NFL Week 2 betting breakdown: Predictions for every game

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) runs for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)

NFL BETTING BREAKDOWN

Doug Fitz, Systemplays.com, @fitz_doug

Raiders (1-0) at Bills (0-1)

Time: 10 a.m., KLAS-8

Line/total: Bills -8½, 47

Analysis: The Bills couldn’t even beat the Jets without Aaron Rodgers. Josh Allen threw three interceptions and lost a fumble. If the Raiders can get running back Josh Jacobs to shake off the rust, they could have a big day against the Bills’ defense, which allowed 172 rushing yards last week. The spread, which opened at 9½, is also way too high.

Pick: Bills 31, Raiders 27

Chargers (0-1) at Titans (0-1)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/total: Chargers -2½, 45

Analysis: Both teams are coming off close losses in Week 1. The Chargers’ defense was terrible and allowed 466 yards passing from Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The Titans’ defense wasn’t spectacular, either, allowing Saints quarterback Derek Carr to throw for 305 yards and an average of 9.2 yards per pass attempt. The situation favors the Titans as a home underdog, but my play is on the over.

Pick: Titans 27, Chargers 24

Packers (1-0) at Falcons (1-0)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/total: Falcons -1½, 40½

Analysis: Both teams looked good last week against fairly weak opponents. The only really positive stat in Atlanta’s favor was 130 rushing yards. The low total indicates a low-scoring game, and I agree.

Pick: Falcons 21, Packers 17

Colts (0-1) at Texans (0-1)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/total: Texans -1, 39

Analysis: Neither team had any rushing success, with the Colts gaining only 65 yards on the ground in a loss to the Jaguars and the Texans running for only 72 yards in a loss to the Ravens. Indianapolis passed for only 215 yards, and Houston had 196 passing yards. It’s a low total, but the only way to play this game is under.

Pick: Colts 20, Texans 17

Seahawks (0-1) at Lions (1-0)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/total: Lions -5, 47½

Analysis: The Lions could be in for a letdown after their huge upset win over the Chiefs. The Seahawks are better than they looked in last week’s 30-13 loss to the Rams, and I expect they’ll redeem themselves.

Pick: Seahawks 27, Lions 24

Bears (0-1) at Buccaneers (1-0)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/total: Bucs -2½, 41

Analysis: Chicago looked pretty bad in a 38-20 loss to Green Bay, albeit with average statistical numbers. The Bucs beat the Vikings 20-17 not so much by better play but by capitalizing on three Minnesota turnovers.

Pick: Bears 21, Buccaneers 18

Chiefs (0-1) at Jaguars (1-0)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/total: Chiefs -3½, 51

Analysis: These aren’t the Jags of old; they’re a very good team with lots of weapons. However, so are the Chiefs, and Kansas City is much better than it looked in last week’s loss to the Lions. With tight end Travis Kelce expected to play, Patrick Mahomes and company will bounce back.

Pick: Chiefs 34, Jaguars 24

Ravens (1-0) at Bengals (0-1)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/total: Bengals -3, 46

Analysis: The conventional wisdom would favor a good team like the Bengals to bounce back at home after a terrible game last week. However, this is a division game, and the Ravens are 18-3-1 against the spread in their last 22 games as an underdog. Getting 3½ points, if available, is crucial.

Pick: Ravens 24, Bengals 21

Giants (0-1) at Cardinals (0-1)

Time: 1:05 p.m.

Line/total: Giants -4, 39

Analysis: The Giants aren’t as bad as they looked last week, but they’re still overrated because of their good record last year. New York quarterback Daniel Jones looked like the pre-2022 Daniel Jones. Everyone seems to think Arizona is the worst team in the league, but the Cardinals hung pretty tough against Washington. The spread, which opened at 5, is too high for a competitive home underdog.

Pick: Giants 21, Cardinals 20

49ers (1-0) at Rams (1-0)

Time: 1:05 p.m., KVVU-5

Line/total: 49ers -7½, 45

Analysis: The 49ers looked better in Week 1 than any other team in a 30-7 win at Pittsburgh. The Rams benefited from playing a Seattle squad that looked like it wasn’t ready to play in Los Angeles’ 30-13 victory. However, laying over a touchdown on the road will send you to the poorhouse over time.

Pick: 49ers 28, Rams 24

Jets (1-0) at Cowboys (1-0)

Time: 1:25 p.m., KLAS-8

Line/total: Cowboys -9, 38

Analysis: Is this the overreaction game of the week? Probably not, as Zach Wilson is still a bad quarterback and I’m not sure the Jets can emotionally handle the loss of Aaron Rodgers, especially coming off a short week. I don’t often endorse laying this many points but the situation here justifies it.

Pick: Cowboys 34, Jets 14

Commanders (1-0) at Broncos (0-1)

Time: 1:25 p.m.

Line/total: Broncos -3½, 39

Analysis: Neither team showed much on offense in Week 1, and I see this as pretty much a stalemate. I slightly favor Washington, but the under is a better option.

Pick: Commanders 20, Broncos 17

Dolphins (1-0) at Patriots (0-1)

Time: 5:20 p.m., KSNV-3

Line/total: Dolphins -3, 46½

Analysis: Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will probably not come close to the 466 yards he threw in last week’s win at the Los Angeles Chargers. New England quarterback Mac Jones threw for a respectable 316 passing yards and three touchdowns in a loss to Philadelphia, so the Patriots are certainly capable of matching Miami on the scoreboard. Division home underdogs are usually a good bet.

Pick: Patriots 26, Dolphins 20

Saints (1-0) at Panthers (0-1)

Time: 4:15 p.m. Monday, ESPN

Line/total: Saints -3, 39½

Analysis: As I’ve pointed out, divisional home underdogs are a good bet in general. A divisional home ’dog on “Monday Night Football” is even better and too good to pass up. Carolina rushed for 154 yards last week, so the Panthers can hang with the slightly better Saints.

Pick: Panthers 21, Saints 19

Browns (1-0) at Steelers (0-1)

Time: 5:15 p.m. Monday, KTNV-13

Line/total: Browns -2½, 38½

Analysis: Another tough divisional rivalry with the home team getting points. You know where I’m going with this one. The Browns usually fall apart when playing in Pittsburgh.

Pick: Steelers 24, Browns 21