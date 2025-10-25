NFL Week 8 betting breakdown: Predictions for every game

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks to throw during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Kareem Elgazzar)

Jets (0-7) at Bengals (3-4)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/total: Bengals -6, 44½

Analysis: “If we can just complete a pass, it would look good.” That’s what Jets owner Woody Johnson said after New York quarterback Justin Fields was yanked against the Panthers last week. New York coach Aaron Glenn is mum as to whom will start Sunday, Fields or veteran Tyrod Taylor. It won’t matter.

Pick: Bengals 23, Jets 17

49ers (5-2) at Texans (2-4)

Time: 10 a.m., Fox

Line/total: Texans -2½, 42

Analysis: Remember when Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe went down and Tom Brady took over? 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy better watch out or Mac Jones doesn’t do the same thing to him. But the Texans defense will be the best unit on the field, while the 49ers defense has gone 14 consecutive games without getting an interception, the longest such streak in NFL history. The Niners also remain beat up.

Pick: Texans 19, 49ers 17

Bears (4-2) at Ravens (1-5)

Time: 10 a.m., CBS

Line/total: Ravens -7, 50

Analysis: Can the Ravens salvage their season and embark on a winning streak? This will be the key game as their schedule softens. Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson is questionable to return, but should play after getting in a full practice Friday. The Bears’ four-game win streak ends.

Pick: Ravens 37, Bears 27

Dolphins (1-6) at Falcons (3-3)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/total: Falcons -7½, 44½

Analysis: The Dolphins are in total disarray. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is trying to rally his disheartened club, and his teammates should respond like professionals and pull off the most unexpected result. The Falcons are still a bit inconsistent.

Pick: Dolphins 33, Falcons 31

Bills (4-2) at Panthers (4-3)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/total: Bills -7, 46

Analysis: Carolina is trending upward, while Buffalo is just going through the motions lately, losing their past two games after a 4-0 start. But it is a difficult call, as Bills quarterback Josh Allen has never lost three straight NFL games. So I will assume Buffalo will win. But the Panthers are 3-0 straight up and ATS at home. The Bills are fourth in the league in scoring offense (27.8 points per game) and total offense (378.3 yards per game), while the Panthers are No. 7 in total defense (295.7 yards per game allowed) and tied for 13th in scoring defense (21.7 points per game allowed).

Pick: Bills 20, Panthers 19

Giants (2-5) at Eagles (5-2)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/total: Eagles -7½, 44

Analysis: How sick are the Giants? Do they have the professionalism to suck it up and play their hearts out after having them broken in Denver last week? Giving up 33 points in the fourth quarter after shutting out the Broncos for 50 minutes? The Eagles have only three turnovers this season, and two came against the Giants.

Pick: Eagles 27, Giants 19

Browns (2-5) at Patriots (5-2)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/total: Patriots -7, 41

Analysis: Browns rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel has abused the short dump-off passes that limits Cleveland’s offense. But the Browns can keep it close behind the NFL’s top-rated defense, which allows 256.1 yards per game. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is the real deal with 12 touchdown passes against two interceptions, but the Browns also are tied for 13th in the NFL in scoring defense (21.7 points per game allowed). Cleveland is 30th in total offense (270.7 yards per game) and scoring offense (16.1 ppg). New England has won and covered four straight.

Pick: Patriots 19, Browns 16

Buccaneers (5-2) at Saints (1-6)

Time: 1:05 p.m.

Line/total: Buccaneers -3½, 46½

Analysis: Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is coming off his worst game of the season, but he should bounce back. Injuries downgrade Tampa Bay, which had eight starters miss practice time this week. The Bucs have won five of the past six meetings, and the Saints should struggle again with a poor running game and quarterback Spencer Rattler at the helm.

Pick: Buccaneers 20, Saints 17

Titans (1-6) at Colts (6-1)

Time: 1:25 p.m.

Line/total: Colts -15½, 48

Analysis: It looks as if the Colts can run away with the AFC South title. The Titans are dealing with a rookie quarterback in Cam Ward who isn’t getting the time he needs to see things work. Indianapolis might have the Comeback Player of the Year in quarterback Daniel Jones, who has added stability to the offense.

Pick: Colts 37, Titans 16

Cowboys (3-3) at Broncos (5-2)

Time: 1:25 p.m., CBS

Line/total: Broncos -3½, 51

Analysis: Think of the different ways the Broncos have won. They trailed the Giants 19-0 in the fourth quarter before exploding for 33 points in a 33-32 win. The Jets were bidding for their first win of the season over Denver in London before they turned the ball over on downs at the Broncos’ 44 with 1:14 left. Denver also erased a 17-3 deficit in a 21-17 win over the Eagles. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has thrown 16 touchdown passes against three interceptions for a high-scoring offense, but Dallas is No. 30 in scoring defense (29.4 points per game allowed). Denver is 3-0 at home and has won four straight overall. Dallas is 1-3 on the road.

Pick: Broncos 31, Cowboys 27

Packers (4-1-1) at Steelers (4-2)

Time: 5:20 p.m., NBC

Line/total: Packers -3, 45½

Analysis: The quarterback storyline pits Pittsburgh’s Aaron Rodgers, with 14 touchdown passes and five interceptions, against Green Bay’s Jordan Love, who has thrown for 10 touchdowns with two interceptions. There will be no love lost from Rodgers, who is facing his former franchise. Edge rusher Micah Parsons leads the Packers in sacks and will get to the slower Rodgers. Pittsburgh has won six of the past seven meetings.

Pick: Packers 27, Steelers 21

Commanders (3-4) at Chiefs (4-3)

Time: 5:15 p.m. Monday, ABC, ESPN

Line/total: Chiefs -12½, 48

Analysis: Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels will miss his third game of the season and will be replaced by Marcus Mariota. The Washington offense will be bolstered by the return of wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Terry McLaurin. The Chiefs look to be at their best right now with quarterback Patrick Mahomes leading the way with 14 touchdown passes against two interceptions. Kansas City has won and covered the past four meetings. The Chiefs are ranked sixth in scoring offense (26.6 points per game) and third in scoring defense (17.7 points per game allowed). The Commanders rank 21st in scoring defense (24.3).

Pick: Chiefs 23, Commanders 13