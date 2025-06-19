North Las Vegas bettor hits MLB parlay on William Hill app for $556K

A North Las Vegas bettor placed a $350 parlay on the William Hill Nevada app and won $555,809.58 after correctly predicting 12 money-line baseball winners.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Will Smith, second from right, celebrates with teammates after hitting a walk-off home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Wednesday, June 18, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

A North Las Vegas sports bettor went for broke Wednesday and won more than half a million dollars.

The gambler placed a $350 15-team MLB parlay to win $1.9 million on the William Hill Nevada mobile app, but settled for hitting a 12-team parlay that paid $555,809.58 after three games were rained out.

The bettor correctly predicted all 12 baseball winners on the money line.

Here are the legs:

— Red Sox beat Mariners, 3-1

— Phillies beat Marlins, 4-2

— Rockies beat Nationals, 3-1

— Angels beat Yankees, 3-2

— Blue Jays beat Diamondbacks, 8-1

— Reds beat Twins, 4-2

— Braves beat Mets, 5-0

— Rays beat Orioles, 12-8

— Royals beat Rangers, 6-3

— Guardians beat Giants, 4-2

— Astros beat Athletics, 11-4

— Dodgers beat Padres, 4-3

The Angels — one of three underdogs on the parlay with the Rockies and Guardians — scored a tiebreaking run on an error in the eighth inning and held on to beat the Yankees.

On the final leg of the parlay, Will Smith hit a dramatic pinch-hit, walk-off home run in the ninth inning to lift the Dodgers over the Padres.

