105°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Betting

North Las Vegas bettor hits MLB parlay on William Hill app for $556K

Los Angeles Dodgers' Will Smith, second from right, celebrates with teammates after hitting a w ...
Los Angeles Dodgers' Will Smith, second from right, celebrates with teammates after hitting a walk-off home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Wednesday, June 18, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
More Stories
Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (72), Matthew Tkachuk (19), Gustav Forsling (42) and T ...
Sportsbooks split on 2026 Stanley Cup favorites, Knights again in mix
A man holds a betting sheet as he waits in line to bet on the NCAA basketball tournament at Wes ...
Upstart prediction market leader has invaded sports betting. Here’s why it matters to Nevada
Martin Kabrhel plays an event at the 2025 World Series of Poker. (Enrique Malfavon/PokerGO)
Czech poker pro annoys opponents, finds success at WSOP
Verdict is in: Judge so good, sportsbook takes down AL MVP odds
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 19, 2025 - 4:35 pm
 

A North Las Vegas sports bettor went for broke Wednesday and won more than half a million dollars.

The gambler placed a $350 15-team MLB parlay to win $1.9 million on the William Hill Nevada mobile app, but settled for hitting a 12-team parlay that paid $555,809.58 after three games were rained out.

The bettor correctly predicted all 12 baseball winners on the money line.

Here are the legs:

— Red Sox beat Mariners, 3-1

— Phillies beat Marlins, 4-2

— Rockies beat Nationals, 3-1

— Angels beat Yankees, 3-2

— Blue Jays beat Diamondbacks, 8-1

— Reds beat Twins, 4-2

— Braves beat Mets, 5-0

— Rays beat Orioles, 12-8

— Royals beat Rangers, 6-3

— Guardians beat Giants, 4-2

— Astros beat Athletics, 11-4

— Dodgers beat Padres, 4-3

The Angels — one of three underdogs on the parlay with the Rockies and Guardians — scored a tiebreaking run on an error in the eighth inning and held on to beat the Yankees.

On the final leg of the parlay, Will Smith hit a dramatic pinch-hit, walk-off home run in the ninth inning to lift the Dodgers over the Padres.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES