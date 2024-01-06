NFL Week 18 betting breakdown: Predictions for every game

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) fumbles the ball as Detroit Lions cornerback Kindle Vildor (29) applies pressure during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. The ball rolled into the Lions end zone and was ruled a touchback. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

NFL BETTING BREAKDOWN

Scott Pritchard, PritchardsPicks.com

Broncos (8-8) at Raiders (7-9)

Time: 1:25 p.m., KVVU-5

Line/total: Raiders -3, 37

Analysis: Man overboard. Russell, can you swim? Coach says you steered us into an iceberg. Broncos coach Sean Payton could find out Sunday the problem was not quarterback Russell Wilson at all, but abject mediocrity permeating every segment of the team. Raider Nation is ready to improve on its respectable 5-3 home record and provide more evidence that not making the playoffs was just another fluke.

Pick: Raiders 20, Broncos 17

Falcons (7-9) at Saints (8-8)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/total: Saints -3, 42

Analysis: The Saints have won three of their last four, while the Falcons have lost three of their last four. Atlanta has a putrid 2-6 road record, and New Orleans can still make the playoffs with a win, even if Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield doesn’t lay an egg at Carolina. But it will take such a miracle that Pope Francis may feel compelled to attend the Saints’ playoff game.

Pick: Saints 23, Falcons 20

Browns (11-5) at Bengals (8-8)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/total: Bengals -7 , 37½

Analysis: The Bengals have already been eliminated from the playoffs. But the Browns have no reason to show up, as their playoff seed is already locked in and they’re sitting quarterback Joe Flacco and starting Jeff Driskel while resting other starters.

Pick: Bengals 23, Browns 16

Jets (6-10) at Patriots (4-12)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/total: Patriots -1½, 30½

Analysis: Could this game be the nail in the coffin as to whether it was Tom Brady or Bill Belichick who is chiefly responsible for the Patriots’ former dynasty? The past three years probably settled that argument, but a Jets win would certainly add weight to the old adage, “if things didn’t end badly, they’d never end.” Goodbye, Bill.

Pick: Jets 17, Patriots 13

Jaguars (9-7) at Titans (5-11)

Time: 10 a.m., KLAS-8

Line/total: Jaguars -3½, 41

Analysis: If Hair Force One, aka Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence, is flying in Nashville, expect a big day for the Jags. He’s listed as questionable and expected to be a game-time decision. And something weird is happening with the Titans in December and January, as they are 1-10 the last two seasons during those months. Could it be Nashville is a little too cozy around Thanksgiving with all the stone fireplaces and country singers luring the Titans to their ruin? Whatever it is, it’s not done yet.

Pick: Jaguars 24, Titans 20

Vikings (7-9) at Lions (11-5)

Time: 10 a.m., KVVU-5

Line/total: Lions -3½, 45½

Analysis: The Vikings would need a miracle to get in the playoffs, and the Lions would need one to capture the No. 2 seed in the NFC from Dallas. But Detroit coach “Riverboat Dan” Campbell is just shortsighted enough to risk too much to win this practically meaningless game for the Lions. And, as usual, his generally good luck should result in a Pyrrhic victory.

Pick: Lions 24, Vikings 21

Buccaneers (8-8) at Panthers (2-14)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/total: Buccaneers -4½, 36½

Analysis: Baker Mayfield still has a chip on his shoulder, and winning this game for the Bucs could finally give him universal respect as at least an average NFL quarterback. Panthers fans may wish they wore bags over their heads to at least relieve them of the shame of cheering for a soon-to-be 2-15 team.

Pick: Buccaneers 21, Panthers 16

Cowboys (11-5) at Commanders (4-12)

Time: 1:25 p.m.

Line/total: Cowboys -13, 47

Analysis: The Cowboys, even as lame as they’ve been since the 1990s, can’t blow this opportunity to clinch the NFC’s No. 2 seed, can they? But if there’s a way, Dallas coach Mike McCarthy may just take a stab at it. Is he still auditioning for “Dumb and Dumber 3”?

Pick: Cowboys 42, Commanders 9

Rams (9-7) at 49ers (12-4)

Time: 1:25 p.m.

Line/total: 49ers -4, 41

Analysis: In a matchup of teams that have already clinched playoff spots, the 49ers and Rams will both sit key starters, including quarterback Brock Purdy and Matthew Stafford. Los Angeles would fall from the No. 6 seed to No. 7 if it loses and the Packers win. That should not happen with Purdy and running back Christian McCaffrey sidelined.

Pick: Rams 24, 49ers 15

Eagles (11-5) at Giants (5-11)

Time: 1:25 p.m.

Line/total: Eagles -6, 42

Analysis: The Eagles’ motivation to compete and win this game could fall prey to scoreboard watching. If Dallas comes out of the gate with a big lead in Washington, then the Eagles may elect to install the cheerleaders into the game as they would accept their fate as the NFC’s No. 5 seed. The key question might be how large is their lead over the Giants when the starters are pulled.

Pick: Eagles 26, Giants 17

Bears (7-9) at Packers (8-8)

Time: 1:25 p.m.

Line/total: Packers -3, 45

Analysis: Both of these teams are/were so close to making the playoffs, and only one win separates them. The weight of this game should push the Packers to victory and the postseason. The Bears have not been good on the road, but the rivalry should have them playing like their lives depend on it, just before they enter a long, peaceful hibernation until August.

Pick: Packers 23, Bears 20

Seahawks (8-8) at Cardinals (4-12)

Time: 1:25 p.m.

Line/total: Seahawks -3, 47½

Analysis: If Seattle coach Pete Carroll has the opportunity to run the ball in from the 1 with less than a minute to go to win the game and clinch the final playoff seed, will he? Unfortunately for Seahawks fans, the greatest 4-12 team in NFL history says they will not even sniff that chance.

Pick: Cardinals 24, Seahawks 23

Chiefs (10-6) at Chargers (5-11)

Time: 1:25 p.m., KLAS-8

Line/total: Chargers -3½, 35

Analysis: The good news for the Chargers? Kansas City is locked in as the AFC’s No. 3 playoff seed and has nothing to play for in this game. The bad news for the Chargers? They can’t beat the Chiefs’ third-stringers.

Pick: Chiefs 20, Chargers 13

Bills (10-6) at Dolphins (11-5)

Time: 5:20 p.m., KSNV-3

Line/total: Bills -3, 48½

Analysis: They saved what should be the most exciting and meaningful game for last. The winner takes the AFC’s No. 2 seed and AFC East title. If the Bills lose, there’s a chance they could miss the playoffs entirely. Great teams that come up short often say “it shouldn’t have come to this.” Could this be deja vu all over again?

Pick: Bills 24, Dolphins 23