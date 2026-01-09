NFL wild-card playoff betting breakdown: Predictions for every game

NFL BETTING BREAKDOWN

Scott Pritchard, PritchardsPicks.com, @pritchardwins

Rams (12-5) at Panthers (8-9)

Time: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Fox

Line/total: Rams -10½, 46

Analysis: In their Week 13 matchup when the Panthers prevailed at home 31-28, quite a bit had to go right for Carolina, including two touchdown passes on fourth down and three turnovers by Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, including a pick-6. The line was Rams -9½ in that game. Las Vegas oddsmakers know the Panthers are bottom six in offensive production with a mediocre defense facing a Rams team that ranks first in points scored and top 10 in points allowed.

Pick: Rams 31, Panthers 14

Packers (9-7) at Bears (11-6)

Time: 5 p.m. Saturday, Prime Video

Line/total: Packers -1½, 44½

Analysis: This Packers-Bears game is only the third time they’ve met in the playoffs, with each team winning once. The Packers have lost four in a row, only the fourth team to enter the playoffs on such a losing streak. But Green Bay will end its skid here because of Chicago’s woeful defense, which ranks 27th against the rush and 22nd against the pass. The Bears also will face a well above average Packers defense, especially against the pass. As long as Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love is not careless with the ball, the Packers will advance to the next round.

Pick: Packers 27, Bears 17

Bills (12-5) at Jaguars (13-4)

Time: 10 a.m. Sunday, CBS

Line/total: Pick, 51½

Analysis: The Bills have lost eight road playoff games in a row. The game will feature their top-ranked rush offense against the Jaguars’ top-ranked rush defense. But the dam might break when Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen attacks Jacksonville’s vulnerable bottom-12 pass defense, and the Jaguars’ pass-reliant offense stalls against the Bills’ top-ranked pass defense.

Pick: Bills 31, Jaguars 24

49ers (12-5) at Eagles (11-6)

Time: 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Fox

Line/total: Eagles -5½, 44½

Analysis: The Eagles paid a heavy price last week when they rested their starters and lost to the Commanders. Had Philadelphia won, it would have earned the NFC’s No. 2 seed. It’s not a move most teams would make, but Eagles coach Nick Sirianni thought the rest could spark a change in the defending Super Bowl champions. But a seasonlong bottom-nine offense and a defense that can’t stop the run will struggle with any amount of rest against this stellar 49ers rush defense and a San Francisco offense that ranks first in third-down conversion percentage.

Pick: 49ers 24, Eagles 20

Chargers (11-6) at Patriots (14-3)

Time: 5:15 p.m. Sunday, NBC

Line/total: Patriots -3½, 45½

Analysis: These two elite defenses, both ranked in the top four in crucial categories, will square off in the freezing temperatures of Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Sunday night. Temperatures this cold never boost an offense, so the question might be which offense has the extra firepower to exert its will over the opposing team’s stalwart defense. The Patriots have the distinct advantage in the offensive department, ranking top five in all major categories, while the Chargers are middling in the same categories, especially points per game, where they rank 20th. A win brings the Patriots their first home playoff victory since 2018.

Pick: Patriots 24, Chargers 20

Texans (12-5) at Steelers (10-7)

Time: 5:15 p.m. Monday, ABC, ESPN

Line/total: Texans -3, 38

Analysis: The Pittsburgh Steelers have won 23 straight home games on “Monday Night Football.” Pair that streak with this one: In the Texans’ 24-year franchise history, they have yet to win a road playoff game, going 0-6. Houston’s top-ranked defense will try to end these streaks, and you can be sure Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and quarterback Aaron Rodgers have had many late-night film sessions this week looking for a weakness to exploit.

Pick: Steelers 20, Texans 17