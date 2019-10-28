55°F
Betting

NFL Week 8 betting review chart

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 27, 2019 - 9:18 pm
 

NFL Week 8 betting review

Final score; Open/Close (Total); Point-spread highlight

Lions 31, Giants 26; Lions -8/-6 (49½); Daniel Jones throws 4-yard TD to Saquon Barkley with 1:19 left for backdoor cover

Titans 27, Buccaneers 23; Titans -3/-1½ (45½); Ryan Tannehill throws a go-ahead 8-yard TD to A.J. Brown with 6:55 left

Chargers 17, Bears 16; Bears -6½/-3½ (41); Mitchell Trubisky loses a fumble that L.A. turns into a go-ahead TD with 8:04 left

Seahawks 27, Falcons 20; Seahawks -4/-7½ (49); Late bettors on Seattle suffer bad beat when Matt Bryant kicks field goal with 1:17 left after trailing 24-0

Jaguars 29, Jets 15; Jaguars -4½/-7 (40); Gardner Minshew throws an 8-yard TD to D.J. Chark with 4:13 left

Eagles 31, Bills 13; Bills -1/-1 (38½); Philadelphia scores TDs 83 seconds apart spanning halftime

Rams 24, Bengals 10; Rams -9½/-11½ (48); Cincinnati turns it over on downs at L.A. 9 with five seconds left

Saints 31, Cardinals 9; Saints -7½/-12 (48½); Drew Brees throws his third TD pass with 5:18 left to seal the cover

Texans 27, Raiders 24; Texans -6½/-5 (52½); Oakland doesn’t trail until Deshaun Watson finds Darren Fells for 9-yard go-ahead TD with 6:26 left

49ers 51, Panthers 13; 49ers -6½/-4 (40½); Tevin Coleman scores four TDs and San Francisco’s defense has three interceptions and seven sacks

Colts 15, Broncos 13; Colts -4½/-6 (42); Indianapolis trails entire game until Adam Vinatieri wins it with 51-yard FG with 22 seconds left

Patriots 27, Browns 13; Patriots -11½/-10 (42½); Tom Brady throws a 14-yard TD pass to Julian Edelman for 24-10 lead in third quarter

Packers 31, Chiefs 24; Packers Pick/-5 (48); Aaron Rodgers throws a 67-yard TD to Aaron Jones for 31-24 lead with 8:02 left

Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen (7) warms up before an NFL football game against the T ...
NFL betting breakdown — Week 8
By Alex B. Smith Special to the / RJ

Handicapper Alex B. Smith of axsmithsports.com breaks down Week 8 of the NFL season.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) reacts against the Cleveland Browns during an ...
NFL betting trends for Week 8
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

The road team has covered the first seven Seattle games this season, and the Seahawks are 3-0 ATS in road games. Seattle has covered eight of its last nine road games.

Rutgers punter Adam Korsak (94) kicks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college footbal ...
Liberty could offer Rutgers a temporary respite from misery
By Christopher Smith Special to the / RJ

The Scarlet Knights scored a combined 30 points in their last six games, going 0-6 straight up and against the spread while failing to cover by an average of 13.8 points.

Oakland Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) catches a pass over Minnesota Vikings cornerback T ...
Raiders getting healthy just in time for Texans
By Brent Musburger Special to the / RJ

This trip is a big stop for the Raiders if they want to continue on the road to the playoffs, and I liked what I watched during the team’s final practice in California.

Boston College running back David Bailey (26) carries the ball against North Carolina State dur ...
2019 college football betting trends — Week 9
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Boston College is working on four covers in a row and is 10-3 against the spread in its last 13 road games.