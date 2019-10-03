80°F
Betting

NHL betting odds for 2019-20 season

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 3, 2019 - 12:37 pm
 

NHL betting

Odds from Westgate sportsbook

To win Stanley Cup (to 25-1)

Lightning 6-1

Golden Knights 7-1

Maple Leafs 10-1

Avalanche 12-1

Bruins 12-1

Blues 16-1

Stars 16-1

Capitals 20-1

Flames 20-1

Predators 20-1

Panthers 20-1

Sharks 25-1

Penguins 25-1

Jets 25-1

Devils 25-1

Regular-season points

Lightning 108½

Maple Leafs 102½

Golden Knights 102½

Bruins 100½

Avalanche 97½

Stars 97½

Predators 97½

Capitals 97½

Flames 96½

Penguins 96½

Blues 96½

Hurricanes 95½

Panthers 95½

Jets 94½

Sharks 94½

Islanders 91½

Devils 90½

Flyers 90

Coyotes 89½

Blackhawks 89½

Canadiens 89½

Rangers 88½

Canucks 88½

Wild 87½

Oilers 85½

Blue Jackets 83½

Sabres 83½

Ducks 81½

Red Wings 76½

Kings 74½

Senators 70½

Make playoffs (Yes/No)

Avalanche -310/+250

Blackhawks +180/-220

Blue Jackets +375/-500

Blues -220/+180

Bruins -500/+375

Canadiens +145/-170

Canucks +180/-220

Capitals -280/+230

Coyotes -110/-110

Devils -110/-110

Ducks +400/-550

Flames -220/+180

Flyers +115/-135

Golden Knights -700/+500

Hurricanes -180/+150

Islanders -120/Even

Jets -150/+130

Kings +425/-600

Lightning -1,000/+650

Maple Leafs -650/+450

Oilers +240/-300

Panthers -220/+180

Penguins -190/+160

Predators -300/+240

Rangers +130/-150

Red Wings +650/-1,000

Sabres +350/-450

Senators +1,500/-5,000

Sharks -190/+160

Stars -310/+250

Wild +210/-260

To win Pacific Division

Golden Knights Even

Flames 4-1

Sharks 9-2

Coyotes 12-1

Canucks 12-1

Oilers 20-1

Ducks 80-1

Kings 100-1

