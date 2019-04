NFL win totals, playoff props for 2019 NFL season

New England Patriots' Tom Brady celebrates a touchdown during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Here are the team win totals and playoff prop odds for the 2019 NFL season posted at Westgate sportsbook in Las Vegas.

NFL win totals, playoff props

Posted at Westgate sportsbook

Patriots; 11 (Over -140)

Saints; 10½ (-110)

Chiefs; 10½ (Under -120)

Rams; 10½ (Under -130)

Chargers; 9½ (Over -140)

Colts; 9½ (Over -150)

Eagles; 9½ (Over -150)

Steelers; 9 (-110)

Bears; 9 (Over -120)

Browns; 9 (Over -130)

Cowboys; 9 (Under -120)

Packers; 9 (-110)

Vikings; 9 (Under -120)

Ravens; 8½ (-110)

Falcons; 8½ (Over -120)

Texans; 8½ (Under -130)

Seahawks; 8½ (Over -120)

49ers; 8 (Over -120)

Panthers; 8 (Under -120)

Jaguars; 8 (Under -120)

Titans; 8 (Under -120)

Jets; 7½ (-110)

Broncos; 7 (-110)

Bills; 6½ (Over -160)

Lions; 6½ (Over -130)

Buccaneers; 6½ (Under -120)

Redskins; 6½ (Under -130)

Raiders; 6 (-110)

Giants; 6 (Under -120)

Bengals; 6 (Over -130)

Cardinals; 5 (Over -120)

Dolphins; 5 (Under -130)

Make playoffs? Yes/No

Cardinals; +1000/-2000

Falcons; +170/-200

Ravens; +180/-220

Bills; +500/-700

Panthers; +240/-300

Bears; -110/-110

Bengals; +700/-1100

Browns; -110/-110

Cowboys; +105/-125

Broncos; +500/-700

Lions; +500/-700

Packers; +120/-140

Texans; +150/-180

Colts; -250/+200

Jaguars; +375/-500

Chiefs; -550/+400

Chargers; -220/+180

Rams; -350/+275

Dolphins; +1100/-2500

Vikings; +130/-150

Patriots; -900/+600

Saints; -310/+250

Giants; +500/-700

Jets; +325/-425

Raiders; +700/-1100

Eagles; -190/+160

Steelers; +110/-130

49ers; +240/-300

Seahawks; +160/-190

Buccaneers; +500/-700

Titans; +375/-500

Redskins; +500/-700

