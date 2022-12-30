NFL Week 17 betting trends: Take Niners, over vs. Raiders

The San Francisco 49ers are on an eight-game winning streak and have covered six straight games and seven of their last eight.

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle against the Washington Commanders during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

San Francisco (-9½, 43) at Raiders: The 49ers are on an eight-game winning streak and have covered six straight and seven of eight. San Francisco also is on a 6-3 over run. The Raiders are 7-8 against the spread this season, though they’re 4-2 ATS at home. They’re also riding a 4-1-1 over run at Allegiant Stadium. Edge: Niners and over.

Miami at New England (-2½, 41): The Dolphins have won and covered the last four meetings. But Miami is mired in a 3-8-1 spread slide overall. The Patriots have lost and failed to cover four of their last five games and are on a 6-2 under run. Edge: Dolphins and under.

Arizona at Atlanta (-4½, 41½): The Cardinals are on on a 6-2-1 over run. The Falcons are on a 4-0 under streak. Atlanta is on a 1-3 spread skid at home. Edge: Under.

Denver at Kansas City (-12½, 45): The Chiefs have won the last 14 meetings but are on a 2-3 ATS skid in the series. The last two meetings went over. Denver is on a 3-0 over run following a 23-6 under stretch. Kansas City is on a 3-0 ATS streak at home. Edge: Chiefs.

New Orleans at Philadelphia (-6½, 42): The Saints are 2-5 ATS on the road and on an 8-1 under run. The Eagles are on a 3-5 ATS skid overall but are 6-1 ATS at home this season. They’re also on an 8-2 over run. Edge: Eagles.

Cleveland at Washington (-2, 40½): The Browns are on a 5-0 under streak and are 4-3 ATS as underdogs. The Commanders are on an 0-3 ATS skid and 9-3-1 under run. Edge: Under and Browns.

Jacksonville (-4, 43½) at Houston: The Texans have won the last nine meetings and covered five of the last six. But the Jaguars have won and covered their last three games and four of five. Jacksonville is on a 4-1 over run. The Texans are on a 3-0 ATS streak and 5-2 under run. Edge: Texans.

Chicago at Detroit (-6, 52): The Lions won and covered in a 31-30 win at Soldier Field on Nov. 13 as part of a 7-0-1 ATS run that was halted Sunday by the Panthers. Detroit is on a 12-5 over uptick. The Bears have lost eight straight while going 2-6 ATS. Chicago is on an 8-1 over run. Edge: Over and Lions.

Carolina at Tampa Bay (-4, 40½): The Panthers beat the Buccaneers 21-3 on October 23. Carolina is on a 7-2 ATS run and a 3-0 over streak. Tampa Bay is on a 1-11-1 spread slide and an 11-4 under run. Edge: Panthers and under.

Indianapolis at New York Giants (-5½, 39): The Colts are on a 3-6 ATS slide overall and on the road. They’re also on a 15-5 under uptick. The Giants are 11-4 ATS but only 1-2 as chalk. New York is on a 4-1-1 over run that followed a 30-10 under stretch. Edge: Under and Giants.

New York Jets (-1½, 42½) at Seattle: The Jets are on a four-game losing streak and a 2-4 ATS skid. Though they’re 5-2 ATS on the road, New York is on a 3-0 under streak and 10-5 under run overall. The Seahawks are on an 0-6 ATS skid. Edge: Jets and under.

Los Angeles Rams at LA Chargers (-6½, 42½): The Rams have won two of three games and are on a 3-1 ATS run. They’ve also covered three straight at SoFi Stadium. The Chargers are 6-4 ATS as favorites and on a 6-1-1 under run. Edge: Rams and under.

Minnesota at Green Bay (-3, 48½): The home team has won and covered the last three meetings, and the Packers have won and covered their last three games overall. The Vikings are on an 0-3 ATS skid and are 6-8-1 ATS overall despite a 12-3 record straight up. Minnesota is on a 17-6 over uptick. Edge: Over and Packers.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore (-2, 35): The underdog has covered the last 10 meetings and the last four meetings went under. The Ravens won and covered as 1½-point favorites in a 16-14 win at Pittsburgh on Dec. 11. The Steelers have won and covered four of their last five games and are on an 11-6 under run in the regular season. Baltimore is on a 1-6-1 ATS skid at home. The Ravens are on a 6-1 under run. Edge: Steelers and under.

Buffalo (-1, 49½) at Cincinnati: The Bengals have won and covered seven straight and are on a 20-3 spread streak. Cincinnati is on an 8-0 cover run as an underdog and is on a 14-5-1 under run. The Bills are on a 3-6 ATS skid and a 10-5 under run. Edge: Bengals and under.