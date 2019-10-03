NHL betting odds for 2019-20 season
The Golden Knights are the 7-1 second choice to win the Stanley Cup, one of four teams with a point total of more than 100 and the favorite to win the Pacific Division.
NHL betting
Odds from Westgate sportsbook
To win Stanley Cup (to 25-1)
Lightning 6-1
Golden Knights 7-1
Maple Leafs 10-1
Avalanche 12-1
Bruins 12-1
Blues 16-1
Stars 16-1
Capitals 20-1
Flames 20-1
Predators 20-1
Panthers 20-1
Sharks 25-1
Penguins 25-1
Jets 25-1
Devils 25-1
Regular-season points
Lightning 108½
Maple Leafs 102½
Golden Knights 102½
Bruins 100½
Avalanche 97½
Stars 97½
Predators 97½
Capitals 97½
Flames 96½
Penguins 96½
Blues 96½
Hurricanes 95½
Panthers 95½
Jets 94½
Sharks 94½
Islanders 91½
Devils 90½
Flyers 90
Coyotes 89½
Blackhawks 89½
Canadiens 89½
Rangers 88½
Canucks 88½
Wild 87½
Oilers 85½
Blue Jackets 83½
Sabres 83½
Ducks 81½
Red Wings 76½
Kings 74½
Senators 70½
Make playoffs (Yes/No)
Avalanche -310/+250
Blackhawks +180/-220
Blue Jackets +375/-500
Blues -220/+180
Bruins -500/+375
Canadiens +145/-170
Canucks +180/-220
Capitals -280/+230
Coyotes -110/-110
Devils -110/-110
Ducks +400/-550
Flames -220/+180
Flyers +115/-135
Golden Knights -700/+500
Hurricanes -180/+150
Islanders -120/Even
Jets -150/+130
Kings +425/-600
Lightning -1,000/+650
Maple Leafs -650/+450
Oilers +240/-300
Panthers -220/+180
Penguins -190/+160
Predators -300/+240
Rangers +130/-150
Red Wings +650/-1,000
Sabres +350/-450
Senators +1,500/-5,000
Sharks -190/+160
Stars -310/+250
Wild +210/-260
To win Pacific Division
Golden Knights Even
Flames 4-1
Sharks 9-2
Coyotes 12-1
Canucks 12-1
Oilers 20-1
Ducks 80-1
Kings 100-1