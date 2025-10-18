NFL Week 7 betting breakdown: Predictions for every game

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) is lifted by Chiefs guard Trey Smith (65) after scoring a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL preseason football game, Friday, Aug. 22, 2025 in Kansas City, Mo. The Bears defeated the Chiefs, 29-27. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

NFL BETTING BREAKDOWN

Lou Finocchiaro, @GambLou, GambLou.com

Raiders (2-4) at Chiefs (3-3)

Time: 10 a.m., CBS

Line/total: Chiefs -12, 45½

Analysis: The Raiders have played competitively against the Chiefs in recent years. Kansas City is finding health with the return of several skill players, most notably wide receiver Rashee Rice, who will make his season debut after serving a six-game suspension. The Raiders feature a top-10 defense (based on defense-adjusted value over average), but continue to struggle with a lack of offensive continuity.

Pick: Chiefs 23, Raiders 13

Rams (4-2) at Jaguars (4-2)

Time: 6:30 a.m., NFLN

Line/total: Rams -3, 44½

Analysis: Two teams on track to make the playoffs meet in London with the forecast calling for a 96 percent chance of precipitation. These teams will compete on an artificial turf surface unfamiliar to NFL players in the U.S., which could affect the total. The Rams should play ball control against a Jaguars team that is potent on defense and relatively inept on offense.

Pick: Rams 20, Jaguars 19

Dolphins (1-5) at Browns (1-5)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/total: Browns -2½, 36

Analysis: Cleveland’s third-ranked defense (262.3 yards per game allowed) has been shutting down opponents’ running games and puts the Browns in position to compete despite riding with rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel. A great elixir for the tepid Cleveland offense will be the inept and No. 30-ranked Dolphins defense (389.3 yards per game allowed) that will play in high winds and rain off Lake Erie.

Pick: Browns 18, Dolphins 16

Patriots (4-2) at Titans (1-5)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/total: Patriots -7, 42½

Analysis: Patriots coach Mike Vrabel returns to face his former team with a club that’s tied for first place in the AFC East with the Bills. The Titans are in position to defend home turf, on the bounce after the firing of coach Brian Callahan. There are many moving parts in this one.

Pick: Patriots 23, Titans 19

Saints (1-5) at Bears (3-2)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/total: Bears 4½, 46

Analysis: The Bears have won three straight, but that does not cover up their lack of offensive line play, as their 18th-ranked rush offense (110.8 yards per game) is making them predictable and easy to defend. The Saints are as inept on offense (18.5 points per game) as the Bears, while both defenses continue struggle to get off the field. Chicago as a favorite is unfamiliar territory.

Pick: Saints 25, Bears 22

Eagles (4-2) at Vikings (3-2)

Time: 10 a.m., Fox

Line/total: Eagles -2, 44

Analysis: Former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz will start for Minnesota, so look for a top effort from him despite dealing with a shoulder injury. The Vikings defense is making up for the team’s offensive woes. Philadelphia last played Oct. 9, so Minnesota’s bye week advantage is somewhat minimized.

Pick: Vikings 23, Eagles 20

Panthers (3-3) at Jets (0-6)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/total: Pick, 41½

Analysis: The Jets’ only ray of optimism is that their defense is somewhat effective against the run. The Panthers are feeling themselves as an improving team with a top rush offense and top run defense. This once looked like the Jets’ best chance to win.

Pick: Panthers 17, Jets 16

Colts (5-1) at Chargers (4-2)

Time: 1:05 p.m.

Line/total: Chargers -2, 48½

Analysis: The Colts have a balanced team starting with bulk at offensive line and the front seven on defense, and they feature terrific skill position players on both sides of the ball. The Chargers have been decimated by injuries, especially on the offensive line.

Pick: Colts 30, Chargers 24

Giants (2-4) at Broncos (4-2)

Time: 1:05 p.m.

Line/total: Broncos -7, 40½

Analysis: This is a tough situation for the Broncos, who played in Europe last week only to return to Denver to deal with the effects of the altitude rather than benefit from it. Giants rookies Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo have given this team the one trait it has lacked for years: belief.

Pick: Broncos 22, Giants 18

Commanders (3-3) at Cowboys (2-3-1)

Time: 1:25 p.m., Fox

Line/total: Cowboys -1, 54

Analysis: These teams are evenly matched until the discussion turns to the worst platoon in the NFL: the Dallas defense. The Cowboys are 31st in scoring defense (30.7 points per game) and last in total defense (411.7 yards per game). Washington lights up the scoreboard despite injuries on offense.

Pick: Commanders 39, Cowboys 38

Packers (3-1-1) at Cardinals (2-4)

Time: 1:25 p.m.

Line/total: Packers -6½, 45

Analysis: The Cardinals were dealing with a complete lack of execution on offense until backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett entered the huddle, seemingly invigorating the offense. Arizona’s defense, which ranks 14th in scoring (21.2 points per game), is keeping the team in games.

Pick: Packers 25, Cardinals 19

Falcons (3-2) at 49ers (4-2)

Time: 5:20 p.m., NBC

Line/total: 49ers -2, 47

Analysis: Coach Kyle Shanahan has navigated the 49ers through a litany of injuries. Their defense is well matched against an improving but still developing Falcons offense. The performance of Atlanta’s rush defense, ranked No. 1 by DVOA standards, is foundational for its chance to win this game. If the Falcons can manhandle San Francisco’s 30th-ranked rush offense (82.2 yards per game) and keep it off the field, they can steal a win.

Pick: Falcons 26, 49ers 23

Buccaneers (5-1) at Lions (4-2)

Time: 4 p.m. Monday, ABC, ESPN

Line/total: Lions -5½, 52½

Analysis: The Buccaneers are dealing with injuries, but should get a few important skill position players back for this NFC showdown, including veteran wide receiver Mike Evans. These are two teams with balanced offensive attacks and turnover-creating defenses. But the Tampa Bay defense and its struggle to deal with effective passing games will probably place the Bucs in a difficult position, as the Lions receivers dominate.

Pick: Lions 32, Buccaneers 25

Texans (2-3) at Seahawks (4-2)

Time: 7 p.m. Monday, ESPN

Line/total: Seahawks -3, 41

Analysis: Houston’s defense will be tested by the Seahawks’ fifth-ranked scoring offense (27.7 points per game). Seattle’s defense will look to dominate in its matchup with the Texans’ 22nd-ranked scoring offense (21.6 ppg), a platoon featuring the worst offensive line in football.

Pick: Seahawks 22, Texans 11