under run. The Bills are on a 2-3 ATS skid overall and 2-4 spread slide at home. Buffalo is on a 3-0 over run. Edge: Slight to Eagles and under.

Bears at 49ers (-3, 52½): The Bears have won seven of eight overall and are 5-2 ATS on the road and on a 5-2 under run. The Niners have won and covered five straight and are on a 5-2 over run. Edge: Slight to 49ers.

Monday

Rams (-8, 49½) at Falcons: The Rams are on a 3-0 ATS streak and 4-0 over run. They’re on a 12-2 ATS run on the road. The Falcons have won and covered two straight and are on a 6-2 over run. Edge: Rams and over.