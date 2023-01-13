58°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Betting

NFL wild-card playoffs betting trends: 49ers strong against Seahawks

By Bruce Marshall Special to the Review-Journal
January 13, 2023 - 1:11 pm
 
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) during an NFL football game against t ...
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

The Gold Sheet handicapper Bruce Marshall provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends from Goldsheet.com:

Saturday

Seattle at San Francisco (-9½, 42): The Niners won and covered both meetings this season, and each game went under. San Francisco is 12-1 straight up and 11-2 ATS in its past 13 games at Levi’s Stadium. The Seahawks closed the season on a 1-7 spread slide. Edge: Niners and under.

Los Angeles Chargers (-2½, 47½) at Jacksonville: The Jaguars won and covered their Sept. 25 matchup in a 38-10 romp. Jacksonville has won five straight games while going 4-1 ATS. The Chargers are on a 1-3 spread skid on the road. Los Angeles is on a 6-2-2 under uptick. Edge: Jaguars and under.

Sunday

Miami at Buffalo (-14, 43½): The Dolphins won the first meeting 21-19 on Sept. 19 at home. But trips to Buffalo have been harsh on Miami for years, as the Dolphins have lost 10 of the past 11 meetings while going 3-8 ATS at Orchard Park, New York. They did cover in a 32-29 loss in Buffalo on Dec. 17. The Dolphins are on a 1-6-1 spread skid on the road. The Bills are on a 2-4 ATS skid at home. Edge: Bills.

New York Giants at Minnesota (-3, 48½): The Vikings are 13-4 straight up but 7-9-1 ATS. They won outright six times without covering this season and failed to cover Dec. 24 in a 27-24 win over New York. Minnesota is on a 14-6 over run. The Giants have covered their past four and six of seven, and they’re 13-4 ATS this season. Edge: Giants and over.

Baltimore at Cincinnati (-8½, 40½): The Bengals are on a 20-4 ATS run after narrowly failing to cover the closing line of -11½ in last week’s 27-16 win over the Ravens. But many bettors cashed tickets on Cincinnati at a lower number. Baltimore is on a 3-5 spread skid away from home. Edge: Bengals.

Monday

Dallas (-2½, 45½) at Tampa Bay: This is a rematch of the season opener in which the Buccaneers won and covered handily in a 19-3 victory. Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady is 7-0 straight up in his career against Dallas. The Bucs closed the season on a 2-12-1 spread skid. Tampa Bay has an 11-6 under record this season. As underdogs this season, the Bucs are 0-3 straight up and ATS and have gone over in all three games. The Cowboys are on a 2-4 spread skid on the road. Dallas is on a 5-2 over run. Edge: Cowboys.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com).

MOST READ
1
Station Casinos files plans for new 600-room resort in Henderson
Station Casinos files plans for new 600-room resort in Henderson
2
Derek Carr gives heartfelt goodbye, thank you to Raider Nation
Derek Carr gives heartfelt goodbye, thank you to Raider Nation
3
Cybill Shepherd not afraid of aging on ‘spiritual journey’
Cybill Shepherd not afraid of aging on ‘spiritual journey’
4
Lisa Marie Presley, 54, dies after cardiac episode
Lisa Marie Presley, 54, dies after cardiac episode
5
Pricey eggs leaving Las Vegas businesses, shoppers struggling
Pricey eggs leaving Las Vegas businesses, shoppers struggling
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
More stories for you
NFL Week 18 betting trends: Raiders, over vs. Chiefs
NFL Week 18 betting trends: Raiders, over vs. Chiefs
NFL Week 16 betting trends: Take under in Raiders-Steelers
NFL Week 16 betting trends: Take under in Raiders-Steelers
NFL Week 17 betting trends: Take Niners, over vs. Raiders
NFL Week 17 betting trends: Take Niners, over vs. Raiders
NFL Week 15 betting trends: Take Patriots, under vs. Raiders
NFL Week 15 betting trends: Take Patriots, under vs. Raiders
Sportsbooks pay some Bills, Bengals futures bets
Sportsbooks pay some Bills, Bengals futures bets
NFL forecast: Tom Brady, Tampa Bay are on to cover vs. Cincinnati
NFL forecast: Tom Brady, Tampa Bay are on to cover vs. Cincinnati