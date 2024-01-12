NFL wild-card playoff betting trends: Edges for all 6 games

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. Each week, he provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph jogs off the field following an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore. The Steelers won 17-10. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends. Follow @VegasInsider on X.

Saturday

Browns (-2½, 44½) at Texans: Cleveland won and covered against Houston 36-22 on Dec. 24, though Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud didn’t play. That was part of a four-game cover run from for the Browns in December with Joe Flacco at quarterback. The Texans are on a 6-2 run against the spread as an underdog, but are on a 2-4 ATS skid at home. Cleveland is on a 9-3 over run, while Houston is on a 10-4 under run. Edge: Browns and slight to over.

Dolphins at Chiefs (-4½, 44): Kansas City won and covered against Miami 21-14 on Nov. 5 in Germany. The Chiefs won and covered their last two games of the regular season to end an 0-3-1 ATS skid. Kansas City is 4-3 ATS at home in the playoffs over the past three seasons. The Dolphins are on an 0-4 ATS skid as an underdog. Both teams are on under runs (Chiefs 9-3-1, Dolphins 3-1). Edge: Under.

Sunday

Steelers at Bills (-10, 35½): Pittsburgh won and covered its last three after switching to Mason Rudolph at quarterback, and the Steelers are on a 7-2 ATS run as an underdog. Buffalo is on a 4-9 ATS skid, though it did cover three of its last five. Pittsburgh is on a 4-1 over run that was preceded by a 9-1 under run. The Bills are on a 7-3 under run. Edge: Steelers.

Packers at Cowboys (-7, 50½): Dallas is 8-0 straight-up and 6-2 ATS at home this season, though the losses came in two of its past three home games. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is 2-4 SU, 1-5 ATS in the playoffs. Green Bay is on a 2-5 ATS skid on the road, but is on a 4-0 ATS run as an underdog. The Packers are on a 6-1 over run. Dallas is on a 4-1 under run, but was 8-3 to the over before that. Edge: Slight to over.

Rams at Lions (-3, 51½): Los Angeles is on a 6-1 ATS run, but is on a 2-4 ATS skid in the playoffs (4-2 SU). Detroit is on a 21-6 ATS run, including 12-5 this season. Both teams are on over runs (Rams 6-1, Lions 10-4). Edge: Over and slight to Rams.

Monday

Eagles (-3, 44) at Buccaneers: Philadelphia won and covered at Tampa Bay 25-11 on Sept. 25. However, the Eagles closed the regular season on a dismal 0-6 ATS skid (1-5 SU). The Bucs are on a 2-5 ATS skid at home but won and covered four of five down the stretch to win the NFC South. The Eagles are on a 7-1 under run on the road, and Tampa Bay is on a 10-5 under run overall. Edge: Bucs and under.