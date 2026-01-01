NFL Week 18 betting trends: Edges for Seahawks-49ers, Ravens-Steelers

Carolina Panthers safety Tre'Von Moehrig (7) sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

CBS Sportsline handicapper Bruce Marshall provides NFL trends and predictions for Week 16 games for the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Saturday

* Panthers at Buccaneers (-2½, 44): The Panthers won and covered the first meeting by a narrow 23-20 margin and are on a 6-2 under run. The Bucs have lost seven of their last eight overall while going 0-8 ATS. They’re on a 6-4 under run. Edge: Panthers and under.

* Seahawks (-1½, 48) at 49ers: The Niners have won and covered seven of the last eight meetings, including a 17-13 win at Seattle in Week 1. San Francisco has won and covered six straight overall and is on a 6-2 over run. The Seahawks are 7-1 straight up and ATS on the road this season. Edge: 49ers and over.

Sunday

* Chiefs (-5½, 37) at Raiders: The Chiefs rolled 31-0 in the first meeting. Kansas City is 5-0 straight up and 4-1 ATS against the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium, though it has lost five straight overall. The Chiefs snapped an 0-7 spread slide in a Christmas Day home loss to the Broncos and are on a 9-1 under run. The Raiders have lost 10 straight and are on a 2-5 spread slide. They’re also on a 4-1 over run. Edge: Slight to under and Chiefs.

* Saints at Falcons (-3, 45): Atlanta won the first meeting 24-10 and has won and covered three in a row overall. The Falcons are on a 7-2 over run. New Orleans has won and covered its last four games and is on a 10-2 under run. Edge: Saints.

* Browns at Bengals (-7½, 44½): The Bengals won but didn’t cover in a 17-16 Week 1 win at Cleveland. Cincinnati had won and covered the previous three meetings. The Browns are 1-6 ATS on the road. The Bengals are 4-1 ATS since quarterback Joe Burrow returned and they’re on a 5-2 under run. The under is on a 6-1-1 run in the series. Edge: Bengals and under.

* Packers at Vikings (-7½, 35½): The Packers won and covered the first meeting 23-6 but have lost and failed to cover their last three overall. Green Bay is on a 3-10-1 ATS slide away from home and a 4-1 over run overall. The Vikings have won and covered four straight and are on a 7-1 under run. Edge: Vikings and under.

* Cowboys (-3½, 51) at Giants: The Cowboys won the first meeting in a wild 40-37 overtime shootout for their ninth straight win over the Giants (6-2-1 ATS). The over is on a 5-2 run in the series and Dallas is on an 11-2 over uptick. The Cowboys have lost three of their last four overall while going 0-4 ATS. New York snapped a nine-game losing streak in last week’s win over the Raiders and is on a 4-3 spread run. The Giants are on a 9-2 over run. Edge: Over and Cowboys.

* Titans at Jaguars (-12½, 47½): The Jaguars have won and covered the last three meetings and are on a 5-2 ATS run against the Titans. Jacksonville has won and covered seven straight overall and is on a 6-3 over run. Tennessee is on a 5-3 ATS uptick and a 7-3 over run. Edge: Jaguars and over.

* Colts at Texans (-10½, 38½): The Texans won and covered the first meeting 20-16 at Indianapolis, which has lost six straight and is on a 1-4 ATS skid. Houston is on a 5-1 spread streak and 5-2 under run. Edge: Texans and slight to under.

* Jets at Bills (-7, 38): The Bills have won and covered the last four meetings. The Jets have lost and failed to cover four straight overall, with each loss by at least 23 points, and are on a 4-1 over run. Edge: Bills and slight to over.

* Lions at Bears (-3, 50½): The Lions have won and covered the last two meetings, though they’re on a 1-6 spread skid overall. Detroit is on a 7-2 over run. The Bears are 4-1-1 ATS at home this season. Edge: Bears and over.

* Chargers at Broncos (-12½, 37½): The Chargers have won and covered the last three meetings. The Broncos are on a 1-4 ATS skid overall and 2-9 ATS as favorites. Denver is on a 4-1 over run. Edge: Slight to Chargers and over.

* Cardinals at Rams (-7, 46): The Rams won the first meeting 45-17 and are on a 5-0 over streak. The Cardinals have lost 13 of their last 14 overall and are on a 1-7 ATS slide. Edge: Rams and over.

* Dolphins at Patriots (-10½, 45½): The Patriots won and covered the first meeting 33-27 at Miami to end the Dolphins’ 9-0 spread streak in the series. New England is on a 10-3 ATS run and the over is on an 8-2 run in the series. Edge: Over and slight to Patriots.

* Commanders at Eagles (-4, 38½): The Eagles won and covered the first meeting 29-18 and have won and covered their last three overall. The over is on a 6-1 run in the series. Washington is on a 3-7 ATS slide overall and a 9-4-1 over run. Edge: Slight to Eagles and over.

* Ravens (-3½, 40½) at Steelers: The Steelers won and covered the first meeting 27-22 and have won four of the last five meetings at Pittsburgh while going 3-2 ATS. The Ravens have won five straight on the road overall while going 4-1 ATS. Edge: Slight to Ravens.