Betting

No World Cup sweat: Bettor cashes $26 parlay early for $283K

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 17, 2022 - 1:16 pm
 
Updated December 17, 2022 - 6:57 pm
French players celebrate during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Morocco ...
French players celebrate during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Morocco at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

A bettor who needed France to win the World Cup to turn $26 into $557,770.91 cashed out Saturday for $283,538.52.

A gambler named Daniel Forte drove from Las Vegas to Arizona to claim the cashout offer on his $26 seven-team parlay of champions from FanDuel, which operates in Arizona. The FanDuel app isn’t available in Nevada.

“There was a lot of thought. A lot of talking to the family. We decided to take the $283,000 cash-out and change my life,” Forte told Bleacher Report in a video shot in front of Circa before driving to Arizona.

Forte placed the parlay, which originally had odds of 21,453-1 and cashed early at 10,905-1, on March 25. Here were the first six legs:

— Kansas to win NCAA men’s basketball championship, +280

— Golden State Warriors to win NBA title, +650

— Colorado Avalanche to win Stanley Cup, +400

— A.C. Milan to win Serie A, +130

— Los Angeles FC to win MLS Cup, +500

— Manchester City to win Premier League, -220

The final leg was France to win the World Cup at +650.

Argentina is a slight -120 favorite over France (+100) at the Westgate SuperBook to win the World Cup final, which starts at 7 a.m. Sunday.

Forte can sleep in.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

