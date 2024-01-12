NFL wild-card playoff betting trends: Edges for all 6 games
Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends. Follow @VegasInsider on X.
Saturday
Browns (-2½, 44½) at Texans: Cleveland won and covered against Houston 36-22 on Dec. 24, though Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud didn’t play. That was part of a four-game cover run from for the Browns in December with Joe Flacco at quarterback. The Texans are on a 6-2 run against the spread as an underdog, but are on a 2-4 ATS skid at home. Cleveland is on a 9-3 over run, while Houston is on a 10-4 under run. Edge: Browns and slight to over.
Dolphins at Chiefs (-4½, 44): Kansas City won and covered against Miami 21-14 on Nov. 5 in Germany. The Chiefs won and covered their last two games of the regular season to end an 0-3-1 ATS skid. Kansas City is 4-3 ATS at home in the playoffs over the past three seasons. The Dolphins are on an 0-4 ATS skid as an underdog. Both teams are on under runs (Chiefs 9-3-1, Dolphins 3-1). Edge: Under.
Sunday
Steelers at Bills (-10, 35½): Pittsburgh won and covered its last three after switching to Mason Rudolph at quarterback, and the Steelers are on a 7-2 ATS run as an underdog. Buffalo is on a 4-9 ATS skid, though it did cover three of its last five. Pittsburgh is on a 4-1 over run that was preceded by a 9-1 under run. The Bills are on a 7-3 under run. Edge: Steelers.
Packers at Cowboys (-7, 50½): Dallas is 8-0 straight-up and 6-2 ATS at home this season, though the losses came in two of its past three home games. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is 2-4 SU, 1-5 ATS in the playoffs. Green Bay is on a 2-5 ATS skid on the road, but is on a 4-0 ATS run as an underdog. The Packers are on a 6-1 over run. Dallas is on a 4-1 under run, but was 8-3 to the over before that. Edge: Slight to over.
Rams at Lions (-3, 51½): Los Angeles is on a 6-1 ATS run, but is on a 2-4 ATS skid in the playoffs (4-2 SU). Detroit is on a 21-6 ATS run, including 12-5 this season. Both teams are on over runs (Rams 6-1, Lions 10-4). Edge: Over and slight to Rams.
Monday
Eagles (-3, 44) at Buccaneers: Philadelphia won and covered at Tampa Bay 25-11 on Sept. 25. However, the Eagles closed the regular season on a dismal 0-6 ATS skid (1-5 SU). The Bucs are on a 2-5 ATS skid at home but won and covered four of five down the stretch to win the NFC South. The Eagles are on a 7-1 under run on the road, and Tampa Bay is on a 10-5 under run overall. Edge: Bucs and under.