NFL Week 18 betting breakdown: Predictions for every game

NFL BETTING BREAKDOWN

Chip Chirimbes, Gamblersworld.net

Chiefs (6-10) at Raiders (2-14)

* Time: 1:25 p.m., CBS

* Line/total: Chiefs -5½, 36

* Analysis: Gosh, the Raiders are horrid. I guess you have to be that bad to earn the No. 1 pick. Are the Chiefs just going through the motions after such a disappointing season? Probably, but with little effort they still will handle what Raiders coach Pete Carroll sends out. Teams with bad records can be competitive but the Raiders weren’t even that this season.

* Pick: Chiefs 15, Raiders 11

Packers (9-6-1) at Vikings (8-8)

* Time: 10 a.m.

* Line/total: Vikings -9, 37

* Analysis: Minnesota is making a decent meaningless run, having won and covered its last four while the Packers have lost and failed to cover their last three. Green Bay is locked into the NFC’s No. 7 playoff seed and its questionable motivation is reflected in the Vikings being favored by more than a touchdown. With Packers quarterbacks Jordan Love and Malik Willis hurting, third-stringer Clayton Tune will start for Green Bay.

* Pick: Vikings 27, Packers 16

Colts (8-8) at Texans (11-5)

* Time: 10 a.m., CBS

* Line/total: Texans -10, 38½

* Analysis: Colts quarterback Philip Rivers has been benched and rookie Riley Leonard will start. Indianapolis has lost six straight while Houston has won eight straight. The Texans have done it with defense and have gone over the total an NFL-low five times in 16 games. The Colts have come up lame week after week and the Texans will have no sympathy here.

* Pick: Texans 27, Colts 12

Browns (4-12) at Bengals (6-10)

* Time: 10 a.m.

* Line/total: Bengals -8, 44½

* Analysis: The battle for Ohio is getting as bad as the Jets-Giants battle for New York. Cincinnati is a different team with quarterback Joe Burrow. The Browns will complete the season with Shedeur Sanders at quarterback and we are all still trying to figure out if he can play or not. The Bengals can’t stop anybody on defense.

* Pick: Bengals 33, Browns 24

Cowboys (7-8-1) at Giants (3-13)

* Time: 10 a.m., Fox

* Line/total: Cowboys -3½, 49½

* Analysis: I believe New York will still put forth a giant effort despite the poor season that they have had, but I’m not sure if Dallas has the same approach. The Cowboys have defeated the Giants nine straight times, though they had to go to overtime in a 40-37 win in the first meeting this season in which they surrendered 509 yards in a game New York should have won. This time, the Giants complete the task as a club that is always in turmoil.

* Pick: Giants 27, Cowboys 23

Saints (6-10) at Falcons (7-9)

* Time: 10 a.m.

* Line/total: Falcons -3½, 44

* Analysis: This is a rivalry. Not like the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry, but meaningful to those involved. The problem for the Falcons is they’re coming off a big Monday night win over the Rams. New Orleans has won four straight and has covered five in a row. These two have alternated wins in the past seven meetings. It is the Saints’ turn.

* Pick: Saints 27, Falcons 24

Titans (3-13) at Jaguars (12-4)

* Time: 10 a.m.

* Line/total: Jaguars -13½, 47½

* Analysis: Jacksonville is in the unique spot where it is possible to be the No. 1 seed (with plenty of help) or the seventh seed. Seven straight wins has put the Jaguars in this position and they should continue playing well, especially against the lowly Titans, who they have defeated three straight times and in six of the last seven meetings, including a 25-3 rout on Nov. 30. All of a sudden, Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence is good.

* Pick: Jaguars 37, Titans 26

Dolphins (7-9) at Patriots (13-3)

* Time: 1:25 p.m.

* Line/total: Patriots -11½, 45½

* Analysis: The Patriots won the first meeting 33-27 in Miami in September, when the weather was nice. Weather conditions will be different in the Northeast in January, and so will be the players’ attitudes. The Dolphins players will be dreaming of their next tee time in the second half. New England has already clinched the AFC East division title and still has an outside shot at the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

* Pick: Patriots 32, Dolphins 20

Lions (8-8) at Bears (11-5)

* Time: 1:25 p.m., Fox

* Line/total: Bears -3, 50½

* Analysis: Chicago can secure the No. 2 seed in the NFC with a win. Detroit has dropped its last three games but has won the last three meetings with the Bears and six of seven, including a 52-21 romp in September. Chicago leads the NFL with 32 takeaways. But the Lions roar here.

* Pick: Lions 27, Bears 26

Jets (3-13) at Bills (11-5)

* Time: 1:25 p.m.

* Line/total: Bills -8, 37

* Analysis: Buffalo has won and covered the last four meetings with the Jets. I expect the Bills to try to help mend quarterback Josh Allen and running back James Cook by limiting their playing time.

* Pick: Jets 19, Bills 13

Commanders (4-12) at Eagles (11-5)

* Time: 1:25 p.m.

* Line/total: Eagles -4, 38½

* Analysis: There is no reason for Philadelphia to care about winning here as a loss or win changes nothing, except to keep the positive results coming after three straight wins. Washington has regressed and the Eagles defense is still elite.

* Pick: Eagles 27, Commanders 17

Cardinals (3-13) at Rams (11-5)

* Time: 1:25 p.m.

* Line/total: Rams -8½, 46½

* Analysis: My gosh, so many have quit on the Rams as they have dropped their last two on the road, but Arizona has lost eight straight while going 1-7 ATS. Los Angeles has won seven of the last nine meetings with the Cardinals while going 6-3 ATS. Arizona fans are waiting for pitchers and catchers to report for spring training. The Rams no longer have a chance at the No. 1 seed but still want to finish on a winning note.

* Pick: Rams 37, Cardinals 13

Chargers (11-5) at Broncos (13-3)

* Time: 1:25 p.m.

* Line/total: Broncos -13½, 37½

* Analysis: My goodness, how high can this number go? We know Denver needs a win to secure the AFC’s No.1 seed. The Chargers are all but locked into the No. 6 or 7 seed and need to have players heal from injuries. Many will be sidelined, including quarterback Justin Herbert, as backup Trey Lance will lead L.A.’s offense, which has scored 16 points in two of its last three games and has averaged 22 points in its last four. The Broncos will be focused and will not let up.

* Pick: Broncos 29, Chargers 16

Ravens (8-8) at Steelers (9-7)

* Time: 5:20 p.m., NBC

* Line/total: Ravens -3½, 41

* Analysis: If the Ravens win this rivalry game, they’ll capture the AFC North division title. Pittsburgh just doesn’t garner the respect of a team with a better record that is at home in what is a title game. I expect the Ravens to drop the ball, but I still can’t take the Steelers.

* Pick: Ravens 23, Steelers 16