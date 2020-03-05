No plans to cancel WSOP due to coronavirus

World Series of Poker officials are monitoring COVID-19 developments but have made no decisions on altering the event, which starts May 26.

The World Series of Poker does not start until May 26 at the Rio Convention Center, so officials have time before having to make a decision on whether to alter the event because of the spread of the coronavirus.

“We are monitoring COVID-19 developments very carefully and have no plans to cancel WSOP at this time,” Seth Palansky, vice president of corporate communications for the WSOP, said via email.

The WSOP draws thousands of entrants from around the world each year. Last year, Germany’s Hossein Ensan topped a field of 8,569 to claim the $10 million first-place prize in the WSOP Main Event.

