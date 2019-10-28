NFL Week 8 betting review chart

Opening and closing lines and totals, and point-spread highlights from every NFL Sunday game.

NFL Week 8 betting review

Final score; Open/Close (Total); Point-spread highlight

Lions 31, Giants 26; Lions -8/-6 (49½); Daniel Jones throws 4-yard TD to Saquon Barkley with 1:19 left for backdoor cover

Titans 27, Buccaneers 23; Titans -3/-1½ (45½); Ryan Tannehill throws a go-ahead 8-yard TD to A.J. Brown with 6:55 left

Chargers 17, Bears 16; Bears -6½/-3½ (41); Mitchell Trubisky loses a fumble that L.A. turns into a go-ahead TD with 8:04 left

Seahawks 27, Falcons 20; Seahawks -4/-7½ (49); Late bettors on Seattle suffer bad beat when Matt Bryant kicks field goal with 1:17 left after trailing 24-0

Jaguars 29, Jets 15; Jaguars -4½/-7 (40); Gardner Minshew throws an 8-yard TD to D.J. Chark with 4:13 left

Eagles 31, Bills 13; Bills -1/-1 (38½); Philadelphia scores TDs 83 seconds apart spanning halftime

Rams 24, Bengals 10; Rams -9½/-11½ (48); Cincinnati turns it over on downs at L.A. 9 with five seconds left

Saints 31, Cardinals 9; Saints -7½/-12 (48½); Drew Brees throws his third TD pass with 5:18 left to seal the cover

Texans 27, Raiders 24; Texans -6½/-5 (52½); Oakland doesn’t trail until Deshaun Watson finds Darren Fells for 9-yard go-ahead TD with 6:26 left

49ers 51, Panthers 13; 49ers -6½/-4 (40½); Tevin Coleman scores four TDs and San Francisco’s defense has three interceptions and seven sacks

Colts 15, Broncos 13; Colts -4½/-6 (42); Indianapolis trails entire game until Adam Vinatieri wins it with 51-yard FG with 22 seconds left

Patriots 27, Browns 13; Patriots -11½/-10 (42½); Tom Brady throws a 14-yard TD pass to Julian Edelman for 24-10 lead in third quarter

Packers 31, Chiefs 24; Packers Pick/-5 (48); Aaron Rodgers throws a 67-yard TD to Aaron Jones for 31-24 lead with 8:02 left