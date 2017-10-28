NFL Week 8 betting breakdown

Oct 22, 2017; Green Bay, WI, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) dives for touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers/Wisconsin via USA TODAY Sports

Green Bay Packers safety Josh Jones (27) breaks up a pass intended for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Ted Ginn (19) as the Packers wide receiver Jeff Janis (83) reaches for the ball during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) fumbles as New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata (93) tackles him during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Oct 22, 2017; Green Bay, WI, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) throws a pass during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 22, 2017; Green Bay, WI, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) dives for touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers/Wisconsin via USA TODAY Sports

October 22, 2017; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) is congratulated by wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) for scoring a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

October 22, 2017; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs with the football against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 22, 2017; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs for a touchdown past San Francisco 49ers free safety Jimmie Ward (25) during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 22, 2017; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Analysis by Alex B. Smith, AxSmithSports.com

Vikings (5-2) vs Browns (0-7) at London

Time: 6:30 a.m., NFL Network

Line/Total: Vikings -9½, 38

Analysis: My apologies to the faithful NFL fans in London for having to witness the hapless Browns take the field on Sunday. Whether it’s DeShone Kizer or Cody Kessler under center for Cleveland — the rookie Kizer is expected to start — it will be a long day for either quarterback against a fourth-ranked Vikings defense that is holding opponents to 17 points per game. Browns ironman left tackle Joe Thomas, a 10-time Pro Bowl selection, won’t be there to protect the blind side of Cleveland’s quarterbacks after tearing his triceps in a 12-9 overtime loss to the Titans.

By the numbers: The Vikings are 11-3 ATS versus AFC teams. … Minnesota is 8-0 ATS the past eight seasons before its bye week. … The Vikings are on a 9-3 ATS run vs. a team with a losing record. … Cleveland is 1-22 straight up under coach Hue Jackson. … The Browns are 7-25-1 ATS in their past 33 games.

Pick: Vikings, 27-13

Bears (3-4) at Saints (4-2)

Time: 10 a.m., KVVU-5

Line/Total: Saints -9, 47½

Analysis: Chicago is showing life with rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky managing the offense while the defense is improving with each game. The Bears will have their hands full in the Superdome with a potent New Orleans offense guided by Drew Brees and a resurgent Saints defense that can finally make stops and change momentum.

By the numbers: New Orleans is on a 7-2 ATS run overall and a 7-1 ATS uptick against a team with a losing record. … Chicago is 6-3 ATS before its bye the past nine seasons. … The Bears are 7-1 ATS vs. a team with a winning record. … Chicago is 3-8 ATS in its past 11 road games.

Pick: Saints, 28-16

Falcons (3-3) at Jets (3-4)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/Total: Falcons -6½, 44½

Analysis: After looking invisible in a foggy 23-7 loss to New England, quarterback Matt Ryan and the Falcons’ offense should have a much clearer view of the end zone against the Jets. New York’s defense has yielded an average of 230 passing yards per game and been outscored by 50 points in the fourth quarter. Sharp money on Atlanta, which is tied for second in the league in yards per play (6.2), has moved the line to 6½ after it had dropped to 4½.

By the numbers: The Falcons are on a 1-10 ATS slide as favorites over an AFC opponent. … Atlanta is 9-3 ATS in its past 12 road games. … The over is 13-3-1 in the Falcons’ past 17 games as a favorite. … The Jets are on a 5-1-1 ATS run.

Pick: Falcons, 20-17

Panthers (4-3) at Buccaneers (2-4)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/Total: Buccaneers -2, 46

Analysis: A pivotal matchup for both of these slumping NFC South clubs. Carolina was held to three points in its 17-3 loss to Chicago despite outgaining the Bears by 140 yards. Tampa Bay wasted a strong effort from quarterback Jameis Winston and squandered a late lead in its 30-27 loss at Buffalo. Despite Winston reinjuring his shoulder in the defeat, he threw for 384 yards and three TDs.

By the numbers: Carolina is 1-6 ATS in its past seven divisional games. … Tampa Bay is 2-9 ATS in its past 11 games as a home favorite. … The Panthers are 6-2 ATS in the past eight meetings. … The over is 9-4 in the past 13 meetings in Tampa Bay and 7-2-1 in Carolina’s past 10 games as an underdog.

Pick: Panthers, 26-23

49ers (0-7) at Eagles (6-1)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/Total: Eagles -12½, 45

Analysis: The Eagles have the NFL’s best record. Philadelphia will look to continue its winning ways against a lousy Niners squad that is traveling across the country after a 40-10 blowout loss at home to Dallas. San Francisco had lost its previous five games by three points or fewer. Historically, West Coast teams have struggled when making the cross-country trip for the early Sunday game.

By the numbers: The Eagles are on an 8-2 ATS run. … The Niners are 3-1 ATS on the road this season, but 1-7 ATS after allowing at least 28 points to a nondivision opponent. … San Francisco is on a 4-11-1 ATS slide against a team with a winning record. … The over is 7-2 in the past nine meetings, 9-3 in the Niners’ past 12 games as a road underdog and 16-7 in Philadelphia’s past 23 games vs. the NFC.

Pick: Eagles, 38-9

Raiders (3-4) at Bills (4-2)

Time: 10 a.m., KLAS-8

Line/Total: Bills -2½, 46½

Analysis: The Raiders snapped a four-game losing streak straight up and ATS in a wild 31-30 win over the Chiefs. Oakland now takes on a Bills team that, despite its winning record, ranks 29th in pass offense and allows more than 250 yards per game through the air.

