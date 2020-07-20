NL West betting preview capsules

This division is the Los Angeles Dodgers’ domain, but the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks could make things interesting.

This is the fifth in a series of MLB divisional previews from a betting perspective.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have won the National League West for seven straight seasons, and there’s no reason to think an eighth title isn’t coming this year.

Any questions about the Dodgers concern whether they will finally get over the hump and end their World Series drought that dates to 1988. They are the +350 favorites to do so at the Westgate.

The San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks have some upside, but don’t seem to be in the Dodgers’ class.

Don’t ask about the Colorado Rockies. Really don’t ask about the San Francisco Giants.

Here are team-by-team breakdowns, listed in order of the teams’ odds to win the division at the Westgate:

Los Angeles Dodgers

Futures odds: +350 to win World Series, +125 to win NL, -400 to win division

Season win total: 38

Last season: 106-56 (first in division, lost 3-2 to Washington in NLDS)

Outlook: Unlike the tight races expected in the NL East and Central, the West shouldn’t have much drama, as the Dodgers’ prohibitive -400 odds show.

“The West is flipped from the other two,” Westgate sportsbook manager Randy Blum said. “There’s one team, then a drop-off to the rest.”

Former AL MVP outfielder Mookie Betts joined a stacked lineup that includes reigning NL MVP outfielder Cody Bellinger. The rotation won’t have David Price, who has opted out of this season, but it still includes former NL MVP Clayton Kershaw and Walker Buehler.

Blum said the team’s only weakness is manager Dave Roberts.

San Diego Padres

Futures odds: 30-1 to win World Series, 15-1 to win NL, 8-1 to win division

Season win total: 30½

Last season: 70-92 (fifth in division)

Outlook: The young Padres are seen as on the rise by Blum and handicapper Dave Cokin (@davecokin, WagerTalk).

“The Padres are interesting,” Cokin said. “I like the young pitching, and I like the bullpen.”

Blum said he expects a big season from third baseman Manny Machado in his second season in San Diego after signing a 10-year, $300 million deal. He’ll lead the lineup alongside young shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. Chris Paddack leads the rotation.

The Padres will be a contender soon, Blum said, “maybe not this year, but very shortly.”

Arizona Diamondbacks

Futures odds: 60-1 to win World Series, 30-1 to win NL, 8-1 to win division

Season win total: 31½

Last season: 85-77 (second in division)

Outlook: The Diamondbacks splurged on former San Francisco ace Madison Bumgarner in the offseason and added Kole Calhoun and Starling Marte to the lineup, but Blum said he still thinks there’s something missing in Arizona.

“They’re like the (St. Louis) Cardinals,” he said. “They’re solid, but I don’t see them as a real contender.”

They’ll need to try to feast on wins against the Rockies, Giants and Seattle Mariners in the AL West to be in the wild-card race.

Colorado Rockies

Futures odds: 100-1 to win World Series, 50-1 to win NL, 16-1 to win division

Season win total: 27½

Last season: 71-91 (fourth in division)

Outlook: Third baseman Nolan Arenado and outfielder Charlie Blackmon give the Rockies two big bats in the middle of their lineup, but they’re going uphill against the top of the division.

“I always question whether they will ever get enough talent to win consistently,” Blum said.

German Marquez leads an unremarkable rotation.

San Francisco Giants

Futures odds: 300-1 to win World Series, 150-1 to win NL, 60-1 to win division

Season win total: 24

Last season: 77-85 (third in division)

Outlook: The Giants are the top contender in one race this season, Cokin said.

“They have a real good shot at having the first overall pick,” he said.

Outfielder Hunter Pence has returned to San Francisco after a solid season with Texas. Johnny Cueto tops the rotation.

Is there anything to recommend the Giants?

“I got nothing,” Blum said. “Hopefully some draft picks will pan out.”

Best bets

(Based on Review-Journal analysis, informed by opinions from bookmakers and handicappers)

Futures: Padres to win division (10-1 at William Hill) based on price

Win total: Rockies under 27½

