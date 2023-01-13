NFL wild-card playoffs betting trends: 49ers strong against Seahawks

The San Francisco 49ers have won 12 of their past 13 home games while going 11-2 ATS. The Seattle Seahawks closed the season on a 1-7 spread slide.

The Gold Sheet handicapper Bruce Marshall provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends from Goldsheet.com:

Saturday

Seattle at San Francisco (-9½, 42): The Niners won and covered both meetings this season, and each game went under. San Francisco is 12-1 straight up and 11-2 ATS in its past 13 games at Levi’s Stadium. The Seahawks closed the season on a 1-7 spread slide. Edge: Niners and under.

Los Angeles Chargers (-2½, 47½) at Jacksonville: The Jaguars won and covered their Sept. 25 matchup in a 38-10 romp. Jacksonville has won five straight games while going 4-1 ATS. The Chargers are on a 1-3 spread skid on the road. Los Angeles is on a 6-2-2 under uptick. Edge: Jaguars and under.

Sunday

Miami at Buffalo (-14, 43½): The Dolphins won the first meeting 21-19 on Sept. 19 at home. But trips to Buffalo have been harsh on Miami for years, as the Dolphins have lost 10 of the past 11 meetings while going 3-8 ATS at Orchard Park, New York. They did cover in a 32-29 loss in Buffalo on Dec. 17. The Dolphins are on a 1-6-1 spread skid on the road. The Bills are on a 2-4 ATS skid at home. Edge: Bills.

New York Giants at Minnesota (-3, 48½): The Vikings are 13-4 straight up but 7-9-1 ATS. They won outright six times without covering this season and failed to cover Dec. 24 in a 27-24 win over New York. Minnesota is on a 14-6 over run. The Giants have covered their past four and six of seven, and they’re 13-4 ATS this season. Edge: Giants and over.

Baltimore at Cincinnati (-8½, 40½): The Bengals are on a 20-4 ATS run after narrowly failing to cover the closing line of -11½ in last week’s 27-16 win over the Ravens. But many bettors cashed tickets on Cincinnati at a lower number. Baltimore is on a 3-5 spread skid away from home. Edge: Bengals.

Monday

Dallas (-2½, 45½) at Tampa Bay: This is a rematch of the season opener in which the Buccaneers won and covered handily in a 19-3 victory. Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady is 7-0 straight up in his career against Dallas. The Bucs closed the season on a 2-12-1 spread skid. Tampa Bay has an 11-6 under record this season. As underdogs this season, the Bucs are 0-3 straight up and ATS and have gone over in all three games. The Cowboys are on a 2-4 spread skid on the road. Dallas is on a 5-2 over run. Edge: Cowboys.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com).