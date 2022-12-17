No World Cup sweat: Bettor cashes $26 parlay early for $283K

The FanDuel bettor, who hit the first six legs of a $26 seven-team parlay of champions, passed up a chance at $557,770.91 to guarantee himself $283,538.52.

French players celebrate during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Morocco at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

A bettor who needed France to win the World Cup to turn $26 into $557,770.91 cashed out Saturday for $283,538.52.

A gambler named Daniel Forte drove from Las Vegas to Arizona to claim the cashout offer on his $26 seven-team parlay of champions from FanDuel, which operates in Arizona. The FanDuel app isn’t available in Nevada.

“There was a lot of thought. A lot of talking to the family. We decided to take the $283,000 cash-out and change my life,” Forte told Bleacher Report in a video shot in front of Circa before driving to Arizona.

Forte placed the parlay, which originally had odds of 21,453-1 and cashed early at 10,905-1, on March 25. Here were the first six legs:

— Kansas to win NCAA men’s basketball championship, +280

— Golden State Warriors to win NBA title, +650

— Colorado Avalanche to win Stanley Cup, +400

— A.C. Milan to win Serie A, +130

— Los Angeles FC to win MLS Cup, +500

— Manchester City to win Premier League, -220

The final leg was France to win the World Cup at +650.

Argentina is a slight -120 favorite over France (+100) at the Westgate SuperBook to win the World Cup final, which starts at 7 a.m. Sunday.

Forte can sleep in.