By the numbers: Oakland has covered five straight and eight of the past 10 meetings. … The Raiders are 9-3 ATS in their past 12 games as a road underdog. … The over is 13-3 in Buffalo’s past 16 home games, 12-3 in the Bills’ past 15 games as a favorite and 17-8 in Oakland’s past 25 games as an underdog.

Pick: Raiders, 31-23

Colts (2-5) at Bengals (2-4)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/Total: Bengals -10½, 42

Analysis: It’s a battle of clubs with coaches on the hot seat. The Bengals had won two straight and covered three in a row before their 29-14 loss to the rival Steelers. Indianapolis is just hoping to find the end zone after last week’s 27-0 shutout loss at home to Jacksonville.

By the numbers: The Colts have gone over the total in five of their past seven games and the over is 26-9 in their past 35 road games. … The over is 22-8-1 in Cincinnati’s past 31 games in October, but the Bengals are riding an 8-2 under run overall. … Cincinnati is 2-7 ATS when favored over a nondivision foe after playing Pittsburgh.

Pick: Bengals, 34-28

Chargers (3-4) at Patriots (5-2)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/Total: Patriots -7, 48

Analysis: Things were looking bright and clear for the Patriots after they reclaimed their customary perch atop the AFC East following a 23-7 win over Atlanta on a foggy night in New England. But now the Pats must try to cool a hot Chargers club coming off its third consecutive victory in a 21-0 home win over Denver without star linebacker Dont’a Hightower, out for the season with a torn pectoral muscle.

By the numbers: The Patriots are 8-1 ATS in the past nine years before their bye. … The Chargers are on a 3-8-1 ATS slide overall and 1-4 ATS in the past five years before their bye. … Los Angeles is 12-4-1 ATS in its past 17 road games. … New England is on a 19-7 ATS run.

Pick: Patriots, 27-17

Texans (3-3) at Seahawks (4-2)

Time: 1:05 p.m.

Line/Total: Seahawks -6½, 46

Analysis: Houston rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson will be tested in his first visit to CenturyLink Field by a still-vaunted Seahawks defense and the “12th Man” in the stands. Seattle leads the league in scoring defense, allowing 15.7 points per game. The question is if Russell Wilson and the Seahawks offense can keep pace with the suddenly potent Texans offense, which is third in the NFL in scoring with 29.5 points per game.

By the numbers: The Texans are 5-1 ATS the past six seasons after their bye, but are on an 0-8 ATS slide vs. the NFC and are 3-7 ATS vs. a team with a winning record. … Seattle is 6-2 ATS in its past eight home games. … The over is 16-5 in Houston’s past 21 games in October.

Pick: Texans, 29-24

Cowboys (3-3) at Redskins (3-3)

Time: 1:25 p.m., KVVU-5

Line/Total: Cowboys -2, 47½

Analysis: This classic NFC East rivalry is a virtual must-win for both of these clubs. Dallas is riding high off a 40-10 blowout of San Francisco, and the Redskins are on a short week after losing 34-24 to the Eagles on “Monday Night Football.”

By the numbers: Washington has covered 15 of the past 21 meetings and the underdog is 29-9 ATS in the past 38 meetings. … The Redskins are riding a 16-8 ATS run overall. … Dallas is on a 9-4 ATS uptick as a road favorite and 21-8 ATS in its past 29 games on grass. … The under is 15-5 in the Cowboys’ past 20 road games. … The over is 21-6 in Washington’s past 27 games overall, 21-6 in its past 27 games on grass and 8-2 in its past 10 divisional games.

Pick: Cowboys, 38-31

Steelers (5-2) at Lions (3-3)

Time: 5:30 p.m., KSNV-3

Line/Total: Steelers -3, 46

Analysis: The Steelers are looking to get past the Martavis Bryant Soap Opera Hour and continue to play 60 minutes of winning football after impressive victories over Kansas City and Cincinnati the past two weeks. Detroit is starting to slip in the NFC North, and if quarterback Matthew Stafford isn’t 100 percent, Pittsburgh’s suddenly stout defense could cruise.

By the numbers: The Steelers are 1-5 straight up and 0-5-1 ATS before their bye in the past six seasons. … The Lions are on a 5-0 ATS run after their bye, but are on a 2-7 ATS skid as a home underdog. … Detroit is 3-8 ATS in their past 11 games overall. … The under is 20-6 in Pittsburgh’s past 26 road games.

Pick: Steelers, 27-24

Broncos (3-3) at Chiefs (5-2)

Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday, ESPN

Line/Total: Chiefs -7, 43

Analysis: This AFC West clash of clubs each trying to snap a two-game losing streak should be tightly contested. Denver’s offensive woes continue after being blanked for the first time since 1992 in a 21-0 loss at the Chargers. The task for Trevor Siemian and the Broncos won’t get any easier against a tough Chiefs defense that isn’t happy after Kansas City’s crazy loss at Oakland.

By the numbers: Denver is 15-4 straight up and 14-5 ATS in its past 19 division games. … Kansas City is riding a 7-3 ATS run as a favorite and is 6-2 ATS in its past eight division games. … The Broncos are on a 2-6-2 ATS slide on “Monday Night Football.” … The under is 40-18 in the Chiefs’ past 58 home games.

Pick: Chiefs, 30-20